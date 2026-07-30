Everybody loves Jackie Chan. Everybody loves his endless cinematic legacy, his onscreen flights of fancy, how he surrendered his body for audiences for decades. Everybody loves those prime-era Chan films where not only did he achieve incredible stunts and brawls, but he did so with laughs and gags, consciously deflating the sometimes-suffocating self-importance of martial arts films. We even love him after the last fifteen-to-twenty years, when he has largely returned to his homeland to make nationalistic movies that are only shadows of what Chan accomplished in films like “First Strike”, I can forgive Chan for this. At least I can moreso than I can forgive the Academy, who stopped airing the Lifetime Achievement Awards on their broadcast when Chan was accepting it. What a moment that would have been on live television.

While I was down, I only saw a couple of newer Jackie Chan efforts, movies that emphasized the legend was in his victory lap phase. It was amusing to see him in the buddy comedy “Skiptrace”, which was made in China but which matched him up with a shared spirit in Johnny Knoxville, albeit a decade too late. And there was Chan in “The Iron Mask”, an international co-production with a half-dozen other titles, where Chan actually got to fight Arnold Schwarzenegger onscreen, though again, maybe two decades too late. Judging by that, you’d think Chan was taking it easy in this later phase of his career, as he deserves. But in fact, Chan has been aggressively starring in a number of rather big-budget action pictures where he may not always be doing his own stunts anymore, but is at last responsible for the look and feel of the stunts. Seeing him in action, even in his sixties, remains a delight.

“Bleeding Steel” feels like Jackie trying his hand at a movie that is, in ways, superhero-adjacent, though with science fiction and horror elements. There is an elaborate and ultimately cluttered set-up to introduce the idea of Jackie Chan as Special Agent Lin Dong, who stops a murderous villain using a near suicidal tactic that incapacitates them both. When he awakens, he finds out that he was absent for the death of his terminally-ill daughter. As the film ventures into the future, we realize that death is pretty temporary for this crew.

The villain Dong killed at the beginning? You guessed it, he got better. Andre is now a Kabuki-white former soldier turned revenant, a guy who has been experimented on as the number one guinea pig for an organization of scientists who are pioneering resurrection technology. Yes, they’re being reckless with their new advancements in science, reserving this tech for the Chinese military-industrial complex. But Andre, who I believe is American, simply wants gruesome revenge even as his body continues to deteriorate. Andre is played by the Australian actor Callan Mulvey, who was the KGBeast in “Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice” and a Hydra agent in a couple of MCU movies, so clearly, he’s got experience with action and explosions.

Chasing Andre, who has a massive airborne supercraft, brings Dong to Australia, where he finds out his now-adult daughter has also been resurrected by this program. Because no time can be wasted, Dong recruits her to take the fight back to Andre and his cape-wearing associate, a snazzy Australian “Woman In Black” who looks like she just stepped out of Krypton. The rest of this silliness involves Dong, his daughter, and a comic-relief spy fighting villains in black masks with laser guns in a series of decently-choreographed fight and stunt sequences. You should know what to expect, which is to say that you shouldn’t be disappointed, though longtime Jackie Chan fans won’t exactly have a racing pulse. “Bleeding Steel” would be not worth recommending were it not for a big action finale set on the ship where Jackie Chan engages in fisticuffs with Mulvey as some sort of clown-faced Universal Soldier. Surprisingly gruesome for a Jackie Chan adventure, it’s a brawl that produces some amusing images of late-career Chan changing with the times.

“Vanguard” is another Chinese actioner for Jackie. Here, he’s the senior member of a well-paid, global protection racket that provides security for various VIP’s who would normally be targeted by nefarious purposes. Here, the group is recruited by an international banker who is being pressed on all sides, both him and his children. Vanguard, thus, must travel the globe to protect these interests in an escalating series of encounters with killers, bounty hunters, rogue governments and mercenaries. There are considerable all-terrain chases, though many rely on some questionable CGI effects. Fortunately, there are several vehicles that are utilized – in one memorable sequence, Vanguard has to cope with goons who arrive floating on hovercrafts and firing weapons. It’s not a terribly well-directed sequence, but the novelty alone is a thrill.

Jackie takes a backseat here, as a handful of Vanguard members get their own scenes to showcase their talents. It should be clear to anyone who knows Jackie Chan that he himself choreographed these scenes, but none of these performers are exactly at Jackie Chan-levels of clever athleticism and powerful physical skill. Jackie does participate in the action a great deal – if you were wanted to see him fight a lion, that happens here – but he’s clearly leaving some of the fight scenes to colleagues. There’s a lot of Chan on the other end of a phone line, or behind the wheel of a vehicle, or just sitting down in general.

Not to say Chan is taking it easy here, of course. It’s more appropriate to say this is Chan wanting to cede the spotlight to the next generation, even if they may not be ready. If anything, Jackie’s still ride-or-die with director Stanley Tong, who reunited with Chan here. Back in the nineties, Jackie and Stanley collaborated on “Supercop”, “First Strike” and “Rumble In The Bronx”. If you wanted to say those were the three greatest action movies of all time, I would vociferously disagree. But you’d have a point. Sadly, this duo risked lives to make those films back then. “Vanguard” exists in a different marketplace. It’s an expensive movie, but not if you take inflation to account, and you can’t help but see some of the crazier CGI stunts in this movie and wonder if they could have done it practically in, say, 1995. “Vanguard” is a last gasp for this partnership (though afterwards they re-teamed for “A Legend”) and as far as a farewell, it deserves at least a minimal level of respect.

I write these articles and I have these criminal justice segments at the bottom. I don’t blame anyone for skipping over them for any sort of reason. But I urge you, please, click and circulate this link. This is about how prisons have underground wings for solitary confinement and general isolation. What’s notable in this article is that there is no national database to explain which institutions do or do not utilize subterranean imprisonment without windows. In other words, they can lock you up in a dungeon and it can be a secret. In that link, there are tales of staff brutality, stories about abandonment, and even mention of snakes. If there was a snake in my cell, sir, I’m sorry, someone has to die. I would not be able to put up with that devilry, no sir. I cannot imagine living in that sort of squalor.

One of the points worth emphasizing in that article is what it does to your mind when you live somewhere without windows. While I generally had access to them, the overwhelming priority was to make some windows as small as possible. I still remember the two-inch wide windows I had in county, where I did not go outside for a fifteen-month period. You could see New York City in the distance. I listened to my radio one night as I could make out fireworks, it was Independence Day, and I cried at the beauty of it. In general population, you can sometimes open a window, depending on the facility. But when the institution had the opportunity, they would only offer tinted windows to let you know if it was daytime or the night, and that was it. That was largely my experience during COVID, when we were locked into our units, and night became day, and no one saw the outside for months. I may never be able to articulate it, but it certainly affects you.