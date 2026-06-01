Welcome back to a new week at From The Yard To The Arthouse. This week is gonna be a salute to the Eccentric Women. The weirdos, the outcasts, the ladies who don’t fit any particular box of identification. Women who are unique, odd, maybe off-putting. Women who aren’t here just for the pleasure of men, or even other women. This is what I missed while I was in prison. Talk to men who do time, and they’ll tell you they miss women, but it almost always boils down to sex. I certainly missed physical pleasures, sure. But mostly I missed how women joked and laughed, how they thought and expressed themselves. And in some cases, how they were either wrong, or hard to understand, or willfully obtuse. How they had less qualms being human than insecure men did. Sadly, it looks like these are all going to be white women. Filmmakers don’t finance movies where a non-white woman gets to be peculiar. I’m not counting “Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children”, because dammit, that title was a lie.

Today, we’re spending time with Sally Hawkins. Hawkins exhibited her Eccentricity Bonafides in 2017’s “The Shape Of Water”, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She lost to a fellow Eccentric Hall Of Famer in Frances McDormand in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, even though McDormand only sleeps with an aquatic fishman in the DVD deleted scenes of that movie, whereas it drove the entire plot of “The Shape Of Water”. Hawkins still has managed a compelling CV of unexpected and unique performances. It’s hard to say, however, that many of them asked of her what is required in “Eternal Beauty”.

Hawkins’ Jane is a middle class British woman diagnosed with schizophrenia. Since her engagement dissolved, she’s struggled to function in society, surrendering to vast mood swings. The impact is softened by Hawkins being such a darling, and so very British, but she does indeed go from achingly sweet to cloying and harsh. We’re meeting her family at an inflection point of sorts. They were once willing to help her. It is clear she’s become something of a burden. Her sister (Billie Piper) is particularly done with all this, likely having hoped in vain that Jane’s marriage would take the weight off her and place it into another person’s lap. In one of the film’s few bum notes, it seems clear she and Jane are headed for a collision.

Jane is now moving in and out of therapy. The medications on the counter are a ticking bomb – does Jane keep consuming them, repressing a chunk of her? Or does she decide to skip a few, live unencumbered for once, see what it’s like to embrace her true self? Maybe the medicine is holding her back? To hear Jane put it together, there’s really a fifty-fifty shot. Of course, Jane going Off Her Meds is the giant warning sign her entire family is trying to avoid. A sweetie today. A car crash victim tomorrow.

Part of her emergence from the dark hole of her psyche comes from meeting a man who just so happens to have the same doctors. Now, this is a movie, so we have to accept that connections are valuable, no matter what, and it’s Hollywood, as even the goofier-looking people have a slight amount of sex appeal. But Mike is played by David Thewlis, an excellent but repulsive leading man. While it’s a respite for Jane to find someone with these similar problems in common, did it have to be him? I bought Thewlis as conceptually attractive when he was a young preppie chav degenerate (and not a chavvy prep degenerate) in Mike Leigh’s “Naked” thirty years ago. But when people think of unattractive attributes of British men, they’re thinking of how they talk with their teeth, and no one talks more with his teeth (and that monstrous overbite) than Thewlis. I didn’t buy Thewlis hooking up with Tonks in those “Harry Potter” movies (and that is my deepest “Potter” reference). And I especially didn’t buy Thewlis as an attractive person after his season of “Fargo”, where it felt like those disgusting teeth of his would come flying out. Hawkins is an actress of a “certain age”, and I kind of feel like once an actress like her reaches a certain age, movies don’t try to match her with someone proportionately lovely, they just team her with any man. Then again, back in 2013, Woody Allen hooked her up with Louie C.K. in “Blue Jasmine”, so poor Sally’s been going through this sort of thing for a while.

The movie strikes a difficult balancing act between the alternately deteriorating and encouraging developments of modern day and flashback sequences when Jane’s mental obstacles took full form. These scenes are acted out by the fascinating Morfydd Clark, and while she is not even remotely similar to Ms. Hawkins in physical appearance (she seems entirely too vulnerable to end up becoming Hawkins), it’s still a performance that reveals layers, a young woman grasping at shards of life she doesn’t realize are falling by the wayside. But that bifurcated structure, which tells two different stories, deepens the character without necessarily moving the story forward with new information. It’s a storytelling device that sticks out when the modern day segments lapse in and out of tonal shifts, sometimes low-fi fantasy, sometimes a slight shift in character perspective so that either we’re behind Jane’s eyes or seeing her from someone else’s vantage. A balancing act that would be difficult for anyone, never mind second time director Craig Roberts.

Roberts is a fascinating case study, a character actor who very quickly moved into filmmaking. This was his second film as a director, and he was only 27 at the time, still fresh off playing high schoolers. He was excellent as the lead, opposite Hawkins, in Richard Ayoade’s “Submarine”, and American filmgoers might remember him as “Assjuice” in the Seth Rogen campus comedy “Neighbors”. The guy knows how to play a memorable little weirdo, which might have informed his tender approach here. There are laughs in “Eternal Beauty”, but never at Jane’s expense, and never to the point where the story is compromised. It’s a sensitive little film about a kind middle aged woman who is simply… can we say disordered? Not compromised, just challenged by certain elements, and smart and open-hearted enough to persevere. Without spoiling the integrity of this entire affair, “Eternal Beauty” encourages you to cheer this woman on. As a film, it’s a tremendous act of empathy, and sometimes that’s just enough.

When people bring up restitution and fines in the criminal justice system, the question lingers – where does the money go? Granted, many of those will either fight to avoid paying, or they won’t be able to afford the fines levied on them. But reports suggest that the money often goes to rehabilitative programs and circumstances where victims of crime are treated. We don’t talk enough about this, but at the very least, it’s a good effort to provide alternatives to those at risk of danger, or even those likely to re-offend. Unfortunately, there are ways of closing these avenues for improvement, and sadly the Trump administration has picked one of the worst ones. Due to the pardons he’s given, many of them forgiving massive restitution bills to come from white collar criminals, he has denied the government, by one calculation, at least $113 million, money meant for rape crisis centers, money meant for funds toward victims of violent crime.

The government is pushing a new bill, the Pardon Integrity Bill, that ostensibly will fix a corrupt and corrupted system. Basically, this would allow some pardons to fall under a certain level of scrutiny, after which a supermajority in the House and Senate would have to allow the pardon. Given that a lot of these pardons have been very clearly bought and paid for (probably in past administrations too), I’m not sure why a few senators can’t also be put on the same budget. I presume there is language in the bill that elaborates on what “merits scrutiny” as well, because the pardon process is arduous and often without results – it doesn’t need to be slowed down even further. If you’re not wealthy (and, let’s face it, white), the chances of a pardon are not unlike hoping lighting strikes you just as you’re being hit by a tidal wave. Like every apparatus in the pardon system, I do hope this can help eliminate pardons that are gratuitous and harmful to these reform programs. But this remains a system ripe for exploitation.