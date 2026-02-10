I’ve gotten old enough to realize that love means something different to everyone. Some of us have felt it but recognize it as another emotion. Some of us have never felt it, but they’ve understood a corresponding sensation that has been disguised as love. Some of us have felt it in spurts. Some have had it their whole lives. Sometimes love stands alone. Sometimes it’s part of a larger series of experiences, an overall journey. Sometimes it’s fleeting. Sometimes, no matter what, it feels like it lasts forever.

I do know for a lot of people, it’s about someone who matches your freak. This is a concept that’s been adopted by our kink-forward brothers and sisters, but it’s largely about being an individual, unique person who is cared for and appreciated by someone else, regardless of shortcomings. In “Border”, Tina has spent her life looking for that person. She lives alone in an isolated cabin in the woods, keeps to herself, doesn’t have many connections. She is unique – her traditionally-Neanderthal features stand out, and they isolate her from others. Her appearance (provided in the movie by prosthetics) keeps her from a genuine connection. She is not recognized as human by those who interact with her.

This is more than just looks, however. Tina is a unique individual because her atypical nose gives her a heightened sense of smell. In Sweden, that means that she works for the border cops, she inspects baggage of people coming and going. With a couple of sniffs, she can detect contraband. A couple of sniffs, and coworkers flinch, but she gets her man. Tina never seems depressed. She’s good at her job, and if she can uncover a criminal every once in a while who wishes ill on others, then she’s value added to her country.

But she’s not alone. One day, she has to stop a traveler’s suspicious package. The man is Vore, and he has the same appearance. Unlike her, trying to fit into a world that doesn’t accept her, Vore is more comfortable in his skin. He rocks a leather jacket, and he’s grown his stringy hair into devil-may-care bangs. Where Tina shrinks away, Vore smiles a big, toothy caveman smile. Vore begins to seduce her, a couple of winks, nods and one-liners. And because she hasn’t felt anyone’s embrace for a long time, she blossoms at his touch.

And I do mean blossoms. Without getting into details, these two people are not entirely human. Vore suspects, and then realizes, that there is a lot more to Tina that she doesn’t know. Soon, they’re engaged in an excessively-revealing bout of lovemaking. She has found out something quite unique about his sexual organs. And in real time, in vivid detail, he teaches her that their bodies… have a certain symmetry. Dear reader, I am not being coy, it’s just easy to see, but difficult to explain. I don’t know, I’ll tell you when you’re older, and you’ll never be older.

There is a lengthy plot explanation for what provides the film’s conflict, but without spoiling it, it is about politics. Tina’s job at border patrol suits her and what she believes in. But Vore, well, he’s about that life, and it’s too much for her to bear. Director Ali Abbasi made a similar recent film where a seemingly-romantic relationship falls apart because of politics. It was “The Apprentice”, about the relationship between Donald Trump and Roy Cohn, a union that dissolves because, for Cohn his whole outlandish Boy King behavior was an act, but because Trump is a simpleton, he saw it as a potential lifestyle.

“Border” does not have so cynical an outlook. This is about two people who grow when they’re able to finally look someone in the eye and say, this is who I am. It’s a beautiful sentiment. “Border” is a provocation because it has that sweetness at its core, but it is a film that delves into some monstrous dark corners as the viewer has to constantly interrogate exactly what, and who, Tina and Vore are. Can they ever be anything else? And if they are together, does it behoove them to live out and about like Vore, or might it be advisable to avoid the law by living like Tina? There is no easy answer. Maybe there can’t be when love, as established, is part of a larger moral framework.

It’s hard to gauge an honest pushback against solitary confinement from the public, who likely regard a person in custody as a person in custody, and no more. It’s the assumption that putting someone in a cell is a set-it-and-forget-it proposition, a process without further consideration. I would argue the calculus changes when you have minors in that situation, though you wonder if an officer is more inclined to treat a possibly-fully-developed fifteen year old perp better than someone who is of legal age. We inmates all just blend together, right?

It may be a different moral perspective to adjust to the idea of someone that young being in solitary. However, it’s NOT a different practical perspective to understand what it can be like in some of these limited spaces. This article provides a look into a lawsuit against New York state prisons, where some of the cells have no functioning plumbing. For some, adults or otherwise, it means that you have to demean yourself and ask for assistance from a c.o. to leave your cell and find a lavatory, but as someone who has been in solitary in different locations, that may take a very long time (and if it’s after midnight it can take hours). But the lawsuit also alleges that this is happening to delinquents as young as twelve years old. Look, we’re not talking about the issue of mercy. We’re saying that a lawsuit is necessary in order to stop this. You know how much needs to be endured before we get to that point, how much mistreament has to happen before a lawsuit is finalized? Whatever you guess, it’s not enough.