Ladies and gentlemen, get mad. Get mad and stay mad. Because “Chi-Raq” is didactic.

It is didactic and loud. It’s didactic and obvious. It’s didactic and angry. And you need to ask, why is it didactic? Is it didactic because the legendary Spike Lee dislikes subtlety? Or is it didactic because it’s about anarchy? That anarchy is America, and Happy Independence Day. You made this country the way it is today. I did it and he did it and she did her part. Y’all want to fix it, you fools don’t want to start. So Spike Lee needs to turn around and put it in his art. And America curses him when he holds up the mirror, because their self-confidence ain’t something that withers. They don’t see his movies anyway, but they watch MSG. And see him living loud courtside in the land of the free. And they wish it wasn’t so political, just because it ain’t their politics. It’s in front of their faces, but these fools don’t understand the optics.

This is “Lysistrata”, the jist of it being a lot of nada. No touch, no affection, no sweet release for the boys. The ladies were a selection, they used to be just toys. But Chi-raq has gotten as serious as a heart attack. There’s bullets in the walls, blood on the streets. Because of this violence, a deficiency of serenity in the sheets. The women say no more, these funerals are an endless chore. The men must keep their hands to themselves, they must behave, they must be a shell, a quiet vessel when the guns go bang. Not a stick-up kid trying to quell the cycle of violence with a gang. A turf war, an astroturfed perception of gender bore, the idea of man as aggressor and woman as a prize. The eyes of Chicago, trying to size up their neighbor – do we belabor the point? Violence is the problem, and Lysistrata (Teyonnah Parris, one of our fairest) is going to end via celibacy, the end of its relevancy.

I said get mad, you fool.

The Spartans are hood charlatans. Led by rapper Demetrius, aka Chi-Raq (Nick Cannon, to the household He Who Abandons), they are not down, they are beclowned as Lysistrata distances herself from him. She drops Mr. AGT to spill tea with Queen Angela Bassett, dropping his wack hooks for her loaded books, her dreams of rebellion, an empowered hellion. The Trojans are equally perplexed, and Cyclops (my fellow ex-con Wesley Snipes) ain’t pulling out stops for his crosstown hounds as the Trojans’ female companions refuse to put out either. Samuel L. Jackson narrates as Dolomedes, dressed in suede to sway those who might be perplexed, who might not get that this is the double truth, Ruth.

“Chi-raq” wants you to know that this is the narrative – Black bodies in the street, lying flat, no heartbeat, violence at funerals and weddings, in the newspapers, pre-written headings. But the ire of Lee’s quiver is aimed at those who sliver into town after every calamity, ready to cash in with a trash bin filled with blood money picked from the pockets of the dead. Roger Guenveur Smith, always there as a Lee collaborator, is an insurance agent, selling life expectancy with ease to single mothers with children who wear permanent targets. John Cusack is a pastor who reminds us who has to profit from this, the pockets that fill when kids and young men are killed in the streets, from firearms easier to acquire than myth from the mouth of a liar. The NRA, celebrating the day that another kid gets shot, a lit profit for an industry that won't quit laughing to the bank when the panic ends after the bullets send everyone running.

It’s a national emergency when the women commit blasphemy, they exploit the boys in uniform and stage a coup on some dudes at a military base. If there’s anything America cannot take, it’s irreverence towards the forces that pillage and rape the lands our government decides are the enemy. And if there’s anything a man cannot have truck with, it’s that a woman’s body, even momentarily, isn’t something to f**k with. “Chi-Raq” underscores how the doors to diplomacy shut when men are prohibited from treating women like sluts. Women cannot behave some type of way, because it implies men must make hay of their carnal urges, which take precedence over power surges, the rights of nurses, the dirges against male entitlement, the vital lament that equal rights have meant less than a man’s need to assault and dominate and justify their hate as a misapplied sign of masculinity. It closes with a ridiculous climax, “Chi-Raq”, but one that makes more sense than the events in America’s current epilogue. “Chi-raq”, bankrolled by Jeff Bezos the bald boy-king of digital retail and fascism’s long tail, is more than a decade old. Maybe you’ve clocked that the killings never stopped. Guess you want Lee to keep giving apologies that he’s just that didactic.

Stop the rhyme for a moment. I want everyone to understand that if crime has a narrative, it’s shaped by law enforcement. That’s largely due to “accomplice liability”, a concept that finds its way into many laws nationwide. Mostly, it’s about material support you’ve provided to someone during the commission of a crime. Conditions vary from state to state. In many basic ways, it seems to weaponize any faith someone might not have in law enforcement officials, weaponizing any natural skepticism towards enforcement agents, an idea based on the notion that uniformed officers can’t do any harm. But more often than not, those supporting a criminal in an act of crime are going to be those who love them. In other words, it’s often a wife or girlfriend.

I would think the initial takeaway is that a lot of women are coaxed by their partners into making unwise legal decisions under the guise of undying love and affection. The words “til death do us part” tends to suggest a deeper devotion to your partner as opposed to a dedication to the law. But that’s because I’m kind of a romantic and largely a sap. Most of these collaborations come from threats and extortion, husbands and boyfriends grooming and conditioning partners under the specter of violence to follow their lead. Prisons are filled with female victims of domestic abuse and yet, as extenuating circumstances, evidence suggests that such treatment is not relevant to the cases and convictions of many women. We already knew that prison frequently finds new ways to victimize the victimized, but having that discussion would mean confronting how society and lawmakers work to ensure that abusive relationships are normalized under the guise of “family values” and the vulnerability of an ever-weakening patriarchy.

Next week, look out for FRANCHISES!