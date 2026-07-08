I do believe there are two separate conversations when it comes to art, one of them more important than the other. The most immediate conversation, the one that will fade in a short while, is how much you enjoyed or appreciated, say, a movie, or maybe a few of the separate, isolated elements of the work. The more substantial discussion is what value a piece of art has, how it connects with the outside world, what it has to say about the contemporary environment in which it was released. In other words, I value that second conversation more than the first. There’s that meme that circulated, credited to “The Sopranos”, where the lowest form of conversation is “remember when.” I think that’s a more specific example of what I would say, which is that the lowest form of conversation is “I like.”

I believed that before prison. I think about it more now. I spent eight and a half years as a prisoner. During that period, the government found infinite ways to tell me that I didn’t matter, that I was nothing. They emphasized the tiny role I played in anyone’s life, they reminded me of my disposability, they illustrated that I was one small rock on the beach that was the incarcerated population of America. What I liked was never once part of the equation. Prison has a way of completely annihilating the idea that the universe might ever favor your pleasure ever again. It’s why I came out of prison and, within reason, found new and different ways to spoil myself. To sometimes favor the discussion of what I like as opposed to the larger significance of art that will allow it to outlive me.

The question I ask of you is based on this premise. I don’t care for Mark Duplass, I never have, and each year I grow less and less enamored. Does this have any bearing on my thoughts regarding “Creep”, the indie film turned multimedia franchise that he produced and has starred in? Should it? In “Creep”, he is a loner in the woods who is not what he seems, and certainly not who he says. As much work an actor must do to convince you that they are this part or that character, ultimately you have to buy-in, and I didn’t have a problem suspending my disbelief to separate Josef, the titular “Creep”, from Duplass, the middling on-screen persona. There are a lot of actors I dislike, but when they appear in a movie with ideas, ball don’t lie.

Duplass is one of two actors in the film. The other is Patrick Brice, also the director. He is Aaron, an out-of-work freelancer who is recruited into the woods by Josef for a video project. Josef is dying, and his intention is to assemble a loose-form documentary to tell his unborn son what kind of person he was. Trusting Aaron to represent who Josef is represents the creative challenge. But as Josef commits a series of microaggressions, subtly controlling the power dynamic with an employee in the middle of nowhere, skeptical Aaron wonders if he’ll even get to know the real person he’s trying to honor and re-create in aggregate.

Josef is, admittedly, an irritant. He presents as a basic dude, but has childlike impulse control issues and a tendency to speak without thinking. He begins to test Aaron, seeing how far he can push what is meant to be a working relationship. At the very least, it is unprofessional. At one point, he introduces a wolf mask, giving the item a backstory that seems to blur the line between tchotchke, keepsake, talisman and imaginary friend. A lot of what Josef suggests is either a put-on, or proof that he’s socially inept, or both.

It’s impossible to ignore the subtext of a microbudgeted horror film where the only two actors are both filmmakers who specialize in smaller-budgeted films. This is a familiar dynamic, the undermanned filmmaker and the unruly subject. It feels common to documentaries, with someone who is the topic of discussion wishing to control the conversation. But it also can be the case when you’re working with no money and a skeleton crew in tight, unfamiliar locations. Basically, when you’re dealing with enclosed spaces, it’s hard to cope with someone who consumes all the oxygen in the room. Josef uses this to his advantage, naturally, and weapons emerge, threats take over, and soon Aaron is making one Faustian bargain after another, simply because a freelancer needs that paycheck.

Brice and Duplass returned for “Creep 2”, which twists the formula a bit. The film begins with sort of a replay of the first movie in miniature, with Josef jerking around new buddy Dave (Karan Soni) before killing him, partly as his typical game, and partly because he’s frustrated by his own flailing attempts at improv. Josef, now going by Aaron (make of that what you will, spoilerphobes!) puts out another online ad, this time looking for companionship. Sara answers the call, a YouTuber who hosts a little-watched video show where she speaks to oddballs she meets on Craigslist. Befitting the nature of the first film, Sara is played by another independent filmmaker, in this case Desiree Akhavan (“Appropriate Behavior”). As much as this works for thematic purposes, this feels like more of two filmmakers problem-solving behind-the-scenes because they decided to improvise instead of writing a script.

