I was largely in transit from the end of 2015 to the beginning of 2016. It was a difficult time. I fought with my lawyer over my case, when he showed absolutely no inclination to fight even the untrue allegations made by the prosecution. This led to the plea, which led to sentencing, which led to my departure from holding. I spent Thanksgiving in another holding facility in Brooklyn, where I stayed for what ended up to be three weeks. Then I ended up in a federal institution, one I hadn’t anticipated going. And that was followed by suicide watch, during the darkest period of my life.

By the time I was out and settled, it was 2016, and I had just been able to afford a radio. I put on one of those college radio stations, and it was wall-to-wall David Bowie. They were playing his latest album, “Blackstar”, and I remember the feeling of his soaring vocals over that haunting the title track, ethereal and forlorn. It was thrilling to emerge from all that chaos and to hear new Bowie, to hear his august voice still reaching those notes, still reaching for something our Earthling ears could only comprehend in an abstract manner. And then the deejays spoke. He was dead.

“David Bowie: The Last Five Years” makes an effort to fill in the blanks, even if the project was initially started to mark a birthday and not a death. There’s a focus on Bowie’s health, as he ended major tours in the mid-00’s after a health scare. But in footage captured here, he’s notably spry and lively, showing no indications of any lasting health concerns. Much of the time is spent with him overseeing production of “Lazarus”, the stage retelling of “The Man Who Fell To Earth”, now turned into a Bowie jukebox musical with Michael C. Hall. It’s sort of an interesting bonus to watch Hall’s intense preparation for the role as well as his obvious reverence for Bowie.

Unfortunately, Bowie’s health problems do seep into the documentary. Access begins to drift, the filmmaker having to plan around last-minute cancellations – frustrating in the moment, though in retrospect disappointing and ominous. You hear him discuss his creative process and expand upon the recent work, not exclusively “Blackstar” (though material for that album was repurposed from “Lazarus”) but a previous album, 2013’s “The Next Day”. You also hear him wrestle with his legacy, not wanting it to be fixed into place, not waning David Bowie to be a brand. Unlike other jukebox musicals, the Broadway show is clearly not about summing up Bowie’s accomplishments, but about adding another dimension to his sonic explorations.

I can’t speak for all Bowie fans, but the effect is not a sense of sadness, but one of triumph. We’re watching his final days, and yet he’s so full of whimsy and invention. Seeing him in this documentary, you’d think he’d have another twenty years of making music, maybe even making movies. Would you like to know a fun fact? When he was alive, Bowie had only won a single Grammy award, in 1985 for Best Video, Short Form. In 2017, the Grammys had a chance to honor “Blackstar”, the final contribution from one of the greatest stars in music history, with Bowie’s second-ever Album Of The Year nomination. Instead, the Album Of The Year nominees were Adele, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Drake and Sturgill Simpson. “Blackstar” won Best Alternative Album. Remember this the next time you want to grant legitimacy to the Grammys. Did I say “fun fact”? Sorry, I meant “depressing, crappy fact”.

“Moonage Daydream” is one of the reasons I struggle to discuss documentaries, since its very existence is, in a way, auto-critical. There is a legitimate warning sign in that the Bowie estate was involved in the film’s making, a decision that implies some creative compromises. But this is not a typical cradle-to-grave look at the Thin White Duke. Instead, “Moonage Daydream” does not consult any opinionated fans, or loving family members, and it doesn’t offer any contemporary perspective. It is, instead, something of a David Bowie archive.

What director Brett Morgen has done is assemble a video collage of the entire multimedia existence of David Bowie. The gamble is that you can tell maybe not his story, but a story, combining the many interviews Bowie has done, the concert recording of his performances, and assorted other footage, some of it unrelated historical documentation to present context for the Bowie phenomenon, which is both of an era and oddly timeless. So you’ll see a contentious interview with a pugnacious media personality in Bowie’s prime, but then you’ll also get clips of Bowie in “The Man Who Fell To Earth”. And, of course, you might get clips from “2001: A Space Odyssey”, just because.

This is not the first time someone tried to summarize the Bowie experience by refracting and obscuring it – there was also Todd Haynes’ mid-nineties glam-rock epic “The Velvet Goldmine” which spun a tale of a Bowie-like superstar who was not Bowie. But this is the first time no one’s ever spelling it out to you. The footage – some of which is exclusive to this doc – is allowed to wash over you, to create an image, and sound, of a remarkable man. Morgen cross-cuts through various clips so that the various incarnations of Bowie blend into each other. It’s a unique approach – “Moonage Daydream” turns a man into a kaleidoscope.

I’ve remarked on how medical care was an unusual perk, in a way, to being in prison. For me, and for many other federal prisoners, a doctor’s visit only required a $2 co-pay, and taxpayers would foot the bill. I’m guessing a lot of people don’t know that they are paying for killers and rapists and thieves to stay healthy. Socialized medicine — it’s already here, whether you want it or not! And if you required major work, some sort of surgery, that was on the house. This isn’t the blessing you’d expect. Prisons are not equipped to handle certain surgeries. Hopefully they’ll outsource it, and you’ll be sent to an actual medical facility to find someone who could provide proper treatment. But a lot of what’s done in-house is done with improper resources, equipment and personnel. There’s sometimes a reason why it’s only $2.

This article shines a light on the difficulties for women within the system to get proper care, since there are less women incarcerated, and therefore less facilities for them. Some prisons are strictly medical prisons, but there’s only one of those for women. And in FCC Carswell, Fort Worth, there isn’t much careful treatment of the women who require care. This is not about slight differences when it comes to the health of the imprisoned. These are inadequacies that get people killed. Medical assistance is not something that can be managed with shortcuts, but Carswell seems to have had a several lack of equipment and training for their staff. There are more technical ways of putting this, but it sounds like they half-assed dialysis treatment. I can relate. I suffered an injury once that, medically, required treatment in 48-72 hours. They waited nineteen days, because the doctor they preferred was on vacation. When he gave them the information, he told them to find another doctor who was available. They told him they’d wait for him instead. Prison is punishment. Do you really believe fair medical treatment is a priority?