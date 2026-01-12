Welcome to a week of MAKING COMEDY at From The Yard To The Arthouse! This is going to be dedicated to movies about funny people, people who approach the act of comedy as an art and a science. A couple of these will be fiction films, but we’re going to start with a cautionary tale of when being funny goes very very wrong. It’s a tale of friendship, it’s a tale of lawsuits, it’s a tale of living on the periphery while everyone laughs with you, it’s a documentary you should definitely see, it’s “Chop And Steele”!

First, we have to talk about the Found Footage Festival. Started by Joe Pickett, Nick Prueher and Geoff Haas, this was a celebration of VHS, an endangered format you kids might not remember. We’re too used to the disposability of media today – you can film a ten minute video of yourself right now, and it can land on YouTube and receive no clicks, fading into the abyss. But in the eighties, you could film something, but it meant nothing unless you converted it onto a video. And then, a video granted you legitimacy. For a brief while, VHS exploded, and people used it as more than a format to show off feature films. Seminars, training, talent showcases – if it wasn’t good enough for television, it lived forever in that small black case, no matter how incompetent it was staged or filmed.

The three men began the festival twenty two years ago to honor these videos, having scoured garage sales and warehouses and eventually websites to find the most eccentric VHS tapes. The results got the three of them attention, though they hardly became independently wealthy. Still, the legitimacy of the tape fueled their imagination, and for Pickett and Prueher, Chop and Steele were born, two men out to show the world their fitness and strength expertise. Like anyone who made their own VHS tapes explaining they were an expert on hapkido or ornamental horticulture, so too were Chop and Steele, two doughy Midwestern goofballs, experts on achieving the optimal body.

Chop and Steele began as a gag, but one that required real planning within the allegedly-serious world of television broadcasting. For a long time, Pickett and Prueher began reaching out to local morning shows, where the bar for journalism is perilously low. They would pose as experts on all sorts of mundane subjects, not unlike the VHS tapes they worshipped about How To Pet Your Cat or How To Pass A Driver’s Exam. And eventually, they found a calling as Chop and Steele, fitness professionals, two dumpy middle-aged white men who pioneered completely inefficient ways of managing an ideal body type. Chop And Steele eventually appeared on several morning news segments, with these morning news programs never willing to research as to who Chop and Steele were, or if they had any reputation beyond whatever nonsense poured from the mouths of Pickett and Prueher.

The scam grew so large that it took them to the stage of “America’s Got Talent” – Howie Mandel, “AGT” host, veteran comedian and self-proclaimed appreciator of pranks, is interviewed in the doc, humbly professing his awe for the ruse played on him. But the constant is that, as they revisited the prank over the years on varying morning shows, they continued to return to the Found Footage Festival. The gimmick of Chop and Steele was built on the thrill of the joke and the excitement of the mockery. There was no money in it. That’s what being funny means. There might be perks, there might be compensation. There might even be laughs. But there is nothing better than the Playing of the joke, the Performing of the joke, the knowledge that something works for some people, and is intentionally lost on others.

Of course, “Chop And Steele” is a funny and straightforward doc. But it’s not about the joke as much as it is about the making of the joke. Because Chop and Steele is a prank, so it’s a joke in disguise. They have to be totally convincing to an entire television studio, to producers and cameramen and on-air talent. So it does play into that manipulation of trust that goes into what makes a prank, how sometimes a joke is not a joke. The ramifications are not just in the eyes of the “comedy gods.” “Chop And Steele” becomes a legal drama, as Pickett and Prueher are taken to court as a fraud. That’s the danger, isn’t it? Some people legitimately cannot take a joke.

