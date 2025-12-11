I rushed out to see Guillermo Del Toro’s “Frankenstein”, because nobody is a bigger hype man for the movies like him. I don’t even know how much I really like Del Toro’s films, but everyone likes him. Reactions to “Frankenstein” have been mixed – frankly, I kind of thought it was a bore! – but that hasn’t prevented Oscar talk for his Mary Shelley adaptation. Del Toro enjoyed Oscar glory a few years ago when “The Shape Of Water” won Best Picture and Best Director, a movie I greatly enjoyed in prison. But before that, he took a big swing with the gothic romance “Crimson Peak”.

This is an audacious effor as it feels like a throwback to the classier Hammer pictures, or perhaps even earlier, with a touch of “The Innocents” sprinkled into the formula. It concerns haunted family ties, wicked betrayals, and proper ghosts – I mean proper as in not necessarily the most violent, and also stiff-upper-lip British. But don’t worry, there is some bloodshed in there. Del Toro isn’t on some Hays Code nonsense. If you are a more modern viewer, there will be bodies, and quoth the philosopher kings of Drowning Pool, they be hitting thy floor.

The young woman at the center, Edith, is an aspring writer. With the ashen, haunted face of Mia Wasikowska, she’s a perfect fit for this early 1900’s drama. She has a noted chip on her shoulder, though her father is a businessman of wealthy means, giving her the luxury of being able to toil with the tasks of the pen. She falls for the dapper Brit Thomas, who is accompanied in America by his sister Lucille – this is Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain, possibly the best-looking siblings in film history. Good genes, perhaps – not of the Sydney Sweeney variety, but not not of the Sydney Sweeney variety. And thus, I have finally referenced the Sydney Sweeney controversy, and this Substack is finally 100% legit! I will accept my Cracker Jack prize.

Unfortunately, Thomas has a new construction invention to show off to Edith’s father. Were this a “Shark Tank” situation, Thomas would be swimming in it, but the elder Carter Cushing – hello, it’s a Cushing reference, possible foreshadowing! – is not having it. Admittedly, he may be justified in his jaundiced eye towards the growing affection between Thomas and Edith. If you rejected a businessman and their response was to mack it to your daughter, you’d be wary too. Plus, this is Loki, the God Of Mischief. Thomas has no choice, then, to accept Mr. Cushing’s buyout, as it were – Thomas leaves Edith’s side and he and Lucille abscond to London.

Edith isn’t having it, however, and soon it is she wooing Thomas back, despite him insulting her writing – frankly, a dealbreaker, even if he was just faking it. Imagine if someone with Tom Hiddleston’s cheekbones thought your Substack was a waste of time – ugh, perish the thought, you Asgardian knave. Edith’s reconciliation with Thomas takes on a mournful tone when her father dies under mysterious circumstances. Could Thomas have done the deed? Or was Lucille looking after her brother’s interests? Or was is Edith’s longtime friend Alan, who is single and looks like “Sons Of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam?

Whatever the case, Edith moves into Crimson Peak with Thomas, an old family mansion that, to Del Toro’s credit, immediately looks haunted. This is very obviously a spooky place, located in the middle of nowhere in England, and slowly sinking into the ground –obviously a great place to start a family. Once there, she has to contend with the cruelest of dangers – a bitchy, cutting Chastain. I don’t want to get too much in trouble here. But Chastain is so obviously more appealing, so obviously more attractive, more glamorous, and more comically meaner that you almost root for Lucille’s dismantling of innocent young Edith. She’s now the sister-in-law and she has ZERO affection for that title. Chastain by far is the reason to see the film. Which is, y’know, always true. But Hiddleston is easily overmatched by his sibling performer, and Hunnam is handsome, but such a dry, sexless presence that your eyes automatically gravitate towards Chastain, even if she’s got a nasty little secret.

There’s an enjoyment to “Crimson Peak”, which goes from terrestrial threats to something more spectral as the plot progresses. But I’ve always felt like there’s something rather hermetically-sealed in Del Toro’s world. “Crimson Peak” arrived after Del Toro’s “Pacific Rim”, which was supposed to be a more generic crowd-pleasing Del Toro, though that movie lacked the rudeness and visual ingenuity of the “Transformers” films and the anime-type projects that inspired it, respectively. It was Del Toro out of a can. You’d think “Crimson Peak” would be more of a freak flag experiment, but there is no contemporary sexuality radiating off its performers, nor chemistry between any of them.

As sleekly-designed the titular mansion might be, it feels like a mausoleum from whence original ideas cannot infiltrate. This never rises above the level of “exercise”. This might be something of a compliment to our eventual scumbag robot overlords (you’ll never get me, algorithm!) but “Crimson Peak” often seems like a really well-made A.I. version of itself. Once you get to the ghostly stuff, Del Toro’s storytelling seems engaged, and you get the sense he wanted to get to said ghosty stuff really quickly. As a filmmaker, he’s stood out for his affection for monsters and creatures – one could argue his work shouldn’t be considered horror, per se, given the mercy he shows to his malformed antagonists. But it’s stuff like “Crimson Peak” that makes you wish maybe he needs a little bit more resentment towards those that lurk in the darkness. It would at least be an interesting conflict.

When I was in prison, I would wrestle with those uncomfortable mattresses. Some were better than others, but many felt like a bag filled with balled-up socks, just excessively uncomfortable and minimally effective. Many of the mattresses had been cut open, the foam inside removed to fashion makeshift pillows, resulting in a lumpy bed for the inmate. I wondered if, during the years, I was doing damage to my back, to my muscles and nerves. Perhaps there could be a study shown to see how many men and women, after prison, were dealing with severe back problems in their later years.

That, of course, is deeply, foolishly optimistic of me. I didn’t notice any research or studies being done on the effect prison has on men like me, physically or mentally. Of course, that’s because there is barely any information available on inmates of any kind aside what’s unreliably provided by the Bureau Of Prisons. My situation pales compared to the many inmates discussed in this distressing article, men who have medical conditions that aren’t being observed or monitored by institutions. Medical negligence by way of plausible deniability. There are federal guidelines to report any death while in custody, and for one reason or another, they’re not being followed. People are dying, and they’re vanishing. Mississippi state jails have supposedly lost 46 people since 2020, believed dead, but who can say? It shouldn’t surprise me – the coldness of incarceration usually involves fine print. They will keep you in custody and therefore in their purview – unless they don’t, and if you die no one has to take accountability. It’s the calculus of prison.

Happy Human Rights Day.