It’s Christmas in a department store. 1952. Loud in a different way, everything analog. A loudspeaker blares. The volume is considerable, but it echoes, it sounds so far away. Because Therese, young and a petrified puppy like several Rooney Mara characters, has laid her eyes on the elegant, predatory Carol. She’s played by Cate Blanchett as a lioness. A real one, the kind you’d see in the wild and stupidly think, I would like to domesticate that, have a pet to nuzzle. Carol and Therese speak, and Carol leaves her gloves behind for Therese to send to her. Intentional? Therese shudders at the possibility. It’s a positive shudder, but not without fear.

I am curious as to how “Carol” plays to someone of that persuasion who has familiarity with the milieu. Recreated by Todd Haynes, this urban Christmas setting is outwardly unfriendly towards women who may be in love. The characters are informed by this fear, and so their fear becomes the audience’s. Maybe, just maybe, there’s a chance it can remain a secret. And if not, perhaps everyone can behave like sane adults. It’s like “A Nightmare On Elm Street”, if you felt there was a 50/50 chance Freddy might just curse you out and otherwise leave you in peace.

Therese has a suitor. Jake Lacy, born to be the baxter that women leave in various movies for someone more promising. He takes her out on bike rides in the park – this is courtship to him. To her, something to tolerate. She is a studied listener pre-Carol. Post-Carol, she has to tell her about this bewitching older woman. His frustration is familiar, essentially can’t we just have a normal Christmas? Christmas gives way to New Years, and gradually Lacy’s character realizes he is indeed the baxter.

Carol’s complications are more dire. She lives in denial, as it seems as if her husband chalked up a previous homosexual affair to a lapse in judgment, a mental imbalance. It is 1952. Women are not right in the head. She has a child. But she has longings. Husband Harge (Kyle Chandler) is a brute who just wants the nuclear family to feel whole. After one argument, he sits in the kitchen, legs spread, throwing an infant’s tantrum. You sense Carol once thought this was a serious person. Harge later hires a private investigator. His wife wants to discover herself, and in response, he wants to hurt her. The battle of the sexes in miniature.

Todd Haynes directs, and as usual his film feels like a diorama, filled with small, practical decisions to create an unshowy insular world of smoky motel rooms, crowded restaurants. It is about looking, how the simple act can get cluttered and coded in certain ways. Obviously the flirtations between these two are so covert, so quiet, even an eye twitch tells a story. But it’s that same gaze that gathers attention from others in these confined spaces. It’s clear that there are no safe spaces. Everyone knows what’s going on between these two, and the frustration Carol shows during one moment when they’re found out is based in her own helplessness. She can keep it a secret from everyone one at a time, but everyone will know.

“Carol” feels like an appropriate Christmas movie for those who see the day/season as a crossroads. A chance to forge new paths, yes, but also a time to embark upon a dangerous period of change. Perhaps during the holiday break, you’ve come out to friends and family. Maybe you’ve found a way to tell your partner it’s over. Maybe it’s finally time to make that career change. “Carol” is about that uncertainty, the feeling that the life change for which you prepared has nonetheless robbed you of agency. The rest of “Carol”, which has the duo dodging suspicion as they try to maintain a familiar shape to their devastated lives, plays out over the opening months of the new year. It’s a familiar feeling – finding pieces from the explosion, wondering what you can rebuild, and what you can use to create anew. I hope you find luck doing so in the early months of next year.

The reasonable inference when people see prisons is that each one was built over a period of time, designed specifically for that purpose. It’s an impractical assumption, given the amount of work that goes into such an institution. Most places are refurbished, created from something else. Places evolve, devolve, to accommodate the imprisonment of others. My first institution was once an Air Force barracks, the design was clear and relatively spacious considering the twelve man rooms. The next place, much smaller and more crowded, was once a seminary, isolated in the hinterlands.

Under this current administration, there is a widespread expansion of the carceral state. Many prisons are being built, but several will have to be refashioned. This article is interesting, detailing the ICE detentions, the primary focus of the Department of Justice, requiring new facilities. It appears that some of the warehouses that have been emptied as a direct result of the financial ramifications of the Trump tariffs and the Trump economy are now being used as ICE detention centers. Jobs disappear, replaced by jails. The function of capitalism should be to keep providing opportunities for those who want to work. Instead, the scraps of capitalism are being used to punish people. Are these how our systems are meant to function?