Hey, it’s entry #400!

Kelly Reichardt has a new movie in Oscar contention this year, “The Mastermind”. I’m not sure how much traction the film is picking up – its minimal box office numbers are likely irrelevant to its status as another Mubi contender. Very eager to see it when I get the chance, of course. So far, I’ve been very much in tune with Reichardt’s brand of pastoral, elegiac storytelling. But one could make the argument that “Certain Women”, from 2016, is her signature masterpiece.

This is an anthology film of sorts, though superficially it’s an ensemble tale with each characters’ narrative weaving into each other. The film’s start eases us in comfortably, with a woman (Laura Dern) quietly getting ready while a man (James LeGros) dresses in the other room. He returns to her, and she lays a besocked foot on his back. That shorthand conveys the warmth of that morning after, the sense that these two were doing something they hadn’t done for a long time. Very shortly, you learn that this is Laura Wells, a local attorney in Montana. He’s not necessarily a part of this story.

Laura goes to work, confronted by Will (Jared Harris), one of those Great Unpleasant Men. All of Will’s shortcomings are the fault of the rest of the world, everything he’s ever touched is broken by someone else, and nothing is good enough for him. He’s fighting a workman’s comp issue, and he doesn’t seem to have a case, but Laura offers the best representation she can. Nonetheless, Will can’t leave her alone. Not because, y’know, she’s Laura Dern – you know, the typical reason we wouldn’t be able to leave her alone, sadly. But because Will is utterly useless by himself, he has to be with someone. Not that he has any real affection for Laura – all day, every day, Will is the guy who is constantly centering his problems, and hears absolutely nothing else you have to say. He’s a familiar obnoxious type, of course. But he’s also the type of guy professional women have to deal with all the time – if you’re at all capable, the man imprints his limited views of sex and gender onto you. He might want to be your lover. But it’s likely he’ll also want you to be a mother.

The second narrative finds a couple of parents dealing with friction. Reichardt regular Michelle Williams is Gina, struggling to relate to her teenage daughter. She’s a daddy’s girl, and it’s a bit of a jump scare to find out her father is Ryan, who was the man in bed with Laura Dern in the opening. The two of them negotiate with an ornery old man for some sandstone, but it’s clear that Ryan has a way with people. Or maybe not: Gina feels invisible to everyone, despite having quite a hand in building this family unit, the three of them. “Certain Women” understands what it means to be there, or to not be there. Williams shows up later in another Reichardt movie, “Showing Up”. The titles sometimes reveal the thesis.

The third storyline veers from the familiar issue of the indignity of being a modern woman. Jamie (Lily Gladstone) is a farmer in Montana who doesn’t know anyone, doesn’t get out much. One night, she ends up in night school, in a class about legal work (which, of course, will tie this back to Laura Wells, and you’d better have been taking notes). There is Beth, sweet Beth, a young, positively alien woman from the city. Jamie is enraptured. It’s amusing that Beth is played by Kristen Stewart, since Jamie sees Beth the way one would see Stewart – as a supercool, urban, hip, sexy lady. Except that Beth is also clumsy, tired, and uncertain what she’s doing, a last-minute fill-in for another lawyer that had to cancel teaching the class.

Jamie takes Beth to dinner, and it’s somewhat tragic to watch. Jamie is enraptured by this woman, who is sarcastic, educated, near-aspirational. But she’s shy, she’s intimidated. It’s a Charlie’s Angel! Jamie has such a modest life, what can she even offer? And Beth, exhausted from her schedule, recounts the endless commute in great detail, emphasizing just how sleep-deprived she is, too tired to realize Jamie’s making googly eyes at her. Jamie and Beth have a couple of evenings after class, sitting at the diner. No diner table has ever looked that big, the space between these two impossible, Jamie nonetheless besotted with this woman. Gladstone’s work here is delicate but deliberate, her every move reflecting discomfort and regret. She received an Oscar nomination for “Killers Of The Flower Moon” awhile back, but her work here is stunning, possibly superior, and places a button on the entire film. There are certain women in Montana. There are certain women everywhere.

I can’t say I have any real insight into women in prison. We never encountered them. When I was in holding, there was a wing for women, obviously we never interacted. I had to walk through the building once to see a doctor, and I ended up seeing one woman passing the same way. She looked at me like a shark. I can’t say I wasn’t excited. I also can’t say I wasn’t scared. I hope, whoever she was, she found some help and got out of that terrible place. It’s not easy to exist in that world, but it’s sometimes even hard when you get out. Men are in prison usually because they victimized someone vulnerable, and very often it’s a woman. But many women are in prison because they too very likely victimized a woman. It’s a cycle of abuse and exploitation, and it’s solved by a justice system that foolishly examines each case in isolation, without noticing the proper context.

I’m heartened to learn about the International Network Of Formerly Incarcerated Women. They try to make sure women who get out of prison stay out of prison, and that involves ensuring they aren’t in a dangerous situation with a man, or in a circumstance in which their options are limited. As I’ve mentioned before, when a man goes to prison, it’s often the case that a woman will stay loyal to them. But if you ask any woman who has been down, more often than not, the man in their life will be gone. Women don’t leave prison with the same support system as a man. As mentioned in the above article, men can sometimes overcome the stigma of a conviction. But for a woman, a criminal charge is a life sentence. I’m glad there is a fight to prevent this.