I write these entries well in advance, so it’s hard to know what the world considers important by the time a piece is scheduled to go live. As in, without gussying it up further, I live in a country that is currently terrorizing others, using it’s wealth and privilege to hurt innocents, deny relief to others, and benefit the oligarchs of the 1% in service of coming midterms that will allow for intimidation tactics against voters mobilized against a fascist regime. I’m stating the obvious, but these people are children. Democrats winning back the House and the Senate will mean impeachment, and there’s one precious, pathetic ego that will work overtime to prevent it. Your rights will be trampled. Some of you will endure this in a way where you can manage. For others, it will not be so.

We are all stressed and worried, and for some of you, you fear for your safety. This is America. I began writing this Substack because I was concerned about the direction we are going as a country in regards to criminal justice. Now, criminal justice doesn’t even matter anymore. We reward crime and demean laws. We consider those with standards to be “haters.” All the while, paradoxically, the country assumes that the people who enforce the law are here to protect the common man. We have a national hive mind, particularly in Washington, where they assume they don’t need a moral compass because the law enforces morality instead.

In the 21st century, people still think that the law is meant to supplant our morality, and not compliment it. The wealthy and irresponsible equate the real police with the “cancel culture police”, and the average citizen no longer seems to be aware of what is or isn’t a crime anymore, only that certain people are wearing cuffs, and others are not. The white men in suits can be trusted, and the Black man in sneakers is a “thug.” The sex trafficker was simply very popular and friendly among his innocent clients — it’s his female acquaintance who is serving time. In D.C., the whores hustle and the hustlers whore.

So I write about movies. I am doing this for therapeutic reasons — I am trying to recover the lost years of my life, an era of great social change of which I was not a part, a time where the goalposts shifted to the point where radio hosts now call fifteen year old girls “barely legal” and wealthy men bribe their way out of serving time. It’s a place I once recognized, and I don’t anymore. I accepted punishment for my sins from these people. Now, these same people are being asked to atone, and as they have done for decades, the response remains, “You first.” As someone who paid a steep price for my sins, who continues to do so, I have a hard time accepting this.

Movies are a tool to interpret the world. I still believe this, even if what they purposely show you is a distorted version of what we know is true. This may seem trivial to some. I have shown this Substack to people in the field of criminal justice and their response has basically been to roll their eyes, as if I can’t talk about actual injustice as the same time as I can discuss “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”. So we can share a laugh sometimes. We can be glib about it. We can do this as long as we keep our eyes open.

So I ask you, don’t stop being serious about what’s happening in America now. We can joke, we can laugh, we can smile and nod with each other, but we cannot forget. A fascist government depends on forgetfulness. We should not indulge them. Don’t listen to them when they try to trivialize what’s happening. Don’t give them any runway when they act in ways that would retroactively make Richard Nixon a saint. Be serious about this. They want your fear, they want your surrender. Because they are not at all serious people. And they hate when you remind them of this. This is what weakness looks like. Don’t let your seriousness wither in the face of unserious people. Stand up and vote. And when they try to intimidate you with their toys, stare them in the eye. No fear. Like f**kin’ Tom Cruise.

Which of course brings us to the coming Academy Awards, which is, as always, an unserious treatment of art — which we love, and for us what will remain serious. The Oscars combine two of my favorite things, Cinema, and Sports. Because we can talk about great performances all day long (like, say, the repugnant Jonathan Majors in last year’s unjustly-maligned “Magazine Dreams”) but isn’t it great that, for your own arbitrary reasons, you’ll be able to declare a “winner” on March 15th?

I am grateful to the Academy because they serve one key purpose for movie lovers, and it’s an opportunity to discuss the movies — ones represented and others not so. We can discuss what these ten Best Picture nominees mean to the world in 2026, what they have to say about the values we hold in the current world (and, alternately, what they don’t say). The Academy is a highly political, and politicized, body, and it has to do with many of the choices they made in the past, choices which they felt spoke to the moment though, years later, we realize that wasn’t the case. The coming week on this Substack will be dedicated to movies in the last decade that were released with the intention of attracting the eye of the Academy — Failed Oscar Bait. So we can look back and see what we thought the industry was thinking, and how off-base they were in regards to both the public and the Academy itself. Knowing how some movies were not at all received well by the Academy shows us, in a glimmer, who we are and also who we really, foolishly, believed we wanted to be.

So I figured I’d speak to the ten Best Picture nominees this year to see how much these movies have to say about where we are, and maybe about where I am, in regards to criminal justice and America, which have sadly become twin topics.

