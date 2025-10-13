From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte Simmons's avatar
Charlotte Simmons
Oct 13

Day one DVD pickup right here. To your observations, I'm fond of how the characters consistently get heated over petty things, whether the stakes are similarly petty (the game) or as serious as life-or-death (murder), with that extra dimension of getting so heated over a game in the first place. It's as though the two different sets of stakes are swapping their corresponding emotional responses here, but what's actually happening is the flattening of all stakes and responses into one, homogenized phenomenon in the information age. The severity of whatever could be responded to is secondary - even tertiary - to the fact that there's simply something to respond to.

Will happily sign off on anything Sennott at this point. Have you seen "I Used to Be Funny"?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
B-Movie Tea's avatar
B-Movie Tea
Oct 14

There's something very wrong with a society that designs a sword for opening champagne bottles. Thank you for your excellent review of this whodunnit slasher film. Do you have a favorite Pete Davidson film?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Decarceration
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture