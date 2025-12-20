Normally, I believe in reviewing a movie and the ideas therein, and I don’t like to address the trivia or factoids inherent (unless I can discuss it all and then just ramble and ramble and ramble o fill space and you know full well I’m guilty of this). So yeah, I’d love to tackle Adrian Lyne’s prickly “Deep Water”, adapted from the work of Patricia Highsmith. But this Substack is, among many things, an excavation of the years I spent off-planet, trapped in prison, a satellite soaring above the Earth. And I cannot help but be fascinated by the highly-documented saga of Ben Affleck, public figure, and sometime actor.

I recall an interview with Jennifer Garner, then Mrs. Affleck, where she celebrated his Oscar wins for “Argo” by claiming he wished to take a break, a boon for her because she wanted to resume her own acting career. Shortly after this, Affleck signed on to play Batman, locking himself into a contract where he’d have to return to a legendary role over the course of several movies while also potentially directing his own (“The Batman” was initially earmarked for him). And, of course, at an elevated age he would have to coach his body into a preposterous shape to somehow become the most jacked Batman for Zack Snyder, a filmmaker who openly worshipped the unreal torsos of muscular movie stars. Even after separating from Garner, and after wrestling with an alleged alcoholic relapse, he played that role four times over seven years in a series of movies the general public did not like (five times if you count the excessive “Justice League” reshoots).

There was the atrocious back tattoo. There were the memes, the Dunkin’. Against all odds, there was a sequel to Bennifer. During the time I was in prison, Affleck appeared in sixteen movies, and the diversity is impressive. There was the Netflix action movie (“Triple Frontier”). The movie that might not even exist (Joan Didion adaptation “The Last Thing He Wanted”). The smaller roles almost as a special guest star (“The Last Duel”). The honestly good performances (“Gone Girl”, “The Way Back”) and some stinkers (the Affleck-directed “Live By Night”, the rare adaptation that completely ignores the book’s strongest sequences). Even when the movies made money, they didn’t overshadow Affleck’s constant presence for the paparazzi. His reunion with Jennifer Lopez generated more attention than any movie either of them did.

I find this stuff fascinating because you have to wonder about Affleck’s headspace while filming “Deep Water”, shot before COVID but unceremoniously dumped onto Hulu in 2022. As I was largely consuming Affleck media in prison either in the endless tabloids or in his distressing, joyless appearances as Batman, I couldn’t help but shift my understanding of his cluttered headspace into this picture, where he’s playing a cuckolded husband with an obvious, near-visible chip on his superhero-enhanced shoulder. The danger of “Deep Water” is that this sullen loverboy is not terribly far from cracking. You see the same interior division in the photos and memes.

Here, he’s married to Ana de Armas. I think a lot of us guys have this stupid dinosaur-level perception that an attractive woman is far more appealing than a similarly-attractive man (a simplistic understanding of the very idea of attraction). Here, it’s come to life, with former Sexiest Man Alive Ben Affleck stewing as his much younger wife seduces everyone at their swanky neighborhood parties. Affleck not-so-subtly conveys to everyone he really doesn’t love how flirty and open she is with others, and politeness dictates that the host of your party saying these things is done in humor, in irony. So no one takes it seriously when it starts to sound like this guy is ready to flat-out murder someone.

I did not read the source material. But the time period shift to modern day creates an intriguing opportunity in that Affleck’s Vic Van Allen has retired after designing technology for army drones, which seems to have made him millions. It’s the sort of wrinkle that doesn’t require explanation, but still requires unpacking. There are Vics all over the place, men who designed technology that allows us to kill with no intimacy, no need to reconcile with the morality of the act. We don’t need to be there. In Vic’s case, blood is collecting on his hands every moment, at a rate of which he isn’t even aware. He seems entirely untroubled by this. We are a country of people with hands so dirty they aren’t even aware where the dirt came from, or that they may ever be required to clean them again.

Given that he parlayed being an accessory to murder and/or likely war crimes into untold wealth and an impossibly-gorgeous wife, Vic Van Allen seems entirely unbothered by consequences, either moral or otherwise. So he gets sloppy. No more euphemisms. He starts openly sharing his feelings about what is revealed to be an open marriage with wife Melinda. Sure, these younger, more virile men satisfy Melinda, a woman who seems forever in search of excitement (again, her husband being played by the overworked and overburdened Affleck is fueled by tabloid awareness). But Vic suggests that the tradeoff may be that they have to disappear now that they’ve sampled this pleasure. The one person that doesn’t shrug these disclosures off is Don Wilson (Tracy Letts), ironically a writer of murder mysteries. Vic has motive, opportunity and means. It’s almost too perfect.

Adrian Lyne is an old pro at this sort of thing – you might remember him returning a generation after bringing us “Fatal Attraction” to present “Unfaithful”. He’s done it again here, with “Deep Water” his first directorial effort in nearly twenty years. He’s still pushing those same buttons to a generation unaccustomed to seeing it onscreen. So much of his work has been about desire and control, even when he ventured into horror for “Jacob’s Ladder” – inherently a terrifying movie because it depicts the horrifying lack of the latter. The tension inherent in earlier efforts like “9 ½ Weeks” and especially his risky “Lolita” adaptation comes from what desire does to us, the form we take in response, and how we reconcile that form with that of a functioning person.

“Deep Water” is a conventionally entertaining suspense thriller, but it is about how desire mutates, how we want to force our will onto the things we want. Vic wanted a wife who obeyed, and it kills him that she’s too much for one man– not enough for two, he argues. Similarly, Melinda is repelled by the very idea of being controlled. The parties happen because of her insistence. He thought she loved being social with him, but she just wants to be social. He killed for her empire, only to find out it wasn’t the one she wanted. He can’t control her, and he knows this. But any other variable is a step too much. It is, quite simply, a shortsighted and foolish attempt to form a shape of their relationship. It’s a compromise. Not every compromise creates a happy couple.

In the world of incarceration, there are diversionary programs for people trying to wean their way off substance abuse. It is, on the surface, actual rehabilitation, a chance for people to reacquaint themselves with the version of them that lives healthy and heals and is a slave to no narcotic. On paper, it is the solution to mass incarceration – treating the condition as a disease, not a shortcoming to be punished. Men and women within the system work very hard to make it into these programs. Much of the treatment, and many of the counselors, come from a perspective of treatment, of seeing every human being as someone fallen who has to get back up. But they are not often what they seem.

The problem is that there can only be so many of these programs. So entrance into them is often awarded, it is earned. It is considered a privilege. This introduces the notion of punishment into the treatment. Which implies that recovery is a straight line, every journey a linear one towards eventual cold turkey. And diversion from this path requires punitive measures, sometimes even a loss of access to these programs. The problem is a criminal justice system that sees a form of treatment as another way to harm prisoners. They cannot see an avenue of criminal justice that lacks that punitive element.

No one seems troubled that this is an attempt to marry an actual human response to rehabilitation and the built-in requirement that prisoners must be in an inherent state of suffering. What is prison, after all, without suffering? I understand sex offender treatment works in a similar manner, with activities geared towards getting offenders to confess to other, unreported sexual crimes, or even legal sexual behavior that would be logged for the sake of post-release requirements. It simply does not connect with those involved with mass incarceration that they don’t have to harm and endanger the people they hold captive.