Bugonia— It was interesting to watch this film during the awards race, because I never heard anyone say it was their favorite movie of the year, and because opinions were muted compared to the last Best Picture nominees from Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite” and “Poor Things”. I had a dastardly good time with it, mostly because ideologically we’re talking about a film that hopscotches across the map. Unlike its inspiration, “Save The Green Planet”, which is a deliriously silly film I found one of the funniest of the 21st century, “Bugonia” is rooted in that disorienting post-millennial disinformation vibe, where you don’t have a handle of what exactly is true, but you do have an overwhelming urge to shoot the messenger. Here, Teddy (Jesse Plemons) spills the details to cousin Don (Aidan Delbis) about how the alien Andromedans are controlling humanity, and when he offers to chemically castrate himself, you know he’s About That Life. And when you listen to him, you realize That Life sounds excruciatingly stupid and reckless.

Michelle (Emma Stone), the CEO that Teddy kidnaps, is the victim of this particular tale. A complicated notion, because our sympathies immediately lie with her, in a part gender-swapped from the original. But we know she is also untrustworthy due to her unethical business practices as well as the considerable work she’s done to grant her plausible deniability in the face of corruption and malfeasance. Teddy knows Michelle is wrong, but Terry also thinks she’s an extraterrestrial. In other words, Teddy believes Donald Trump is not only a major client of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking, but that the two of them also devoured the corpses of children to drink their blood. I’m paraphrasing. You get it.

I don’t often hear people talk about the movie's take on authority in regards to the role of Deputy Sheriff Boyd (Stavros Halkais), who has more than a passing interest in Teddy’s off-putting intensity. What seems like incompetent, overzealous police work gains a human dimension, when Boyd reveals that, when Teddy was younger, Boyd was his babysitter. And then the notion of clumsy overprotectiveness yields to discomfort as it’s revealed Boyd abused Teddy as a boy, and is trying to alleviate his guilt. Teddy, naturally, is not interested. The damage, as “Bugonia” proves, has been done.

F1: The Movie — I had a lot to say about this one here —I was unimpressed. It’s presence in this lineup is curious, to say the least. Is there anyone who truly believes this two hour-plus ad for Formula One racing is one of the year’s ten best movies? “F1” landing a Best Picture nomination is a Statement Of Intent, the sort of bald-faced and destructive backhanded liberal gesture to say that hey, we too are in line with what audiences prefer (“F1” is the highest-grossing film among these ten at $633 million worldwide — notably an unimpressive gross compared to the amount Apple spent to produce and distribute this). This is the multicultural Academy declaring, yes, sometimes we’re fine with retrograde commercial filmmaking where the narrative is about preserving the status quo and celebrating the reckless and expensive greatness of an older white man (Brad Pitt) compared to the achievements of a young Black athlete (Damson Idris) who will, embarrassingly, fall in line. A token to the angry: don’t worry, We Will Not Replace You.

Frankenstein — What is it about Jacob Elordi, that Byronic brute, that has made him a go-to option for classy literary adaptations? I see that internet wisenheimers raked Emerald Fennell over the coals but gave Guillermo Del Toro a free pass for, essentially, the same crime — adapting a piece of literature that they love, specifically as they questionably remembered it as a kid, unencumbered by any of the other ten thousand adaptations. While Fennell succumbed to the “Drunk In Love” interpretation of “Wuthering Heights”, here Del Toro manifests his familiar kink of fetishizing and loving the monster. Indeed, Elordi, nominated for this film, is appealing as a physical performer, all sinewy limbs and unkissed lips, whispering sweet nothings to his creator about how he’s learned to hate the game as opposed to the player. “Frankenstein” has very little to say about the world today — I imagine this is because Del Toro wakes up to angry texts about it from buddy Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu. It’s sympathies lie with the monster and not the creator, but also the needless CGI spectacle, the commercial concession that distracts from the Cliff Notes-level regurgitation of themes emanating from maybe the most famous horror tale of the last whole century.

Hamnet — I’ve also gone long on this one, and I am also not a fan. In essence, I do believe this film is a part of the eternal debate as to the worth of art, the purpose of it. “Hamnet” presents “Hamlet” as the end point, narratively, to Shakespeare’s grief, which is to apply a three (or more)-act structure to our own human foibles. What struggle is our human condition, but o what art it produces! Nonsense. We do not need to justify a child’s death within the moral arc of the universe by tying it to one of the seminal works of literature. We simply don’t need to do that. It applies a sense of pop psychology to the awful, and natural, act of a body ceasing to be. I am fussy and argumentative and ornery about this, please do not try to sway me. I hope Jesse Buckley cherishes her coming Best Actress Oscar, she worked hard for it.

