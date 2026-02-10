From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B-Movie Tea's avatar
B-Movie Tea
12h

This movie is phenomenal! Thanks so much for the awesome read!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
John Mendelssohn's avatar
John Mendelssohn
13h

Boy. would I love to see that. But where? Seven and a half years old!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decarceration · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture