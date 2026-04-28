Mickey Keating’s “Carnage Park” isn’t built upon an idea that would reinvent the genre. You just have to trust the execution, and in this case Mr. Keating is something of a seasoned pro, having carved out a solid career in the indie horror sphere. The movie begins with scream queen Ashley Bell (“The Last Exorcism”) in a backseat, a captive to two hoods who just botched a robbery. In many ways, this would be the whole movie. A terrified woman, a couple of threatening goons, and maybe a gun ready to go off.

Bell, like many of the characters she has played before, has a little too much juice to succumb to that. She frees herself and gets away, only to find that she is the prey. Or rather, her entire environment is: she’s landed in a shooting range that’s off-limits even to the shady sheriff (Alan Ruck) who is concerned Bell might be too much of a loose end for all interested properties.

There are two more revelations I can’t necessarily say much about. One is the arrival of ace character actor Pat Healy, who may or may not be involved in what we begin to grasp is Carnage Park. He’s got the kind of generic Midwestern features that every filmmaker can use to depict banality, innocence, intelligence, idiocy and sometimes just plain evil, a skill that has taken him from Martin Scorsese to Marvel. The second revelation is the narrow setting. The movie doesn’t go much further than the distance Bell’s character covers on foot. But it certainly explores the dimensions of what we learn is Carnage Park. And at that moment, this 70’s-set pastiche certainly finds another gear.

“Carnage Park” becomes a stalk-and-slash where the slashing is done by bullets instead. Bell, a commanding presence, acquits herself well to the role of Final Girl, even if movies like this are designed to subvert the idea of the Final Girl, challenging the vulnerability implicit in the term. No, she’s a tough cookie, one who is stuck being a rat in a cage, but who is just begging to turn the tables. There’s a grittiness to this dynamic, a sense that, despite the power dynamic, this is a circumstance where all are twisted, and kill-or-be-killed is on the menu.

“Carnage Park” has a third act that expands on the motif of a woman on the run from a dangerous man, visually, thematically, even spatially. As per the 70’s setting and vibe, the movie begins to take notes not only from “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” but also it’s accompanying franchise lore. Admittedly, it’s a sign that certain aspects of this movie’s hook can only go so far — it runs ninety minutes, and that feels generous. But hanging over the film, overtly from minute one, is the structures that allow men to brutalize women. As Bell logs one small victory over another, the takeaway from the film’s expansive finale is that she’s just one woman fighting a war she’s been losing for ages.

“Carnage Park” doesn’t really have a nuanced perspective on gun ownership. But there remains a nationwide debate as to whether or not those convicted of federal crimes should own a firearm. In a bubble, my answer is no, because those convicted of a federal crime are often people with impulse control. But that answer comes from a world where there are safer gun control laws, and for some reason, we’re not there yet. Also, why are you asking me? My fists are my guns, my opinions are irrelevant, I’m a badass, obviously.

It occurs to me, then, that not being able to own a firearm is more of a product of post-release sanctions that are designed to restrict the ways in which ex-convicts can comfortably live. To restrict gun use among those guilty of crimes makes a certain amount of sense, until the lawmakers behind these regulations turn around and provide a downright worshipful view of said firearms. These are people who would deny a gun to someone who has done time and has never touched a gun before, but then place a firearm in the hands of a two year old relative and claim it’s a “culture”.

Is keeping convicts from guns about public safety? Or is it another denial of the citizenship of people who still struggle to obtain housing, who still cannot easily find employment, who have to be chased by the stigma of conviction for the rest of their life? If we can’t have the safety of responsible gun laws (and really, why can’t we?), at least we should have consistency. It’s a complex moral question, but one that the government has absolutely no interest in answering with any sort of moral clarity.