Marty Supreme — Case in point. There is a lot that has surfaced about the Safdie brothers over the years. I regret not bringing it up here. But it seems clear that their no-budget tactics for making movies — which involves betrayal and exploitation of the vulnerable on more than one occasion — is not worth these goofy loosy-goosey propulsive movies they’ve been making. Which is a disappointment. I found “Good Time”, which I watched in prison, to be an accurate representation of what it feels like to be racing karma and avoiding detection from the law. You can’t recreate that on film unless you have a little firsthand knowledge of that experience as well as a considerable talent. Unfortunately, they seem like people who appreciate the criminality more than they appreciate the criminal. Abel Ferrara is a presence in “Marty Supreme”, and a welcome one at that. Is he here because the Safdies worship the man’s films, transcendent and lawless? Or because, as low-fi NYC filmmakers, they respect the vicious hustle from Ferrara’s own movies that Ferrara himself would likely credit to substance abuse and illegality?

I just don’t think it’s worth it. I don’t think “Marty Supreme”, an enjoyable romp where a tacky white boy manifests his own global success in the world of ping pong (and yes, criminality), is worth it either. It’s not worth the platform the movie gives to a proud wealthy fascist like Kevin O’Leary, or a repugnant capitalist scumbag like John Catsimatidis — nor the paycheck, a paycheck that could be going to another actor who has toiled their whole career to bring life to these types of antagonistic caricatures who exist only to be pantsed by Timothee Chalamet’s noxious Marty Mauser. Providing a further platform, and further exposure, to those gargoyles at a time where American democracy has to fight to justify itself is an intentional gesture. The movie dips its toe into ideological waters, no more, only to shift the current in a certain harmful direction. In a bubble, it’s transgression. Considering the alleged history of the Safdies’ allegiances and practices, it’s deplorable.

One Battle After Another — I have struggled to re-watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s big studio effort a few times. I find it worthy of respect, though I also give weight to the critiques (some of them — the ones made in good faith, at least). The disappointment over the movie’s fetishization and mistreatment of Black women makes me wonder what this movie looks like if Ghetto Pat, our arbitrary leading man, were played by a Black actor, making the main cast for this movie about marginalized freedom fighters entirely too knotty for the white audience who wouldn’t show up for something like Tanya Hamilton’s underseen “Night Catches Us”. Maybe, in other words, we need to recognize that Hollywood’s insistence on avoiding spaces without white people is the odious capitulation moreso than the utilization of Perfidia Beverly Hills as a plot device. Maybe we should answer calls about the weaponization of Black femininity by discontinuing the need to make every place in a studio movie a safe space for a white man.

We’re still in an industry where an executive will insist that Martin Freeman has to be on the posters for “Black Panther”. We have allowed room for arguments as to whether or not it’s normal to have an alternate Super Bowl Halftime Show specifically for whites, and specifically for whites who are so willingly out-of-tune with the culture surrounding them that they can’t sit still for fifteen minutes with the most streamed music artist in the world. We’ve given a safe space to white people who cannot stand when they aren’t the absolute center of the narrative, in a world with so many different skin colors and identities. In “One Battle After Another”, we’re talking about a movie that inexplicably makes space in a revolutionary movement so that we can center a white man who inexplicably goes by the name Ghetto Pat. We neglect to acknowledge that the multicultural “wokeisms” of the 21st century have led to casts compromised of an algorithmically-organized diversity that keeps finding new ways to place white men in front of a diverse coalition. Travel around America. There are many cultures, businesses, and communities that make a difference in this world, socially, commercially. And in several of these places, there is nary a white man in sight.

This is interesting in regards to the Oscar race because of what it says about gender roles. DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor, though it’s not believed he has the momentum necessary to win. What has caused this perception, as he remains the beloved lead actor in a movie that has received a considerable level of respect and adoration? It’s specifically because he’s a lead character who does not necessarily drive the narrative. The “heroes” of “One Battle After Another” are the women, mostly the Sisters Of The Brown Beaver. Beyond them, there is Sensei Sergio, all ocean waves and cool vibes and underground rescues. Ghetto Pat isn’t being feted like DiCaprio’s other characters because he doesn’t fit that alpha male categorization, and not because DiCaprio’s characterization isn’t deft or unique. Similarly, there was controversy over the campaigning of Chase Infiniti, who unsuccessfully ran as a Best Actress candidate for the film, the lead female character who largely drives the narrative. Somehow, there were people who considered her a solid contender for Best Supporting Actress, because, theoretically, she’s the most important character in the film, but she supports a white lead male who does not actually move the story forward. Even in regards to awards, the Black woman is somehow taking a back seat to a white guy.

