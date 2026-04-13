Welcome back to another week at From The Yard To The Arthouse! This week, we’re focusing on PRISON FILMS, or as I like to call it, GOIN’ BACK HOME! Nah, I don’t feel that way, don’t worry. These movies are only triggering in small fits and starts – I hear a word or phrase, or there’s a brief moment of recognition. Not too bad. And many of these movies deal with jails instead of prisons, or they deal with state facilities instead of federal ones. So for all of my experiences (and over eight-plus years, there were plenty), a lot of it isn’t reflected in movies, whether they’re accurate or not (and many are surprisingly more accurate than others).

Which brings us to S. Craig Zahler’s Cinema Du Punishment. Yes, this is a term I just made up, and I am not a scholar. Cinema Du Punishment is, to me, a type of movie that serves doubly as an endurance test. But not all “difficult” movies are Cinema Du Punishment – some filmmmakers simply try to tackle upsetting material in a way that embraces excessive verisimilitude. “Henry: Portrait Of A Serial Killer” comes to mind, or the tougher early works of the director Steve McQueen, particularly “Hunger”. No, Cinema Du Punishment suggests that there is fun being had, but it’s fun specifically hoarded by one person – the filmmaker. In the realm of popular filmmaking, I think Cinema Du Punishment is something that has always existed, but it experienced an Overton Window shift with the work of Quentin Tarantino. The ear-cutting sequence in “Reservoir Dogs” is a good example of a Cinema Du Punishment moment.

Tarantino’s unprecedented popularity, however, meant that the violence in his films, typically practical and realistically savage (neither PG-13 escapist nor slasher-movie-complex), became more acceptable to the mainstream, and our tastes have since gotten gradually sprinkled with a bit of sadism. It’s why you can watch basic cable today and see major movies trimmed of their profanity and nudity, but fully intent on preserving whatever bloody headshots occur in a gunfight. Our bloodlust, sated by QT and other filmmakers, was waiting for a new purveyor. Zahler’s brutal, punishing films exploit and subvert genre tropes in order to emphasize their inhumanity and viciousness, while withholding any triumphant catharsis. These movies are not fun. They are sadistic. Of course, one could argue many filmmakers are similarly sadistic. Zahler doesn’t do it as a pose, however. He commits.

There’s a way of viewing “Brawl In Cell Block 99” shorn of the guilt and degradation of its key concepts and themes. Those ways largely ignore, or excuse, the first time we see Bradley, the protagonist of the movie. We don’t catch his face, but we do very clearly see the back of his bald head. It’s a tattoo of a cross. Maybe a deep dive could give me more information about this particular cross, but I don’t need that in my search engine. No, on first glance, you see – that may look like a cross, but it’s more of a statement of intent. I saw that type of tattoo on a lot of bald heads when I was in prison. The owners typically don’t have charitable views towards people of a different ethnicity or cultural background. What’s notable is that Zahler denies you a look at this person’s face, denies you a chance to relate to this person. Whomever they are, we’re going to identify with him through this medieval-type tattoo.

Bradley, as played by Vince Vaughn, is having a rotten day that somehow has nothing to do with his ink. He’s been laid off, his wife (Jennifer Carpenter) is cheating on him, and in an elongated monologue, he can’t get his favorite milk. The choice is made to dip back into the world of drug dealing, a decision he makes not so much with a heavy heart, but maybe heavy shoulders. But on one particular job, his associates go rogue against armed cops, and he takes them out. You don’t see that sort of decision making in movies a lot, but it reminded me a bit of Donald Westlake’s literary goon Parker. Maybe S. Craig Zahler would be a good choice, if they ever want to do Parker right (last year, Shane Black took a shot with “Play Dirty” and for obvious reasons it did not play at a theater near you).

Bradley is sentenced and goes to prison, the medium-security The Fridge. He gets a visit from The Immortal Udo Kier. When Udo Kier talks, you listen. Udo is a, ah, let’s say, adjudicator, and he has a proposition. Bradley’s got to dispense of another inmate in custody, and in return… well, people have Bradley’s wife, and the threat Kier delivers is absolutely unspeakable. This is how Cinema Du Punishment works – you hear one of the most disgusting and upsetting threats anyone can hear, but the whole purpose of casting Kier is that he gets to describe it. Zahler probably loves that you hate hearing it. There is an amusing touch, in that when Kier has to show a hostage photo of Bradley’s wife, and he takes a second on his phone, specifically to find the photo. Is he scrolling past a couple of other hostage photos tied to someone else? Is he skipping over fun vacation snapshots? Did Udo Kier have to close Tinder? Regardless, now, Bradley had to fight his way up to maximum security, to Cell Block 99.

