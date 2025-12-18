From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B-Movie Tea's avatar
B-Movie Tea
41m

Francois Ozon is amazing. Have you ever seen 5×2? I think it might be one of the best anti-love stories ever made.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Decarceration · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture