I will be honest – there really is no such thing as a superstar without appeal. Sometimes it happens, but few and far between. More often than not, someone with appeal simply picks terrible material that exposes their weaknesses and poorly utilizes their skillset. I present to you Gerard Butler, a slab of meat posing as an action leading man who has built a career by playing the lead in responsibly-budgeted b-movies.

I could tell you that Butler is brilliant in “Coriolanus”, an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s first play that uses the original dialogue. And I would mean it! He handles the Bard’s prose with aplomb! But the guy knows how to deliver when it comes to no-frills action, and while “Coriolanus” is an underrated movie (it keeps the prose, but transports the action to modern day military operations, with knife fights — UNDERRATED), it’s not as much worth mentioning as Butler’s turns in the likes of “Den Of Thieves” and the “Olympus Has Fallen” franchise, movies that were basic cable perennials when I was in prison even in this, the last days of cable. He represents a sort of straightforward throwback murderous machismo, as well as a very 90’s-era penchant of letting his Scottish accent slip into the material, particularly when playing an all-American hero like Mike Banning, for whom Things Have Fallen.

“Copshop” is an interesting case, because he receives top billing, but he’s neither the male lead nor is he the lead overall. That honor belongs to Alexis Louder as Val, who is a young cop working the night shift for an isolated police department in Nevada. Breaking up a nearby casino rumble in the parking lot, she gets clocked by a mysterious assailant and locks him up. This, by the way, would be my dude, my main man, the legend, Frank Grillo. Grillo’s Muretto doesn’t get his rocks off cold-cocking female cops, though – he is happy to wear the cuffs and be taken to the police department. It becomes clear that Muretto believes that right now the safest place to be is a police department.

If he was right, there’d be no movie! Instead, this quiet prison collides with another impromptu visitor, a drunk driver who has no identification, and can barely stand up. Not only is it ol’ Gerry Butler, but it’s Gerard Butler ACTING! He rocks back and forth and lets himself sit in filth just so he can get close to Muretto. Which is where you get what people pay for: Butler versus Grillo. Except, in this case, a surprise: as a hitman named Viddick, Butler is the one menacing Grillo! And Grillo is the one who is alarmed! I mean no offense to Mr. Butler when I say this, and I think Grillo is a phenomenal actor who has the versatility to play many roles. But will I ever believe that Frank Grillo is afraid of Gerard Butler? I believed that Grillo was afraid of wolves in “The Gray”, which was directed by Joe Carnahan. This is also directed by Carnahan, and I appreciate him trying to find new areas of vulnerability in Grillo. But there is only so much vulnerability in Frank Grillo. I’m not sure I buy this premise, is what I’m saying.

Regardless, it’s a fun cat-and-mouse setup, one that Val begins to unravel as she learns the identities of these two men. Muretto ended up being a go-between for cops and criminals, working with the mob and then double-crossing them to the FBI, a fairly convoluted scenario that has marked him as a dead man. I think that’s all the explanation you need for Grillo’s stupid-looking long hair in this – he’s not the normally-reliable Frank Grillo, the one with otherwise-excellent hair. So it’s Viddick who has eyes for taking Muretto out, and all he needs is to get out of that cell. This prison clearly wasn’t built for guys like him.

“Copshop” depicts a world where neither cop nor criminal is trustworthy, which gives the movie the vibe of those sleazy Italian poliziotteschi movies, where you rooted for scumbags on both sides of the law to torture the life out of each other. But there’s also something of a horror element, since Viddick is the type of guy who has an angle on everything and for whom this is hardly his first time performing a hit like this. It made me think the same thing I did when I was in prison – how come there aren’t a bunch of horror movies set behind bars? Slashers, zombie movies – anything can benefit from men being stuck in tight quarters with limited resources. A prison giallo would be incredible. And how about a prison movie set during a deadly outbreak? I experienced this during COVID!

Muretto pissed off a whole bunch of people, so Viddick does have to deal with unwanted scrutiny. At one point, another killer arrives at the prison, the sadistic Tony Lamb. Viddick appreciates the craft in his work, and seems like a guy who will find satisfaction in Muretto’s death. But as played by the maniacal Toby Huss, Lamb is utterly delighted to be able to take Muretto out. I’ve written about Huss before, he started out doing children’s shows, and he recalibrates that same play-to-the-cheap-seats intensity as a wickedly-self-entertained nutcase, one of those over-the-top 90’s-era serial killers ported over into a contemporary action picture. It’s awesome when you have a movie with two established leads (and Louder is quite good as well) and then someone like Huss shows up, all popping veins and sadistic comedy bits as he indiscriminately kills.

I’ve read that this film suffered some behind-the-scenes issues befitting accommodations for a major leading man. Grillo and Butler aren’t just the stars, they’re also producers on the film, and it sounded like, from the gossip I’ve heard, the more powerful producer advocated for his own version of the movie, the one that better showcased the megastar in question. I can see how that would be a rotten experience. But “Copshop” is otherwise a witty and satisfying b-movie that features some of my favorite genre elements – a prison, crooked cops, unkillable tough guys, and no shortage of bullets. This one does what it says on the tin, fellas.

At the start of my sentence, I was in holding. It was a state prison, and us federal detainees were freely mingling with the state criminals, many of whom were just passing through, some who were only going to be held for months, others awaiting a larger trial. I still remember living with a young guy for a short while, early twenties, in the best shape you’ve ever seen, full of life and energy and even charisma. He was also obviously ratting someone out, given his frequent and obvious meetings with a Lieutenant after hours. He got to go home. Months later, when I was still there, I was told he had been stabbed up, killed in the middle of the street. It was the first time I knew anyone who would go on to be murdered, but not the last.

During those months, I became aware of the dramatic potential of that wide-open area. The hundreds of men locked in, the poor visibility for the cops, the fact that inmates wildly outnumbered the officers. There were many units, but we couldn’t see them, and we were only accessible through a round sally port that could connect to other units. The common area was wide open, but if we could get back to our cell, we could ensure it would be locked behind us. However, we had to keep the doors locked when we weren’t in our cells, and when we wanted to go back in, we would have to ask permission. I remember thinking how susceptible we all were to threats, to unprecedented dangers. There really was a threat everywhere, particularly in the areas the cameras didn’t capture (we all knew these corners). A horror screenplay in that environment? That’s unexplored territory. Someone less distracted than I am should absolutely write that!