One of the other reasons I struggle in rewatching this movie stems from the casting of James Raterman. He plays the interrogator who sits down with a few of the characters and presses them for information. My first thought, through the momentum of the narrative was, this guy has done this before. His character is serious but glib, professional but dismissive, controlled but angry. A threat against someone’s family member rolls right off his tongue, like he was suggesting everyone get an extra ticket for the big game. It bothered me because, slowly, it hit me: THIS guy had done this before. Raterman, I later confirmed, is not a professional actor, but in fact a career law enforcement official. It chilled me, both in the moment and within the implication. Firstly, the fact that this intimidation tactic was a mask he could put on and take off with such ease, that state-sponsored intimidation is a play-act for those enforcing it. And then, that there was a man comfortable appearing in a borderline semi-realistic capacity, performing a parody of the type of person he was, professionally, for decades. It was a distraction. A comfort to government oppressors that they’re welcomed to walk in all circles, explicitly reminding people of the damage Homeland Security does to our society while winking that, this time, it’s just a movie. I met more than a few Ratermans in prison. I never wanted to meet another.

The Secret Agent — People have questionably labeled “One Battle After Another” as a “political movie” when in fact it has connected so much as a movie about political people. We’ve just gone so long watching American movies with no political content whatsoever that the sight of characters with principles that place them in opposition with a higher authority seems foreign. “The Secret Agent”, however, is that political film, though not in the overt ways people know. This is a movie where people sit together and recognize how their politics have gone from inchoate to abstract over the years and now, they’re downright unintelligible. All they remember are the struggles to survive, and the common enemy most share.

“The Secret Agent” is a fiction film about a police state, where everyone lives under suspicion from a government that sees every transgression as equal. In the very first scene, authorities regard our as-yet-inconspicuous lead character (Wagner Moura, wonderful) as much as they do a nearby corpse, lying in the dirt, waiting to be discovered. It’s an astute observation, made right off the bat — when the authorities police this much about behaviors and attitudes and beliefs, they also police time. No one is in a rush because misbehavior is eternal but consequence can be delayed, often onto the next generation. So it is with “The Secret Agent”, where characters live in secrecy and under shadow for so long that they no longer understand what it means to be free, to be human, to walk comfortably from one place to another without being accosted. They no longer have control over time. I experienced this in prison. People who look like me now experience this in America every day.

“The Secret Agent" received four Oscar nominations. It’s probably not going to win anything, even though I do feel it is the most dynamic and fascinating of all the nominees this year. If we’re being fair, at the very least it should be recognized in the inaugural Achievement In Casting category. I’m not certain about that award specifically, considering it sounds like voters will take it to mean “My Favorite Actors”. But I recall how every face in “The Secret Agent”, a movie shot in Brazil where the only familiar performer beyond Moura is maybe the late, great and Immortal Udo Kier, feels like a road map to a place and time we’ve never seen, from the young and curious to the old and faded, the skeptical and untrustworthy to the open and adoring. The best movies have other, equally-interesting films inside of it, and “The Secret Agent”, in these faces, features planets upon planets.

Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier’s melodrama isn’t necessarily as affecting as some of his other work. It’s a show business story, and I’m not certain it fully transcends that sheen, dealing with the trauma between a mercurial director and his actress daughter. This is, on a deeper level, about a power struggle where the dominant party refuses to cede power, and a younger upstart is left to decide how much ground she will surrender in order to find a certain peace. It’s the type of intimate story that nonetheless will spur passionate debate about who is in the “right”, and whether we can ever have an equal fight, or if there is grace in giving up. Given the resolution of this storyline, I wonder indeed who it is that Trier finds empathy with.

Sinners — The film with the most nominations, and a movie with which I have wrestled considerably. Few if any studio movies were as wildly inventive as this, creating a music landscape that can warp not only reality, but time. “Sinners” has its detractors, some of them questionable in their passion, though even they might concede that it’s likely the film will be unfairly snubbed in Best Original Song against the otherwise-inoffensive “K-Pop Demon Hunters”. Delroy Lindo is an actor who brings so much to every role, and I am dismayed his first Oscar nomination is for this slender part (though his monologue in the first act about men on the chain gang is arguably the movie’s highlight). By contrast, I’m surprised Michael B. Jordan was recognized for his performance, as I felt the difference between his twin brothers to be minimal and unsatisfying.

