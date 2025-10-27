Welcome to HORROR REMAKE WEEK, our final week of SCARETOBERFEST II: THE SEARCH FOR MORE SCARE! This is going to be a fairly surprising batch of remakes and redos, works made to utilize a previous effort in the realm of horror and compliment, perhaps even surpass it. The first entry this week is a relatively tall task – Spike Lee trying his hand at a new version of “Ganja And Hess”.

I’ve never fully been able to explain the narrative of “Ganja And Hess”, one of those half-remembered dream films that, while you’re watching, makes you feel as if it’s a million hours long, and that you’ve completely lost track of the years. From 1973, “Ganja And Hess” stands out even in a decade of wildly experimental cinematic storytelling, a cryptic tale of a man who is reborn with a thirst for blood. The movie explores the role of his own faith in regards to his own transformation, though it also largely swims in the sea of decadence that Dr. Hess (Duane Jones) cannot shy away from now that he’s committed to a diet of blood and grue. It’s hallucinatory vibe contributed to a latter-day re-evaluation, and now it has been preserved by the Library Of Congress.

This would be intimidating for any filmmaker to recreate, but Spike Lee doesn’t shy away from a challenge. The other two remakes in his portfolio, both in the latter-day portion of his career, had him taking on the works of Park Chan-Wook and Akira Kurosawa – the results, in both cases, were not encouraging for anyone who is a fan of the filmmaker, though there are no signs of a timid storyteller. “Oldboy”, while allegedly compromised in post-production, managed to push the sickening deviance of the original film even further. And this year’s “Highest 2 Lowest” features a “drop” in the middle that’s perhaps the most exhilarating sequence of the last twelve months. When Spike Lee comes, he comes loaded for bear.

“Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus” hews fairly closely to “Ganja And Hess”, if not in visuals than in sentiment. Dr. Hess Green (now Stephen Tyrone Williams) is more of an academic, a sharply-dressed and seemingly (seemingly) celibate anthropologist. Discovering a prized artifact, an enchanted dagger, he soon realizes that it places an unspecified hold on someone’s spirit. An assistant (an ideal “familiar” in vampire terms) becomes obsessed with it, and he uses it to take Green’s life. Green, having returned from the dead, returns the favor by immediately sipping the assistant’s blood.

Green now goes about with reckless abandon, understanding how there can be no real ramifications if one can return from the dead. He begins courting women, prostitutes, locals, and proceeds to feast on them. It’s the idea of an afterlife as transactional or punitive, the concept that our goodness is simply a construct vis a vis a promise of the afterlife. He begins trying to plumb the depths of who he is, particularly in how he related to his own history through academia, and if that was different than using the flesh of the innocent to feed on others. Williams gives a stilted performance possibly because Lee recognizes that Green is just a servant of his ideology, whether it be the pagan temptation of eternal life or the reverence for the church.

Lee used Kickstarter to fund the film, and it’s in that spirit where he shirks the artifice filmmakers like him are accustomed. This is a raw, intimate take on the material, and it feels as if he’s working with hungry amateurs in the cast. While some of the actors indeed are experienced, the soundtrack provided by a number of unsigned artists give the movie a different feel than your average late-period film from a provocative filmmaker. The one element that feels like a concession, through 2025 eyes, is the casting of Oscar-winner Rami Malek as a squirrely-looking servant. This was before all that awards talk, before even “Mr. Robot”, when he was just a squirrelly-looking dude that would pop up in the background all squirrelly, spooking people with his squirrelly eyes.

Lee distinguishes his approach with a heavier reliance on the horrors of the body, the self-hatred of drinking blood. In the original movie, Green’s newfound bloodlust seems to come with reservations, compared to the new Green, with his cold, calculating desire for murder. The movie never seems all that scary, but of course “Ganja And Hess” was also more curious than spooky – that film did boast an evocative look, whereas for budgetary purposes Lee has opted for clean digital visuals that, in low budget films, establish a familiar visual scheme that carries from one scene to the next. You could pro and con this, the shortcomings versus the moments of intrigue (my favorite attribute is the familiar love Lee shows to Brooklyn, particularly in the finale). But the point is that this is an interesting experiment in recreating something so specific to its place and time. “Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus” is a film of exploration – by placing a greater emphasis on the anthropology, Lee is cognizant in opening up a debate on the role of the high and the low art, an Academy Award-winning filmmaker making a horror film, a horror film with an experimental edge, a vampire picture that has dreamy excursions to Martha’s Vineyard during the day. This isn’t how horror remakes are supposed to be, and by establishing as much, Lee creates a unique entry in his prolific body of work.

