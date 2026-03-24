In looking at the movies I selected for this two-week Dangerous Women celebration, I was surprised by what was really in front of my face – these movies were so violent! I suppose that’s the taboo, that women would be moved to take violent action, usually against men, and how doing so means they inhabit a stereotypically male space. Removed from that taboo, however, is the very basic idea of two people being in close quarters, and how that factor alone could result in a moment of life-altering violence. Which is the central conceit of “Catfight”, a movie that is most dangerous when two contrasting personalities end up inhabiting the same brief space.

Veronica (Sandra Oh) and Ashley (Anne Heche) are former college acquaintances who have seen their lives take different paths. Ashley lives with her girlfriend in a small apartment, trying to get by at a catering job. Her artwork is exhibited at shows, where it attracts tens of… tens of fans. Veronica has become a trophy wife to an empty-headed conservative, and feels like an alien in her own home. Her situation is short of any major lifestyle issues, but her loneliness is only buffered by alcohol. Ashley’s girlfriend (Alicia Silverstone) is being tested by their arrangement, but at the very least they have each other. When Veronica and Ashley reunite at one of Veronica’s dinner parties, their remembered animosity is only fueled by the class divide, Veronica gladly eating Ashley’s hors d’oeuvres.

The two of them meet in the hallway and a few more barbs results in an all-out slugfest. Again, it’s not relevant that these are two middle-aged women (who are, admittedly, in great shape) aren’t master combatants. When you combine a tight spot and built-in animosity, you’ve got a level of brutality that isn’t normally seen in a movie. If Paul Greengrass were directing this instead of Onur Tukel, and it was Matt Damon and Scott Adkins instead of Sandra Oh and Anne Heche, it would be just as harsh and disorienting. “Catfight” is ostensibly a comedy, but it’s not a joke that these two longtime character actresses absolutely decimate each other. Or maybe it is, depending on your perspective, particularly when one of these people ends up in a coma.

Not that the coma itself is funny, but rather that this is a old, familiar screwball setup that viewers may not have seen in a while. I won’t spoil who goes down for the count (the trailer does this – it’s posted below, and I’d avoid if you wanted to be spoiler-free). But once she wake up, years later, both characters’ fortunes have changed, one for the better, one less-so. Dylan Baker, a popular Tukel collaborator, is very funny in a bit part as an acerbic doctor who does not at all take this seriously. And yes, that’s the eternal Tituss Burgess of “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as a nurse, watching this farce unfold with surprising restraint. But as you soon become aware, and what everyone finds out, is that a rematch is inevitable.

Tukel’s an interesting filmmaker, and I’m eager to talk about a couple of his other movies. He works with smaller budgets, and loves farcical comedy mixed in with contemporary sensibilities. So while this is the type of premise you’d see in a silent film, here it’s spiced up with swapping out the genders and adding the class tensions between women. Tukel is a very New York filmmaker, so the smaller details about the insular art world and the high finance environment (the latter a recurring element in Tukel’s films) ring true. Like Tukel’s other movies, this is a messy, minor movie, though Oh and Heche are two pros who can play the comedy, but never lose sight of the drama. Both of them are compelling, as characters, but also as cartoons barreling towards a MAD Magazine conclusion.

When you end up in the criminal justice system, a lot of what you experience is boiled down to math. You had this much crack cocaine, so normally, that places you in this range of sentencing. There’s an enhancement because you used a gun. Everything is broken down to numbers based on crimes previously committed. On a state level, they’re more receptive to different arrangements, given the different statutes in different states nationwide. But many states take their cues from federal cases, which are largely decided by mandatory minimums and federal guidelines sentencing. Rarely do they take into account who a person is or where they’ve come from.

Up north, the Massachusetts Survivors Act has been introduced, a measure that would lower certain sentences based on circumstances of abuse faced by perpetrators in their past. As much as I saw fellow men in prison judged unfairly in spite of their backgrounds, the thrust of this legislation is about incarcerated women. Many of these women in custody have been either coerced by partners to commit a crime, or they are the victim of abuse against which they’ve been powerless, in circumstances that would normally not entrap a man. Typically, this sort of conduct has to be tied to the exact crime in order to be taken into account, but the bar for such proof remains high. This legislation is just the latest step in ensuring people aren’t sentenced under blanket terms, and each person’s circumstances can be different. We need to break away from the tendency to classify certain people as “criminals”, and to understand that everyone is the product of very specific choices.