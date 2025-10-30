From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte Simmons's avatar
Charlotte Simmons
Oct 30

And then you've got the SC senators looking to criminalize providing pregnant women with information about abortion access, and to charge women who have abortions with homicide, which in SC is punishable by death penalty. Last hearing on the bill was October 1st. https://www.scstatehouse.gov/sess126_2025-2026/bills/323.htm

Not a single proposal about mandatory vasectomies for sexually active men, though, despite the fact that that would make more sense from a purely logistical point of view on top of the fact that, you know, the state wouldn't be seeking to murder women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Decarceration
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture