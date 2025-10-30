Weeks ago, I tackled “Curse Of Chucky”, detailing the history of the “Child’s Play” franchise. I left out a crucial part of that, and, tellingly, no one brought it up. Because of the rights issue I mentioned, Don Mancini was able to keep making “Chucky” media, including and not limited to movies and a streaming series. But it was MGM who owned the rights to “Child’s Play”, which is how we got a remake of the 1988 classic that features an entirely new variant of Chucky, not at all based on the killer Charles Lee Ray, portrayed by the great Brad Dourif. What’s the point, you ask. And the answer is always that IP just can’t be left sitting there – it has to produce something of value, even if the word “value” is being bandied about pretty liberally.

I’m going to level with you: the entire premise of this movie is based on the idea that a toy, for children, has a “safety valve”. That’s what’s inside Buddi, a new designer doll for children that is powered entirely by A.I. and made overseas, by employees who apparently find barely any motivation to flip that valve off, turning a doll evil. Even within the narrative of movies, A.I. is replacing humans, and we now have a rogue A.I. (voiced by Mark Hamill, no less!) somehow replacing Charles Ray Lee. Absurd, frankly.

This now-evil doll, which is basically a smart device for the home, arrives in the hands of an overworked mother played by Aubrey Plaza. Oh, to have the movie where a sarcastic Plaza volleys angry one-liners at a killer doll. That’s not this movie, and Plaza’s playing it straight as Karen, the mother to neglected child Andy. In an unusual move, she has to talk herself into the idea that her preteen son might want to play with a doll. It’s the same tortured logic of the “Robocop” remake, where they acknowledged that the basic premise of putting a human in a robot body was flawed and tried to bend over backwards to justify it anyway. In this case, yes, mom is going to give her too-old son a doll and try to spin it as an uncool gift that is, counterintuitively, cool.

Within this new “Child’s Play” is the idea that we’re letting artificial intelligence into our homes and warping our children’ s perceptions of the world. Chucky, when activated (and yes, it calls itself Chucky for no earthly reason) begins to utilize its empathy sensors or whatever they are to relate to Andy and get him to be less awkward and more social. But that safety valve was what kept the Buddi doll from being clingy, and it begins to eliminate the human obstacles to Andy’s happiness. Poor Aubrey Plaza has to play dumb about the possibility this doll is running around committing murders.

The kills themselves are hardly impressive. Chucky uses his A.I. to imbue a whole bunch of other non-Buddi items to commit murders for him, which kind of defeats the purpose of a killer doll movie. At least have the programming hijack an Air Force jet, or a government database. Instead, we get some killer drones, and not some cool military-issued ones but the ones you can buy at the store. There’s one murder that results in a decapitated head being taken from one location to another, an absurd and deeply-stupid detail played for straight suspense instead of the obvious slapstick for which it’s more suited.

It makes sense that, with the Chucky properties skewing humorous, a “Child’s Play” redo could conceivably feel fresh by playing it straight. But none of this is scary in the least – it’s just another “technology is out to get you” movie. “M3gan” would completely nailed this material a couple of years later. You lose a lot when you remove Dourif from the equation – the casting of Hamill as the new Chucky never bears fruit because Chucky is just code. This all comes from Lars Klevberg – in prison, I saw his previous movie, a dopey high-concept thriller called “Polaroid” that the Weinsteins bought and temporarily buried. Fortunately, unlike Chucky, he didn’t go bad – he ended up shooting second unit on the Oscar nominated “The Worst Person In The World”. At least there’s some sort of happy ending for this corporate crap.

Again, we live in tremendously chaotic times, where we have to ask ourselves as a society what is or is not a crime anymore. Years back, when the conservative Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe V. Wade (notably by judges who swore under oath to not do such a thing), right-wing commentators as well as moderates said that there would be no big shift in womens’ rights as abortion access was handed over to the states. Well, it’s been two years, and so far, the reports (which are likely low) suggest there have been over 400 prosecutions based entirely on “crimes” committed to allow women to have the right to make healthy choices for her own body. “Gee, who saw this coming?” said the dumbest people you know.

According to these reports, those prosecutions are against women charged for making decisions related to pregnancy, miscarriages or births. This is another case where laws are being passed to very obviously disadvantage the lives of innocents, and the government is not taking further steps to ease those disadvantages. The objection against womens’ rights stems from “morality”, but where is the morality in putting a woman in cuffs because she didn’t produce a life in the way you’d want or demand? A majority of these cases come from only three states: Alabama, Oklahoma and South Carolina, and you probably guessed two of those three, didn’t you? We don’t need to sugarcoat it – those are three states that will put cuffs on a woman before they give her proper access to the health of her own body. Doesn’t sound “pro-life” to me, but I guess we’re past that, aren’t we?