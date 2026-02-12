The hole in our hearts that opens up in the face of failure, loss and/or disaster is at the heart of Miguel Arteta’s “Duck Butter”. Love can be many things, but often, it means finding a way to fill that sudden hole. The ground gives way, you reach out to hold onto anything sturdy, and that just may be the hand of someone you find endearing, or at least sexually desirable. But you’re typically desperate, in need of validation, any validation, particularly after the universe has rejected you like an errant shot from the palm of Dikembe Mutombo.

In “Duck Butter”, Alia Shawkat’s Naima is an independent actress gearing up for a new movie. She comes to set with the Duplass Brothers, playing themselves, and she immediately jeopardizes her position with every filmmaker’s worst dream – she’s got notes! We see a difficult day at work, a very accurate representation of a skeleton indie film crew, where a number of performers struggle to develop a natural chemistry with Naima, who is only a supporting player. Voices dance around her, whispers, and her suggestions are treated as annoyances. When the Duplass brothers politely confront her about it, she’s not entirely receptive. Knowing the Duplass filmography, I’m on Naima’s side.

Naima drowns herself in booze at a lesbian bar, meeting Sergio, a beautiful Colombian girl played by Laia Costa. From there, they get together and engage in some intense lovemaking, during which Sergio, a performer, an explorer, a dreamer, proposes the hard sell – 24 hours together to find out who they really are. Naima, thinking about her job but also her sanity, demurs, and returns to her old life. It’s then when she finds out she’s been fired, sending her back into Sergio’s arms. Yes, after rejection, she’ll commit. And so begins a very physical, tumultuous tryst between the two.

“Duck Butter” is an intense, sexually-frank tale of two people hooking up, but it’s not exactly a movie entirely engaged with sexuality. It’s more candid than anything else. When you are vulnerable with someone you care about, you do share everything with them, which means you don’t hide when you have to use the bathroom, you don’t put on clothing if you’re alone and no one else is present. When there is emotional intimacy, you allow it to be heightened if there are no blankets separating you. “Duck Butter”, with ease, literalizes the boundaries that evaporate when you need someone, and they are there for you.

Of course, as the great Darryl Dawkins once said, “You can’t fake the funk on a nasty dunk.” What might have felt like love might just be something less specific, less severe. The two of them begin to discover their similarities, but also their differences. They go from being two people who disagree to two people that have a deeper philosophical difference. When a guest arrives, it’s clear that Naima is going to struggle with the language barrier. And when Sergio, a musician, flat-out says she doesn’t listen to cover songs on principle, frankly she outs herself as a weirdo I would have a tough time dealing with. Their subtle disagreements manifest in a memorably graphic scatological confrontation that, isolated, tests one’s tolerance, though it shouldn’t be a surprise after nearly a full day of sharing, and accepting, each others’ bodies and (to some extent) souls.

Of course, a movie like “Duck Butter” places a premium on exactly how much these two need each other in the moment. It asks if this intense immediate emotion, whatever it is, is just as crucial as love. Shawkat, who co-wrote, is excellent as a woman who feels like a square peg everywhere. Given her long career as a supporting actress in movies of varying sizes, you wonder how much of her conflict with the Duplass brothers here carries a bit of real-world weight. Costa has the more challenging role, and she is captivating, though it’s more difficult to understand who Sergio really is and what she really wants, behind experimental agitation. The two of them need what each other can provide. An onlooker would call it love, but maybe it’s something more specific and undefinable. It’s something a lot of people will likely experience this coming weekend. I hope that fulfillment evolves, but I also hope they find peace and pleasure if it doesn’t.

I felt this emptiness in prison, early on when the shock wore off (and it took a long time to wear off). I had a regular girlfriend when I was arrested, but it wasn’t a deep infatuation, and I knew she wouldn’t want to cope with an incarcerated boyfriend anyway. I let her go, the way I gradually let everything in my life go. I was doing her a favor, and it’s for the best – I was unsurprised that she didn’t reach out to me on her own accord. I needed her, but I also needed her to be happy and safe. The best way to do that was without me. But after a short while, I realized that there was that hole in my spirit, one I couldn’t reasonably fill any other way.

I made attempts to reach out to exes, many letters, to very little success. I wrote about one of them here. That woman kept me alive, kept my heart beating. We were adults, we were under no illusion. I knew she didn’t love me in a conventional sense (maybe not in any sense) and I did not love her in the way a future husband would. We also knew she was filling that void, giving me validation in a way I had lost in prison, as furniture, as a number. She made me feel like a man, she reminded me that this gave me some of the value I had left. It all ended poorly – I still don’t sleep easily remembering that. But at that time, she was keeping my blood pumping, keeping me alive. We both knew that wasn’t love, not the way we understood it. But maybe it was more important. Maybe opening up a letter from her every once in a while was the most love I could hope for. I still have her letters. I can’t bring myself to let them go.