“Aaron” is decentered by Sara, who by now is used to dealing with off-center personalities through her webseries, coddling and humoring them – and sometimes jeopardizing herself – in order to get a story. So every challenge Aaron attempts – now given a psychosexual twist by the mixed genders at play – is volleyed by Sara’s game participation. When he tries to “make it weird” she outdoes him, while reminding him that he’s being filmed for HER camera (even while she is being filmed by his). Akhavan is actually pretty interesting a performer. Her Sara is bold, energized by risky decisions. But Akhavan also hints at the darkness and trauma in her past that makes her initially seem so superficially fearless.

Narratively, however, “Creep 2”, like its predecessor, never breaks free of its format of alternating cat-and-mouse. Much of that comes from Duplass being a fairly limited actor. In the first film, Brice doesn’t come across as the most expressive personality, but because he’s filming most of the footage we see, the audience can identify with him as an avatar. Most of what he does is basic reacting. But acting is a pretty specific science, and I’m not sure why we revere all actors equally. There are techniques and strategies an actor can employ. But pretty simply, you know you’re watching a good performance if you see a character and can visualize what they’re doing when they’re off-screen, or when the movie is over. That requires a certain depth, and some actors are more dedicated to making an immediate on-screen impact than they are establishing an inner life. Mark Duplass’ characters have no inner life, they’re simply zigging and zagging between different extremes in the moment. He has a particular tic of incredulously repeating another actor’s line when they’re doing improv – which is a lot, since Duplass does a lot of microbudgeted films. Shia LaBeouf used to do something similar. A lot of actors have superficially similar tells.

As mentioned, Duplass did not direct these movies, which do have their mild appeal due to the what-would-you-do verisimilitude of the found-footage conceit — Brice continued directing two seasons of a spinoff show. But it does feel part of that larger Duplass world which used limited scope and resources to make mildly provocative indie films. A Duplass Brothers movie feels often like an achievement in ingenuity over the minimal resources of low-fi filmmaking, and some of those resources typically include “humor” and “pathos”. Mark and Jay Duplass were loosely tied to the mumblecore movement that brought us Joe Swanberg and Andrew Bujalski among others. Bujalski seems like the one with talent too big to fit within those minimal budgets. Swanberg leaned into the more exploitative realm, making movies that were restlessly unpleasant but constantly active, even though one could tell he was taking greater liberties with co-stars than he should. Only the Duplass siblings seemed stuck within that cul-de-sac of wan, watered-down Cassavetes with splashes of sitcom humor.

So yes. Let’s spend today talking about what I like for once. I can respect “Creep” for being unsettling and, in fits and starts, tonally complex, and I can respect “Creep 2” for being better-acted, even if it doesn’t seem to have an ending. But Duplass’ plain, flat features, his dull affect and his repetitive, shallow performance feels like a dead end. I get no joy watching this plain vanilla persona with the looks and charm of an Autozone manager. And I don’t care for his middling influence on no-ambition indie films, the minimalist middlebrow Duplass-like movies clogging up SXSW before being mercy-purchased by Magnolia and released to VOD for boring white people who are tired of re-running “The White Lotus”. If you like found-footage horror that’s actor-centric, and you’re not picky about the actors, then you won’t be disappointed by “Creep”. But I’d personally like to have less Mark Duplass experiences, thank you very much.

I’ve written before about one of the many humiliating and dehumanizing elements of prison – toilets. Previously, I discussed how the amount of flushes were limited within the span of an hour at a couple of institutions. I hate hate hate how so many of us in prison had to deal with it. And now I’m reading about an escalation in hostilities over in Pennsylvania. The Department of Corrections in PA has vowed to limit the amount of flushes allowed in all toilets in jails and prisons. It’s going to be one flush every five minutes. If an inmate flushes twice within that time frame, the flushing mechanism goes off for the next hour. The volume of water and the water pressure have also been reduced, a peculiar choice theoretically meant to lessen the burden on a budget apparently so jeopardized that they need to interfere with toilets and my God I can’t believe any of us have to type this out.

I know what most of you are thinking, in that you’d hate to have anyone limit the amount of times you flush your toilet. But consider the details, remember that these toilets are typically in two-man cells. These men have the same starch-heavy diet. Many of them are wisely taking advantage of being able to try new medications that can alter bodily functions. And often, you’re locked in with the toilet for hours at a time, particularly overnight, with the hot, enclosed air. It’s the perfect recipe for sickness and viruses. No matter how much empathy you have, or lack, this is a decision that has far more cons than pros. Except that the pros entirely help one group, and they harm another, unless that other one has the smallest, daintiest, most convenient bowel movements in the world. It would be nice!