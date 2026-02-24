Since the 80’s, we’ve had megastars who are big in both reputation and stature, and we’ve been trying to turn them into more than a violent slab of skin and muscle. Usually these are brawlers and athletes, and the art of filmmaking brushes up hard against the limitations of their talent. Usually, when we stretch these performers, they break. Not so with Ma Dong-seok, otherwise known as Don Lee. While the rest of us in America weren’t looking, the beefy Korean actor has become most of the most ubiquitous faces in the movie industry. Not counting cameos, he appeared in 24 films while I was in prison, including his MCU debut in “Eternals”.

I’ve been eyeing a few of his movies to review here – the “Roundup” franchise looks promising, as does “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil”. And I did already cover his presence in “Train To Busan” a while back. But I decided to cover my second arm-wrestling film on this very Substack with Don Lee’s appearance in “Champion”. As far as Don Lee movies, I’m a big big fan of “The Good, The Bad And The Weird”, but as far as “Champion”, I think I’ve made the right choice.

Lee stars as Mark, a former arm-wrestling champion who has now become disgraced and works as a bouncer in America. This is kind of a funny origin story, since usually it’s been the opposite. I guess this is what we were doing in the Trump era. Hell, I’m pretty sure this is Dolph Lundgren’s origin story, abandoning nuclear physics to become a New York City club doorman. But Mark has seen more promising times, and he wears it on his big hangdog face. He’s alone in the world until someone gives him a tip – his mother, who left him at birth, is in South Korea.

Mark crosses the ocean, following the information given to him by an obvious con-man – it’s his only shot to find out about his lineage. Unfortunately, real life owes Mark any favors – his mother is long dead, leaving behind an adult stepdaughter, Soo-jin. He grieves, and you get a lot of this massive man crumbling under the pressure of being a big mountain unsupported by anything but gravity. Soo-jin and her family don’t have time for this, particularly with a precocious child to care for. Since Mark has nowhere to go, he becomes the man around the house, lifting and carrying and being helpful, a part of a new family. Don Lee is a gentle giant, and his chemistry with the child is a highlight. If you remember a similar giant/child dynamic in stuff like “Kindergarten Cop”, this scratches the same itch.

We all know that this is building to an opportunity for Mark to find himself back at the table for another series of arm-wrestling matches. The sports cliches are unavoidable – “Champion” is pretty nakedly indebted to the Sylvester Stallone classic “Over The Top“, where Sly’s Lincoln Hawk (maybe the best in a long line of great Stallone names) has to find a way to regain custody of his child through the magic art of arm wrestling. Not only do “Over The Top” clips surface within the film, but Mark actively notes that the movie made him want to become an arm wrestler. Lincoln Hawk, an inspirational figure.

In the canon of movies about arm wrestling, however, I think one has to concede that “Champion” is superior. It’s not a surprise to know that the brutish, hulking Don Lee is an A-Lister overseas. He’s big enough to be intimidating, but round enough to be huggable, and he has an unusual gift for understatement given his size. He’s overprotective regarding his emotions within the movie, but as the story goes on, he becomes less and less guarded. “Champion” is similarly built, slowly giving way from a redemption drama to becoming a sweet, crowd-pleasing comedy of manners with a reliably affecting sports movie climax. This movie, in a word, is delightful.

How much would you pay to avoid prison? How about $50 million? Roger Ver recently paid the Justice Department that same amount to avoid prosecution by the feds in America, who were hoping to extradite him from Spain. A case was being built by prosecutors over an eight year period to establish that Ver, a supposed fugitive from the law, had evaded taxes in the very same amount of that $49.9 million via cryptocurrency fraud. In a way, I am not entirely upset by this – you stole $50 million, you should now lose $50 million. A simple transaction in order to provide for a simple transaction.

But again, this is a tremendous waste of money and resources on the part of the government. An eight year prosecution with nothing to show for it certainly had its costs. And that $50 million should rightfully go to the IRS, but given Trump’s cozy relationships with crypto millionaires and this administration’s clearly-documented taste for grift, it’s very likely that money goes somewhere else. Over the last year, tax evasion prosecution has fallen by more than 25%, signaling a growing distaste in forcing white collar criminals to heel. Ver is an interesting case, however, as his outspoken platform, as seen in that link, is more about using bitcoin to avoid the need to pay taxes. Ver’s journey into the heart of MAGA to procure this opportunity – palling around with Laura Loomer and Charlie Kirk while depicting himself as a victim – is simply more confirmation that now criminal justice is about nepotism and sycophancy. White collar crime appears to only be an opportunity for a bribe.