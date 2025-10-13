Welcome to SLASHER WEEK in our second annual SCARETOBERFEST celebration! I hope you don’t mind me playing fast and loose here, as slashers tend to have varying qualifiers, and some are contradictory. Must you always use a knife? How many people have to die to make it a slasher? Does it matter how people react overall to slashing deaths? And do we know the slasher themselves?

That last bit lands us at “Bodies Bodies Bodies”, a slasher whodunit specifically geared towards young people. It’s so strange how this was a novelty in the summer of 2022, a movie made for the youths and in the parlance of the internet age. Movies used to be for adults, until the studios recognized, through “Star Wars” and its infinite ripoffs, that there was more money in targeting children and family demographics. And now movies are for adults again, but the studios only market towards their inner children from thirty and forty years earlier. It’s absolutely alien that a movie might be made for young people today, the studios too worried about competing for fickle teenage audiences with the likes of TikTok and YouTube.

Of course, I’ve known nothing about anyone under eighteen due to being in prison so long, so “Bodies Bodies Bodies” served as a primer. I understood that everyone’s faces were buried in their phones all the time, leading them to miss crucial plot points. But when they talked about being triggered, naturally it is a joke due to exaggeration, but I wondered to what degree. I was pretty knowledgeable about the drugs. One character has a podcast, and while I’ve listened to a few podcasts, I have no idea how to react to when someone tells me they have a podcast, which is largely a plot point here, specifically what kind of etiquette is expected when you hear such a thing. I just assume the best response is to turn and say, “Good.”

The two leads are Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and Bee (Maria Bakalova), a lesbian couple feeling overly secretive now that Bee has to be introduced to the friend group. Seems Sophie has more than a little history with the others in the group, and is naturally overprotective of her lover. And Bee is nervous herself for possibly unrelated reasons – neither of them seems to be on the same page. Adding to the neuroses is that this is a “hurricane party” where they’re going to hunker down during horrible weather. By the way, I wonder, is this a thing? Or just something made-up for the movie? I’m probably not going to a hurricane party with Pete Davidson.

By the way, Pete Davidson is in this! I have a fondness for Davidson not only because he was on “Saturday Night Live” (intermittently, and not always enthusiastically), but because his run on the show basically mirrored my prison sentence. Neither of us thought we would last that long. Davidson doesn’t stray too far from his comedic persona as a stoner idiot. Also matching their rep is comedian Rachel Sennott, who plays Alice, Sophie’s friend, or possibly former friend, and a chatty, noxious xennial. As if there wasn’t enough tension in the air, Sophie’s former lover is also hanging around, and everyone seems to have slept with each other or is currently doing so. The outlier is the new boyfriend Greg (Lee Pace), who is separated by several decades from everyone else at the party. Of course, he is the least-bothered by this.

After some inclement weather and more than a little consumption, the group gathers together to play a game called Bodies Bodies Bodies, one of those close-your-eyes games where someone has to deduce a fake killer. All well and good until someone is actually found dead. Now everyone is a suspect. Greg seems beyond chill. Alice seems upset no one listens to her podcast. Emma (Chase Sui Wonders) is another spurned lover. Soon there is a second body, and before you can say “Agatha Christie”, everyone is distrusting of everyone else.

I suppose it’s reasonable for someone my age to watch this movie and roll my eyes at the behavior of these millennials, or xennials, or X-Men, or whatever they like to be called these days, I defer to them. But it’s clear there’s a lot happening under the murder-mystery surface. For one, if you watch this film understanding, accurately, that today’s young people are growing up in oddly complex times (unlimited wifi at birth, a world-stopping virus stealing their youth, a moron autocrat President), then your empathy will go a long way towards grasping what occurs here. Most adults think kids use social media to replace real life, when in fact, it adds to their everyday problems, many of which we once had without the threat of digital magnification. Every like, every meme, every ellipses means something in these relationships. Normally that’s in regards to sadness and heartbreak, but it can just as easily be amplified by feelings of fear and distrust. These processes of over-analysis create an environment of distrust, making it easier for a circle of friends today to believe everyone they know is out to kill them. It makes for an easy environment for someone like Greg to exploit, even if he seems to do this using only passive action.

Of course, there are laughs here as well, given that there is something amusing about a timeless situation of tense violence spliced with the social mores of everyday behavior. Even when confronted with the potential for a violent death, these characters keep attacking each other for proper word use and triggering microaggressions, mostly about gender, sexuality and suicide. It’s funny to think of someone staring death in the face and insisting that speech be politically acceptable. But the information age has taught young people that there’s no grace in death – this generation specifically grew up knowing they could click a button and see a man fold up and get crushed by a vehicle, a woman getting shot in public, a body going limp from hanging. They understand that there’s no mercy, honor or heroism in death. Therefore no one will afford them peace when they die, which is why they have to create at least an approximation of grace in their moments before death. “Bodies Bodies Bodies” is a fast-moving, lighthearted comedy slasher, but it’s also an acknowledgement of how young people value their lives in the moment before their end – which to many of them feels right around the corner.

Back in the halfway house, I told the staff I was going to the movies to see this. My halfway house was more restrictive than most – halfway house placement tends to be arbitrary, and many had fairly severe rules. For me, my luxury time, on weekends, would be planned out more than a week in advance. We were limited to going shopping, attending a movie, or going out to eat. There were more freedoms allowed for those with family in the area, though I had no one who lived nearby. I requested to go see a showtime of “Bodies Bodies Bodies” because I had those showtimes in advance, though most theaters don’t post showtimes seven days early. So I applied to see the movie, purchased tickets online, sent the email confirmation to staff, and then canceled the screening, in this case to see “Nope”. No regrets!

Leaving the halfway house meant you could find time to do two of those three aforementioned activities. The best way to ensure you had the most time out was to say you were taking public transportation, even if you weren’t. If you went to a restaurant or you went shopping, you had to produce a receipt to staff. When you arrived at one of your locations, you had to call them and inform the halfway house that you had arrived. When you were leaving, you had to make another call. If not, they would call you, even if you were merely running late. And you had to be back by nine, when they would let you come in, search you, and administer a drug test. If you were bringing in anything from the store, you needed a receipt that accounted for every single item. It was demeaning and exhausting. But at that time, I was merely grateful that I was going outside, feeling the air against my face, and at least pretending to be a real person in society, and not what I was – a convict, still in custody.