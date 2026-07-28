Another action legend I won’t be discussing this week is Scott Adkins. Adkins is one of my favorite onscreen martial artists, and I’ve talked about him before, and I’m sure I‘ll talk about him again (perhaps specifically to complain, again, how Benedict Cumberbatch is supposed to best him in spiritual hand-to-hand in “Doctor Strange”). One of Adkins’ most notable mainstream accomplishments has to be his presence in “John Wick Chapter 4”, where he played a criminal named Killa. Of course, even hardcore fans had trouble recognizing him because he wore an elaborate fat suit. Somehow, this did not prevent him from brutalizing more than a few goons in a memorable action set-piece.

Also popping up in that “Wick” entry was Donnie Yen — the “John Wick” films are nothing if not excessively respectful to action superstars. Perhaps Yen gave Adkins some pointers on movement within a fat suit, as years later, he had already done it in “Enter The Fat Dragon”. The appeal, maybe the novelty, of this film is seeing the charming, high-flying Yen impress within the restrictive confines of full body prosthetics. Donnie Yen is more than enough, I’d say, particularly if you’re a fan going back to the days of “Iron Monkey” and “Hero”. But this film is an entirely different plane of physical accomplishment.

The movie begins with Yen’s Fallon Zhu as a Yen-sized Hong Kong officer foiling a major heist by getting in a high-speed chase. This sequence involves Yen engaging in fisticuffs in the back of a moving van with the doors hanging open, flopping in and out. In other words, it’s the sort of sequence that would be the climax for your average upper-tier American action film. I’ll never understand the millions of people who see American action movies but won’t sniff at a martial arts picture from China. This isn’t like the fancy lobster place being an hour away while you’re forced to take your date to the local Olive Garden. It’s the streaming era. All this stuff is fairly easy to access.

The mission is a bust, however, and the perpetrators get away, earning Zhu a demotion. Instead of field work for the guy who looks like, and fights like, Donnie Yen, he’s placed in the evidence room, where he has to sit for hours every day. Movies are make-believe! The ensuing period sees Zhu basically give up, neglecting his mental and physical health and growing… well, a paunch. It’s not the biggest belly, really, I suppose they could have gone further. “Fat” Donnie Yen in this film probably has the average American male physique. Which is to say, he’s carrying a lot of excess weight, but it’s hardly as cartoonish as the premise suggests.

Zhu’s spirits perk up when he’s given a chance to return to active duty upon completing a mission: transferring a suspect to the Japanese authorities. A lot of racist Americans don’t understand this (yeah, sorry guys, it’s very easy for someone to be racist, just do better), but the division between the Chinese and Japanese has driven the tension in many previous martial arts films, and this one is no different. Zhu may be a capable cop, but he doesn’t speak the language, and is treated like an outsider. Which becomes a problem when the local Yakuza spring the suspect out of custody, making Zhu seem incompetent once again. And if you’ve seen a Donnie Yen film, you know that he’s not gonna just let some goons make him look like a fool.

What follows is fairly boilerplate martial arts film plotting, putting Zhu in the right position to make a couple of bad guys look like clowns. The set pieces are one well-choreographed thrill after another, including one balletic brawl across a series of scaffoldings and banners in a Japanese neighborhood. Throughout, Yen completes the physical challenges despite this one distracting appendage attached to his belly. It’s almost as if the speedy Yen is so fast that he appears in another time zone before the belly gets there. Of course, Zhu has to get used to this newer body, the implication being that Donnie Yen can’t manage certain theatrics with some extra pounds, and that Zhu isn’t just heavy, he’s out of shape. This isn’t treated like a joke as much as it’s treated like a limitation, a recalibration. How do you get back to your old behavior in a new body? That’s not necessarily aimed at the overweight. That’s universal. I can see how someone would be bothered by excess weight being used as a gimmick — in Hong Kong alone, the rotund Sammo Hung has been wowing audiences for decades with his acrobatics and martial arts talent. In fact, Hung made “Enter The Fat Dragon” in 1978 as a Brucesplotation film, and he required no such fat suit. In that regard, Yen’s version feels more like an homage to two masters of two different earlier generations more than just the extensive fat joke you’d expect.

Yen has always flirted with Hollywood, so those in the west might not be as familiar. I was glad while I was down to be able to see him in blockbusters like “Rogue One” (where he was a highlight) and “XxX: The Return Of Xander Cage” (where he was THE highlight). Of course, the message was clear — Hollywood felt Yen was an element secondary to both special effects as well as less-accomplished leading men, disrespectively. Not only is Yen a compelling lead man, but he’s also his own high-flying special effect, his hands so quick it feels as if he is using his mind to assist his arms in sending opponents through walls. “Enter The Fat Dragon” ultimately isn’t a top-five Yen effort and you could argue he has topped it since (even though he’s currently 62), but if you want to see an action superstar at the height of his powers, it would be foolish to ignore this film as only a fat gag.

I too had to adjust to a new body many times in prison. I mentioned my weight loss adventure in another piece. But I am still surprised, and a little worried, about the many shifts I experienced when I was down. I spent long periods of time shunning commissary items and working on calisthenics to make me thinner, but also more frail. This helped me become a better basketball player for a while, I was beating more athletic guys off the dribble and somehow blocking shots against players with five inches on me. Later, I shifted more towards building muscle and becoming more aggressive, and I found that I almost had to re-teach myself how to shoot a basketball, because different parts of my arms were being used. It was like learning a new sport. Later, when I got out, I found far more exercise options, which was terrific. It also might have been challenging to a lot of big guys in prison, who had built themselves to be bigger and bigger and bigger, only to get out of prison to a more expansive world where, suddenly, every non-weight-based activity had them winded.

Something I noticed a great deal was how the cafeteria food affected us. The one common, frequent ingredient was starch. Most lunches and dinners came with cooked vegetables and rice, so much rice. Beans and peas, a great deal, huge stacks of that. A thin slice of chicken, accompanied by a hill of peas, and the rest of the tray covered in rice. In prison, you often ate rice and pasta for a combined six meals a week. All of that designed to keep you slow, keep you immobile, keep you bottom-heavy. Needless to say, getting away from that diet requires an involved transition period for your body and your physicality.