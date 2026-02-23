Welcome to Sports Week! Before we start, here are a few previous reviews I’ve written about sports movies!

One could surmise that my time in prison has made me more appreciative and loving towards women, specifically women in pop culture. Though I don’t think incarceration has much to do with my open, unyielding affection for Jillian Bell, the funniest woman working in movies today, and a comedic lethal weapon in smaller roles. She’s been stealing movies for a while now, consistently the highlight of ensembles, always finding the right off-kilter unhinged energy to bring to her characters dancing on the margins of bigger films. I very obviously was seated for her lead role in Paul Downs Colaizzo’s “Brittany Runs A Marathon”.

Upon first glance, Bell is not giving a terribly different performance than she usually does — a sarcastic screw-up, barely employed and living in New York in her late twenties. Brittany is the type to reject advice and assistance as a sign of weakness, even as she eats and drinks entirely too much. Brittany is not “fat” in a traditional sense, nor is she a glutton or a self-abuser. She is merely sloppy. A visit to the doctor confirms what she has been ignoring – she’s overweight, and health problems are coming for her in her fast-approaching thirties.

Moderation isn’t a step too far for Brittany, but exercise proves to be a challenge. The easiest path is through a gym membership, though that ends up being a luxury she cannot afford. Running ends up being the cheapest option, even if she can’t even make it around the block without breathing hard. As a former New Yorker, running around the city is indeed delightful, but it’s not enough for her. So this becomes a constant act of attrition – small allowances here and there in order to afford a gym membership. “Brittany Runs A Marathon” becomes a movie resistant to montage, instead focusing on the marginal steps one makes in order to get in shape and maintain that shape.

What’s unique is that, in knowing this is based on a true story, you prime yourself for the obvious – this will be a fall-and-rise narrative, as Brittany goes from a lust-for-life approach to consumption, then to great athletic achievement with a slot in the New York Marathon. Real life is not so neat, nor is this movie – instead, Brittany encounters setbacks that feed off her own insecurities. You can tone your body, but you can’t alter your personality – Brittany’s self-loathing no longer has her own body to pick on, so it is broadcast outwards. Running eliminates her need/desire for booze, but it doesn’t erase the mechanism that allows her to drink too much. And it’s especially difficult to manage you figure when finances are tight and someone’s living situation is fluid. We’d like to think a much smaller diet and means to eat will get us in proper shape, but realistically, eating well and being able to provide care for your own body is something that requires resources, resources that will cost money.

“Brittany Runs A Marathon” is not a story about how exercise helps a woman find herself. It’s about how external change does not provide the pop-psychology transformation we want with a few miles run and a handful of leg lifts. Brittany needs to work on herself, and that comes from having the emotional endurance to keep going. At one point, her journey to fitness, which seems like it’s yielding positive returns, is postponed due to an ankle injury. Without exercise to prompt her growth, she becomes surly and slips into bad habits. She was just looking for an excuse, which is real human behavior you don’t see in films. Bell is wonderfully funny in the role, but she also correctly identifies that this is a person with deeply-rooted, mundane internal issues that she’s often ignoring. This is a tricky film, because it shows how physical and emotional growth are not linear and in tandem, a myth the movies have successfully propagated. But Bell gives a performance that has you rooting for this person, this Brittany, to be able to achieve goals in bettering herself and saving her health. It didn’t result in a whole bunch of lead roles coming Bell’s way, and for that, the industry should probably find a way to repent.

The reason I’ve repeatedly brought up ICE and ICE detention on this substack is to remind people how nothing happens in a bubble. This problem didn’t arise out of nowhere, nor is it strictly a function of the dehumanizing ways we treat immigrants. It is a symptom of a larger and more troubling societal ill, and its being compartmentalized as one rogue government agency suddenly becoming unhinged. I say this as it is apparent that cruelty towards people in custody has now become a partisan issue, with an apparent majority of Washington (disproportionate to the actual country) actively wishing that we know nothing about those who have been kidnapped and illegally detained by ICE, a number currently over 73,000 people and growing, a number that includes immigrants who are here legally.

As seen in the above link, elected Democrats have taken to the courts after being illegally denied a chance to enter and inspect ICE centers, places where cruelty and abuse have been documented regularly, and where death has been recognized and buried by a criminal administration. This is about lawmakers doing their jobs, able to enter these facilities and determine whether or not the law is being followed. This is currently about only one political party now dedicated towards doing that job, unfortunately. But whomever is doing it, they need to understand that they cannot stop there. Millions remain in custody in American jails and prisons, under hostile and illegal conditions. They are trapped in boxes within boxes within boxes. Many are trying to get their voices heard. Many cannot do it unless someone forcibly enters, observes and records. Don’t stop now.