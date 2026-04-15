When I was down, I remember speaking to an officer in the prison who had worked at that institution for a considerable amount of time. They cited a study that said an employee working at a prison full-time for twenty years was experiencing the equivalent to serving an eight year sentence. Obviously, that comparison is questionable for a few reasons, but it was hard to ignore the weight of his statement, the distance in his eyes, the idea that he was telling a joke in which he was the punchline, destined to laugh no more. Today’s movie, “Clemency”, is about that weight.

Ostensibly, this movie has a rather conventional linear story. “Clemency” is largely concerned with Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard), a warden at what looks like a state prison. She’s about to oversee the execution of Anthony Woods (Aldis Hodge), a man convicted of a murder charge, though Woods has repeatedly insisted on his innocence. While Woods appeals his circumstances, the date of his death draws near. As the prison prepares for this oncoming activity, Bernadine interacts with, and parries with, several people involved with the case, even though she has no skin in the game. She is merely the one who will, more or less, pull the switch to end this man’s life.

I immediately look askance at movies that might ask me to feel sympathy for someone working within the system. But “Clemency” is about people stuck in an unfortunate situation, moving gears in a machine. Bernadine knows that Woods is a well-spoken man who has been incarcerated for fifteen years. But when she visits him – perhaps with the selfish intention of merely getting to know the man she has to kill – he refuses to talk to her. Personally, I respect that. However, it clearly haunts her at night. At the start of the movie, she’s overseeing another execution, and it’s apparent that this is more than just a job to her. It’s a cancer. It’s rotting her insides.

We forget that, when people are pushed hard enough, their principles don’t even come into play, as staying true to oneself is not nearly as important as keeping your head on your shoulders. It is not that Bernadine aches for Woods. It’s that she has to go back and forth with a friend and colleague, a lawyer (Richard Schiff) simply trying to free his client. She also has to sit with the family of the victim in the shooting that implicates Woods – they are frustrated about how powerless they are about the situation, and fully believe Woods is guilty. But this isn’t vengeance – they are trying to wallpaper over a scar. Allowing someone to take responsibility for this tragic loss is more important to them than the life of a man they never knew. And yes, they too are bothered by the press outside, as well as the protestors, convinced of the evidence suggesting Woods was not even present at the scene of the crime.

The officer I mentioned, the one talking about an eight year sentence? I thought about him as far as the cost of the job depicted here. Because after work, Bernadine can’t go home. She has to unwind with a drink or two. Sometimes she is social, imbibing with intent alongside peers. But often, she’s alone in the corner booth, nursing a cigarette. It isn’t easy to come home to husband Jonathan, who feels as if he’s a lesser priority to her. Jonathan is played, with great care and intensity, by the character actor Wendell Pierce. Pierce is usually cast as the sixth or seventh most important player, but here he gets to radiate a quiet dignity and even handsomeness as a disciplined, cautious man who cares for his lover, but who can only take so much indignity as an invisible man. He’s also a literature teacher who actually reads from Ralph Ellison’s “The Invisible Man”, which is maybe a tad too on-the-nose. But it’s refreshing to see Pierce in this part, a real guy in a real crumpled button-down shirt, sitting in a real dining room waiting for his drunk wife.

“Clemency” is a difficult experience, and SHOULD be a difficult experience, for anyone, regardless as to what their relationship with the prison system is. Much of what we see inside the prison walls within the movie is on the actual Death Row – the isolated sections of prison, usually where inmates are kept for disciplinary purposes, can be so quiet, so inactive, so devoid of life. Woods being in similar environments for fifteen years is not at all unlike death. He keeps his spirits up in his meetings with his lawyer, but it’s heartbreaking to see his faith so misplaced. To Woods, his lawyer is genuinely his final lifeline, because even through his time in prison, Woods still has confidence in systems. But his lawyer only looks like a system – in “Clemency”, we see he is only a man, an elderly, shambling, underpaid man, working as many hours as the day can give him and nothing more. Hope is just a guy.

Most of the movie’s power, subtle and deceptive, comes from Woodard. I cannot believe this legendary actress received her only Academy Award nomination more than forty years ago. Woodard’s strength comes not from her intense delivery, or disciplined body language, but from her deep, penetrative eyes. I don’t think it’s an insult to compare them to Steve Buscemi’s, in how much the story is told through those massive orbs. Woodard here seems defeated by those very eyes, tired from the pain and suffering she’s witnessed. She can’t possibly absorb more than she already has. But what’s striking about “Clemency” is her solitude. At the end of the day, who really wants to spend time with a prison warden? She has nothing but this job, a job that takes from her and does not give. There’s a moment when she has to visit Woods, knowing full well he will not respond. She offers him options for his last meal, but even as she repeats a familiar script, you hear it in her voice – the rage, the impotent fury, at pointlessly telling a man the wealth of possibilities that lie within the last dish he’ll ever experience.

I will confess that it is hard for me to see the humanity in prison employees, willing participants in a broken system designed to harm and subjugate myself and others. I couldn’t bring myself to see them as people punching a clock in order to one day obtain a pension. I still remember one theoretically happy-go-lucky guard who didn’t start his shift one day – he was dead in the parking lot, a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the temple inside his car. We never knew the full story, but prisons are not an enjoyable job – the suicide rates for c.o.’s are actually quite high, which isn’t a surprise. At the time, I would greet scenarios like this by reasoning that they volunteered for the job. I still think like this, but I recognize this as an actively-cruel thought process.

I suppose it’s fairly difficult for those in the letter room as well. Men and women all day slicing open letters, reading them, searching for acknowledgement of a crime, evidence of contraband. Reading the private words of someone who cannot connect with their loved one, or perhaps doesn’t want to. So I am linking to a trailer for the Elvira Lind-directed short film, “The Letter Room”. It’s only a half hour, and it stars Oscar Isaac, giving a delicately-calibrated performance as a prison c.o. who takes an active interest in connecting the words of a loved one to a struggling inmate. It’s small, honest and real, and I hope you’ll appreciate it. You can find it on Kanopy and Plex for free.