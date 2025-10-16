There’s a traditional superstition in regards to filmmakers that, at a certain point, they “lose it” and never get it back. People have heard no less than Quentin Tarantino give voice to this idea, as he himself fears that he may one day be irrelevant, currently seeking to cap his career at ten movies. I began to subscribe to this theory, tenuously, after Dario Argento’s “Dracula 3D”. Argento is one of the great horror filmmakers to ever live, and if someone doesn’t consider earlier pictures classics, either they haven’t seen them, or they’re a total philistine unworthy of respect. I sure hope it’s the former! But “Dracula 3D”, a cheaply-made and uninspired riff on the legendary tale, looked like a Tim And Eric sketch with YouTube funding. It was the kind of movie a first-timer makes before he decides to quit in shame.

I pretty much wrote Argento off after that movie, and maybe so did others, as he was inactive for the following decade. For those who like cozy narratives, perhaps it was Argento’s foray into acting that rejuvenated him. I’d like to think the recognition from younger filmmakers and fans is what excites these older masters. Argento’s peer in Italian horror, the great Lucio Fulci, passed away in the nineties. But I recall a story of him embarking to the states to attend a horror convention, in the pre-internet age, and being moved to tears by the appraisal from the crowd. Previously, he had thought he was only making disposable junk. It’s touching to know Fulci graduated into the afterlife knowing of that support.

Argento is still with us, however, and he refueled hard enough to give us one more banger. “Dark Glasses” is a wild return to the realm of giallo for Argento, arguably one of the pioneers of that style. But you lose something with the modern digital look, which limits all types of shadows and forced-perspective playfulness you can employ. The movie begins with tragedy played as horror, which is to say it opens with the sort of gravity one sees the world with when they’ve experienced as much as Argento has. A beautiful prostitute navigates her evening with a little bit of violence and attitude when a john gets too familiar. A young boy enjoys the company of his family. Together they are united though a terrible car accident, one that takes her sight and his parents. Admittedly, Argento would have once shot this like a symphony. But the digital look doesn't diminish his sense of grandeur and his gift for elegant bloodshed.

A bond forms between the unlikely pair, the woman devastated by what cannot be undone, the boy shiftless and alone in the world. Argento has always been attracted to these types of unlikely unions, foregrounding them even in stories of grisly violence. Here, due to the sanded-down nature of this production and possibly his advanced age, it takes up a large portion of the narrative. It’s a familiar arc for Diana (Ilenia Pastorelli), as she goes from literal working lady to motherly figure, though it’s complicated by her own dawning frustration at what she’s become. Much of this is leavened by her growing friendship with a social worker, played by Dario’s daughter, Asia Argento. It’s nice to know Dario is no longer making his wayward daughter strip for his camera. Horror filmmaker has a troubling family dynamic – let me register my surprise.

But it is an Argento movie. Dario never let himself stray from genre. He wasn’t like Wes Craven, who sometimes entered for-hire mode for stuff like “Music Of The Heart” (an outlier in that it’s a rare Oscar-nominated movie from 1999 that’s actually not very good). Diana now has to confront a serial killer pursuing prostitutes and who seeks her as his next prey. It’s a slasher from a slasher expert, and this is a little like a guitar legend picking up a stratocaster and blowing you away with a brand new riff with his eyes half opened and a cigarette dangling from his lips, ash collecting in his chest hair.

The third act is a traditional stalk-and-chase, and Argento busts out a few of his old tricks, switching perspective, letting the camera capture the prowling eye of the killer. He couldn’t get Goblin back for this one, but the rawkin’ score is from Arnaud Rebotini, an electro veteran who nicely mimics that 80’s synth sound. The collaboration creates a dual crescendo to a big, gory finale that shows Argento hasn’t lost either his lust for bloody murder or his craftmanship for disgusting practical effects. Unbelievably, “Dark Glasses” reveals an old master still able to keep up with his contemporaries.

