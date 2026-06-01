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Holly Jones's avatar
Holly Jones
9h

Oh, I've been waiting for your take on the unconventional and maligned femmes of cinema. This was a great read, and I really enjoyed this film. However, I don't share your disdain for David Thewlis, on account of exactly one tremendous monologue he preformed as Johnny under Leigh's tutelage in that very movie you referenced. Maybe I see that potential in him every role he lands. Maybe that potential is clouding my judgement. Wouldn't be the first time potential has done that to me. And, if I'm honest...that bit of dialogue would have gone no place without the spectacular volley from Leslie Sharp's Louise. Looking forward to your next get this week.

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Ellen from Endwell's avatar
Ellen from Endwell
11h

Thank you for covering women in film as you do. Appreciated.

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