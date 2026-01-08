From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

3h

Exceptional piece on how bureaucratic indifference becomes a death sentance. The 19-day delay for treatment that should've happened in 48 hours is the kind of thing nobody talks about when debating prison reform. My uncle had similar experiences with "socialized medicine" behind bars and the irony is brutal whenpeople oppose universal healthcare but fund this broken system.

