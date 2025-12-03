I was a free man when “Escape Plan” came out – I recall being more than excited to see Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in a two-hander. What a disappointment that modern type of filmmaking kept us from rarely ever seeing the two in the same shot, which is the whole point of this affair. Let them exist, let them be. I’ve had a beef about this same filmmaking since Gary Fleder’s “Runaway Jury”, when Dustin Hoffman and Gene Hackman share a scene in a men’s bathroom together and the restless camera keeps picking all these arbitrary angles instead of just capturing the two in the same shot in a confined location and letting them act.

Back then, “Escape Plan” was just another generic action movie when I was out – soon to be a distant third in a ranking of Stallone’s franchises, besting “The Expendables” movies (and how the hell were we cheated out of another “Demolition Man”?) But in prison, it was appointment viewing for everyone. Prison escape movies never lost their luster, and that first “Escape Plan” got just enough details right, even if we remarked that the “hardcore security” onscreen seemed pretty lax compared to our low-security environment. Hell, for one close-up, they actually showed the same super-specific brand of hygiene packs we received when we were all in holding. In a supermax situation like in that movie, you’d think hygiene packs would be harder to obtain, but whatever, I didn’t write these movies. Actually, I don’t think anyone does.

“Escape Plan 2: Hades” was made for the home DVD market, and we were lucky to catch it airing once, on A&E (which… what?). Predictably dodgy, it subtracted Schwarzenegger from the equation, returning Stallone’s Ray Breslin to the world of prison-proofing, where he was paid by prison officials to test how easy it is to escape. You’d think, after being double-crossed in the first movie and risking his life to escape a prison at sea, he’d find a new calling, like maybe professional boxer, or arm wrestler, or man-of-war. This time, the superprison was Hades, and while 50 Cent returned from the first film, and while Dave Bautista had a dubious second-billing, most of the screentime goes to Huang Xiomeng. While every actor completes their mandated single week of filming, Xiomeng is forced to fight in this new nightmare prison that just looks like the neighbors down the street made a last-minute decision that this year’s Christmas theme was Tron.

“Escape Plan 2” is a slight cut above the usual generic direct-to-DVD slop, and credit should be given to “Bosch” and “Deadwood” veteran Titus Welliver as the villain, a pretty good get for a production like this. The sense of professionalism extends to director Steven C. Miller, a journeyman with several low budget genre films to his name, and what an unfortunately familiar name as well. This level of mild workmanship colored my initial perception of “Escape Plan: The Extractors”, the third film in the trilogy.

This one was helmed by John Herzfeld, a surprising name to jump onboard these types of movies. Herzfeld was once something of a name after “Two Days In The Valley”, a nineties-era Tarantino ripoff that introduced the wider audience to Charlize Theron (her and Teri Hatcher have an underwear brawl that cemented itself in my teenage fantasies). Later, he teamed Edward Burns and Robert DeNiro in the genuinely-skeezy suspense thriller “15 Minutes”, a movie that still leaves a grimy aftertaste when you watch it today. More recently, Herzfeld directed Stallone in the frankly-embarrassing ensemble project “Reach Me”, and that movie’s reception, and a career-long relationship with Stallone, led him to this.

“The Extractors” is a bit of a departure, in that Stallone’s Ray Breslin doesn’t need to break out of a prison, but instead find a way in. It’s a high-tech black site that’s been turned into a base of headquarters for a kidnapper named Lester Clark Jr. (Devon Sawa). The name is instantly familiar to Breslin –”Escape Plan” diehards (Escape Planners, I presume) will remember that Lester Clark was Breslin’s partner in the first film, played by Vincent D’Onofrio. Clark had double-crossed Breslin and thus was non-violently, but lethally, disposed. Family ties are stronger than concerns about ethics in business, so Clark Jr. has kidnapped Breslin’s girlfriend and partner, Abigail (Jamie King – seriously?).

The second film was made with an eye towards the Chinese market. This one is similarly structured, as Stallone teams with Max Zhang from “Master Z”, a smooth-looking hand-to-hand master. Bautista is back, more cleanly inserted into the action after his scenes from part two felt shot for an entirely different movie. And of course, 50 Cent makes his third straight appearance in this series, Stallone’s buddy to the end. The kidnapping/revenge plot is a bit of a disappointment, since initially Breslin and company seem dedicated to shutting down illegal prisons, an idea that threatens politicization. Black sites are bad, Breslin seems to conclude – but what about prisons overall? Where do we draw the line between good prisons and bad prisons? Is Ray Breslin an abolitionist?

“Escape Plan 3” is thus competently structured and executed, building to a low-budget finale with shades of “The Rock”. There are standout moments for everyone, a relief considering you have to keep pretending that Stallone, 71 during filming, could convincingly throw so many punches. The end-film throwdown is a surprise, Sly going the distance against Sawa. Herzfeld, to his credit, showcases this as an anticlimax, Breslin ruthlessly beating on his enemy through handheld one-shots, while verbally bemoaning the suffering in his life. Getting a 71 year old action legend to showcase his dramatic skill while throwing one haymaker after another is a considerable achievement.

I do wish this movie had a bit more interest in black sites. I first heard of the concept as a regular citizen after 9/11, when black sites were openly being used for extralegal rendition. I recall we seemed upset about it at the time – we made movies about it! The idea of being held without being prosecuted seemed like such a crime (which it is, do not forget), even if we’ve normalized it. These prisons, typically off the grid and accountable to no one but the (apparently sheepish and gunshy) law, were considered a “necessary” black eye in the “war on terror”. I had figured it was still a human rights priority until, during one State Of The Union address, President Trump claimed Guantanamo Bay, where the same illegal rendition was being practiced, would “stay open forever”. I sat in prison and watched this inane, gutless promise, made during a State Of The Union, earn a standing ovation from the politicians present, and openly wondered what exactly was happening in the outside world. I mean, I was told it was the Republicans applauding this, but I would have been easier to believe it if it were the forces of Cobra Commander.

Near the middle of my prison sentence, I was sent to another institution. You cannot be told where you are going or when you are leaving. The trip took weeks, as I was placed in two more institutions. I ended up in holding in Manhattan, and then again at a surprising place – a penitentiary. As a low-security inmate, I was not meant to be placed among inmates with a higher qualification, though the group of us still in transit were placed in our own wing, isolated from the rest of the convicts in this institution. We could not make a phone call, we could not send mail, we were essentially in solitary. At that point, I had been gone for weeks. My family did not know where I was. I knew I was eventually going to end up at a new federal institution. But if you’re family, you have no idea if a convict in my situation will ever re-emerge, there’s no information online, and over the phone no one can reveal information. I wasn’t worried I was going to end up in a black site. But if I did, would anything be different? My loved ones would simply remain in the dark, and I would have disappeared. People do not understand how easy it is to do this to someone.