The warden at maximum-security Redleaf is a junk-talking cowboy named Tuggs played by Don Johnson. I don’t know if Johnson ever learned how to act, but he definitely knows how to ham, and he hams this one up pretty well. The only reason he doesn’t seem like a mustache-twirling caricature (which could have worked – he does the same thing in the Zahler-flavored “Cold In July”) is because part of Zahler’s Cinema Du Punishment is the dry pacing and deliberate storytelling. Which is perfect for a prison movie, because there’s a pointed emphasis on the tedious nature of processing. Yep, there’s a whole lot of processing, and you get a little taste of what I experienced. Recreating much of the undignified nature of prison is not about fun, and more about connecting the audience with the tactile reality of a prison yard. Cinema Du Punishment.

There are extended fight scenes, raw and believable. Men in jumpsuits, flailing and pivoting sloppily in prison-issued flats, throwing wild right hooks and often missing. Brawl is the right word – you wouldn’t say a martial artist got into a brawl, but you would say that about someone thick and lumbering like Vaughn, who uses his size to maximum effect. He’s trying to cause lasting damage, and sometimes that’s a few punches, and sometimes that just means grabbing someone much smaller and flinging them across the room. Bradley can’t just mosey into Cell Block 99, described as the “prison within a prison”. No, he’s got to crush, break and headbutt his way down there. This is where we are with Cinema Du Punishment – these scenes, with Vince Vaughn folding and breaking limbs like wet pretzel sticks, are meant to be the fun part of all this.

I don’t know if it’s prison, or if it’s age, that keeps me from emotionally engaging with a movie like this. The journey is worth it, as we build towards an apocalyptic finale. But I don’t have the hunger for Cinema Du Punishment that I once did. Or maybe Zahler is just that bad a mammer-jammer – his work is undeniably stark, devastating and dire. I previously discussed his “Bone Tomahawk” and “Dragged Across Concrete” and he’s a guy with a certain level of creative integrity. Obviously he inspires the same discussions as Tarantino once did as far as sadism, but there’s also similar discussion for the uneasy racial dimensions of his work, as Bradley battles through waves of Blacks and Hispanics, the soundtrack primarily lesser-known Motown jams. An early scene where Bradley pontificates on the uselessness of the “n”-word plants the suggestion – is Bradley just a lesser degree of racist? Or is he a dangerous white man navigating an inherently ignorant environment? I believe the latter. But I don’t know.

For many, the takeaway from this film is the brutal violence. For me, it was the aforementioned processing. I still recall being processed for holding, they’re processing people all day and night. They take everything from your pockets and claim they’re putting it away for you to procure later. You’re never going to see those items again. Before you’re fully processed, you sit in a holding cell with other people, and since it’s probably a local jail, you’re in there with inmates from everywhere, involved in anything. There’s likely going to be a tweaker in there. A psychiatrist comes in to study and interview you. They’ll ask whether you can withstand general population, or if you need to be in the Psych Ward. Unless you know someone’s going to kill you in GP, don’t opt for the Psych Ward in a state institution.

Something to remember about prisons is that, to limit an inmates’ potential access to the outside world, much of what is done is analog. So when I ended up in a federal institution after sentencing, it was at a scheduled time, and there were hundreds of us. We lined up along a skinny hallway, snaking our way down the end and back again, so we were sandwiched front and back as well as side-by-side, for hours, as each one of us was processed via pen and paper. This process involved posing for our ID’s, giving all of our personal information, and allowing our bodies, and our cavities, to be searched for contraband. It’s the hours spent in these compromised positions that has made me, thankfully, impervious to the setbacks of contemporary life spent in lines waiting. I never have to bend over and cough again.

P.S. Here were reviews from my previous PRISON WEEK.

Starred Up

Inmate #1: The Rise Of Danny Trejo

If Beale Street Could Talk

All Day And A Night

Pharma Bro