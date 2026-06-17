If you pinch a baby’s finger, the baby will cry as if it’s the worst pain they’ve felt in their entire life. Because it is.

I think about this when I remembered a couple of women I knew who were laughing about this small indie from a generation ago, a navel-gazing nothing of a movie called “I Melt With You”. The movie, basically a gussied-up acting exercise for four character actors, was about a handful of privileged white men complaining that their upper or upper-middle class lives are empty and sad. They’re married, some of them have nice houses, there are mistresses in the equation somewhere. Characters spill cocaine out at every opportunity as if that stuff was cheap. The sadness depicted in the movie was pedestrian, and the plot machinations that justify that sadness were thematically and morally shallow. Dumb movie, those women were right. And yet, when I saw “I Melt With You”, I couldn’t shake this overwhelming, accurate feeling of sadness permeating the movie. There was an honesty to it. Maybe I’m actually a dupe for these things. Or maybe the truth is that we get so lost in measuring the pain some feel compared to others that we forget that pain is universal. Maybe it’s less justified in some cases – specifically entitled white males – but it still exists.

I thought about that during Mike White’s “Brad’s Status”, an unusually-introspective film that, yes, is about a privileged white male’s middle-aged ennui. Of course, the movie addresses this head-on, given the omnipresent voiceover narration during the film, much of which is self-questioning, self-doubting. It’s more honest than “I Melt With You”, less sentimental. Less, for lack of a better word, dumb. Autocritical. Almost immediately, you can tell that Brad (Ben Stiller) is grateful for supportive wife Melanie (Jenna Fischer) and his smart teenage son Troy (Austin Abrams). But while father and son prepare for an exploratory campus trip to select colleges, all we can hear are the concerns going on inside Brad’s head.

Brad is 47, and he runs a successful non-profit. Troy is the only child, a serious prospect for Harvard and Yale. But Brad can’t be proud about this, he can only define himself through his relationships with his old friends from school. Not their actual back-and-forth, but his placement in a hierarchy with them — his existence as compared to them. He lists off the accomplishments of a few buddies (played by Jemaine Clement, Luke Wilson, Michael Sheen and Mike White) and comfortably places himself at the bottom of the pile, as the one man in that crowd who has to think twice before writing a big check. Much of Brad’s vantage point comes from a sense of finality. Troy’s college stint will be the last expensive adventure they share. But finances are tight enough that Brad wonders if there’s anything left for him after that. Money is enough of a concern that Brad brings up a hypothetical inheritance from Melanie’s parents, even though they are still alive. He’s being callous, he knows this. But he also knows that bills don’t stop for human decency.

As they tour schools, Brad wonders if Troy is in the right place. Troy’s a musician, and he’s looking at Ivy League schools. It clearly bothers Brad that he hasn’t left Troy with any sort of financial safety net. What that would look like is unclear to Brad, not nearly as easy to imagine as the private planes and personal islands of his unusually-successful friends. So far inside his own head, Brad can’t even see that his soft-spoken son is rattled with uncertainty about the entire experience, how it will essentially define his entire life. To his credit, Troy cares about his Dad and sees that he’s so far inside his own head.

What Brad is experiencing is a difficulty in defining what success might look like. More than once, he bemoans that he regrets the NPO he runs, wishing instead that he chased money, a job in finance. It doesn’t feel right to him that while he’s sending a son to college, he’s still worrying about affording either this current lifestyle or, God willing, a better one. It’s the idea of legacy, though he doesn’t say as much – the possibility he’s leaving nothing behind, no memory, no cultural change, no raw capital. At least Sheen’s Craig is a White House insider who frequently provides a type of punditry on television. He leaves behind a book, and connections, and autographs that people request. At a dinner with Craig, Brad can’t even get a table, a table that is then immediately given to Craig, despite the two of them dining together.