It’s worth noting that, while “Sinners” is a fantastical horror picture spotlighting vampires, there is an intriguing note regarding history as far as “killing floors”. Smoke and Stack return home in the film’s first act to purchase a property and turn it into a juke joint, experiencing a contentious negotiation with the white seller. A stain is recognized on the floor. The brothers soon become aware that this property has been sold before, that it is a sawmill that has changed hands repeatedly, sold to Black buyers who then congregate at the location, making them easy targets for a hate crime. That stain is Black blood.

The bloodlust of Jack O’Connell’s vampire villain does not negate the promise the killing floor makes, to attract predatory white men hoping to eliminate just the latest round of young Black entrepreneurs. In “Sinners”, things happen differently. But it’s only one killing floor, and it’s a big South. Seeing this depicted in a film, this ancient practice of exploiting the vulnerable, a relic of a more barbaric time, only reminded me of that 1981 Lee Atwater interview regarding how policy-makers now utilize euphemism when they want to exploit racism. “Sinners” isn't as fictional as white America wants it to be.

Train Dreams — Most people who loved this soulful Denis Johnson adaptation talk about one brief, bracing sequence early on. Joel Edgerton’s Robert Grainier is working on the rails with other men when a furor is sparked. There is a Chinese laborer, and he is seized. There are pieces of a conversation thrown about, one voice asking what the man has done, another unrelated voice making what sounds like a spurious accusation. They yank the man up by his arms, and he cannot fight. Another man fruitlessly pulls at his legs.

Grainier does what we don’t want to admit we would do — he watches, uncertain. He tries to arrange the moral calculations in his head. The men doing this employ Grainier, they provide for him. The man may have committed a crime, and this may be justice. But where are they taking him? And isn’t it possible this is a hate crime? Before Grainier can react, they carry the man to the edge of the tracks and fling him off a bridge, to his certain death. The viewer sees it in one single shot. Grainier remains frozen in place. The sight haunts him throughout the movie. It haunts us too.

The movie is largely concerned with time, how it passes, how it makes no concessions to a working man who can only count the years by the rings on a tree trunk. But the scene is a fitting reminder we can carry with ourselves. With the proper moral compass, we all know the difference between right and wrong. But that doesn’t matter if we’re waiting for a chance to prove it, if we’re looking for a “proper outlet” for our intentions and principles. The world is happening, right now, right outside your window. And I bet you don’t love how a lot of it is going. Don’t freeze. Don’t hesitate. Or you’ll be just like Grainier, haunted by what you didn’t do, because you were too busy “figuring it out.”

As an addendum, I figured, the nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame are out now. Let’s talk about who, among the seventeen nominees, should be in. Speed round, go.

Black Crowes — I vote no. For a few reasons, but primarily that we’re going to need more guitar bands to induct down the line.

Jeff Buckley — I used to listen to “Grace” all the time, and Buckley had the voice of an angle. But the body of work is not there, so no. Revisit later, because “Grace” is THAT great.

Mariah Carey — Chart dominance. It’s snobbery to ignore that. She’s in.

Phil Collins — No. There were a few bangers, but also some serious clunkers. Revisit in ten years.

Melissa Etheridge — For historical significance, yes. Though I admit I am not completely familiar with her late-career work.

Joy Division/New Order — Duh. They’re in.

Lauryn Hill — See: Buckley. “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” is a legendary record, but the body of work isn’t substantial enough.

Billy Idol — I sense your “Yes” is more enthusiastic than my “no.” But no. For now, maybe.

INXS — Yes.

Iron Maiden — Duh. Yes.

New Edition — Cool it now. Watch out. Maybe later, New Edition.

Oasis — Yes, duh.

P!nk — C’mon, now. Maybe the tenth most significant female pop vocalist of her era. Maybe the thirteenth. No.

Sadé — Hell yes. What’s taking you so long?

Shakira — Hesitant yes. “She-Wolf” is an eternal banger.

Luther Vandross — Yes.

Wu-Tang Clan — Duh. Yes.

Where are Devo, the pioneers that got scalped? What more does Beck have to do to be inducted? Why are we collectively ignoring Björk, who hasn’t even been nominated once despite being eligible for the last decade? What are we doing, guys?