“Brad’s Status” drills into these inadequacies in a way that feels deep enough to bother me. I’m a similar age to Brad in this movie. I’m not saying I have the same concerns – at one point, Brad’s mind wanders enough that he considers perhaps that his wife simply likes him too much, and this support has been a hindrance. I don’t have that sort of love in my life, not anything remotely like it. But yes – there’s only an inheritance for me in the future, not a generous one. I’m not doing too well financially, which you’d expect from an ex-con — I’ve been unemployed all throughout 2026. I have no wife, I have no kids, no legacy. I don’t have an NPO to my name. There’s nothing waiting for me. By every definition, I’m a failure. We all know how to resolve thoughts like this – we think to the future, we try to be an active participant in the lives of others, our community. We build bonds by being dependable, honest and hard-working, and we try to do better every day. But that minimizes the negative thoughts. It doesn’t eliminate them. I don’t go on social media to look up old friends and classmates, mostly because I don’t really participate in social media. But maybe I’m also scared? Too worried I’ll find some jerk who now lives happily on the ocean? Too triggered by the notion some idiot I once mocked has a gorgeous, loving wife? Too concerned that the happiness in the lives of others is a happiness I’ll never recognize.

Brad has a moment, a selfish moment, when he talks about the crushing inadequacy of what he does. He mentions being at dinner parties where he’s ashamed to mention his non-profit, because the performative admiration slips away, and congeals into an uneasy indifference – because people don’t care, but also because they are waiting for him to ask for a donation, which he absolutely will do. The fact that this is some sort of ultimate indignity to Brad is, of course, silly – it’s even more embarrassing because, in the movie, he ends up telling this to a young female college junior he meets while touring with Troy. She of course throws it back in his face as the inadequacy of the modern middle-aged man, and he deserves to hear it. But he is nonetheless staring in the face of what most men my age face – the idea that being an older man comes with the expectation that you’ve accumulated assets that superficially matter to others. Without those assets, you no longer serve a purpose. You are just another walking mediocrity. Brad will get over it. If you’re an ex-con only a few years removed from prison, counting your dollars in a middle age that will likely shift violently into “old age” sometime soon, it’s a little more debilitating. Some of us share the same concerns. Some of us aren’t worried we have someone whose love is “holding us back”.

“Brad’s Status” balances tipsily at points when inside Brad’s reveries. White, a longtime television writer known lately for “The White Lotus”, sometimes cannot resist a broad gag or two. There are moments when, trying to calm himself, Brad imagines his buddies’ jet-setting lives as otherwise polluted by strife and misbehavior, turning his inner thoughts into light comedy sketches. These sequences feel inconsistent with the tone of the piece. But there’s a sense of accuracy to them, as if sometimes you can only imagine exorbitant wealth as if it were an absurd cartoon. One of the purposes of these moments is an inevitable coming-down where Brad is punished for his solipsism, which is something we know is coming for him, we just do not know the severity. But this isn’t a movie about class, or even about masculinity (though all the female characters, inevitably, are sounding boards for men within this slim cast – an unfortunate creative choice but in this case an appropriate one). This is a movie about being alive. About looking at your life, and understanding what has become accomplished, what a proper context would be for your success.

“Being alive” is a double-edged sword of existence, however. Because doing so means being human, flawed, foolish about your reactions to others. It means being exposed. I felt this in prison. They say prison makes you “tough”, it hardens you. This only happens if you actively kill parts of yourself, you surgically remove them forever, a survival tactic. And thus prison creates a beast of a man that no longer has necessary skills of empathy and affection. I could not bring myself to do this, and as such, I was stripped down. I feel like my skin was removed. Today, I feel everything. Prison made me feel more alive than I ever had. It was not pleasurable. Now that I am out, I’m laid bare. Grasping the totality of my role, or non-role, in this world is a thought process that can feel honest, and it feels like it can break me. This is one of those sensations I can’t say is universal, I do not know. But the voice inside Brad’s head – loud, insistent, defeated – is a voice of which I am all too familiar. I don’t have to pick a specific clique to judge my status. I know that, as another middle aged man trying to function with a lifetime of pain inside of me, there is a whole world that reminds me of my “status”. As hard as I might work, as much I can accumulate, I may take this to my grave. At least then, my status will be clear.