Welcome to a week of FRANCHISES! This is not about sequels, mind you. This is about brands or licenses that are being extended into the world of film. Everything this week is going to be part of a larger puzzle, though they are still movies you can enjoy on their own merits. Instead of a “part three” in other words, we’re talking about an adaptation of a remake of a television show that was once a movie and is now a different unrelated movie, that sort of thing. When the brand is bigger than the film, in other words. I can’t say I’m an expert on any of it, but hopefully someone in the comments can fill in the blanks.

Today, we’re dealing with yet another movie that no longer exists! Previously, I wrote about the lovely Donald Glover/Rihanna jam “Guava Island”, which Amazon unceremoniously obliterated. And now we have the latest of Netflix’s intriguing experiments in interactive TV. Apparently it was too expensive to house “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend”, which banished that franchise extension into the netherworld. And now, the most ambitious episode of “Black Mirror” is also gone. But for one brief moment, we got “Bandersnatch”.

When I got out of prison, I wanted to consume as many movies as possible from the period of my incarceration. But there were also television shows, so much TV. And splitting the difference between television and movies was “Black Mirror”, which Netflix began exclusively airing in 2016 in small seasons of a handful of cinematic episodes. Whenever I enjoy a show, I find it tough to go back and cherry-pick my favorite moments, but it’s gratifying to know I’m not alone – it sounds like everyone has a different favorite episode. Maybe it’s “Nosedive”, where Bryce Dallas Howard struggles with a social media rating that can destroy her entire life. Maybe the nightmarish “Shut Up And Dance”, where the threat of being doxxed weaponizes a young gooner. Maybe it’s the one where Joan stinks. I dunno.

“Black Mirror” moved into the realm of movies with “Bandersnatch”. Where you lie in regards to the dramatic achievements of this film may vary. But there’s no arguing that this is a staggering experiment, in both form and function, exploring the exact medium in a way that popular entertainment has not even bothered to attempt. The story is set in 1984, where a young game designer named Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) has a miraculous new idea for a video game. His pitch is made to Tuckersoft, a then-fledgling company who are receptive to his tales of “Bandersnatch”, based on a “Choose Your Own Adventure” novel his mother read in her youth.

And then you’re given a chance to choose. Should Stefan work with Tuckersoft, a development team that includes eccentric and legendary designer Colin Ritman (Will Poulter)? Or can he singlehandedly develop a game that is personal and true to himself? This metatextual idea mirrors how “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker saw his series picked up by Netflix from the BBC. Could Brooker keep “Black Mirror” authentic as it was swallowed by a much larger entity, specifically one that very clearly wanted to be involved in a few of the storylines? That’s answered by your choice. If you pick what is essentially corporate participation, the story reaches a dead end – the game is quickly released and met with indifference from the marketplace, sending the viewer back to make the “right” choice out of the two. Stefan has, basically, an obligation to maintain his independence for the story to move forward.

Depending on the choices you make – it seems that there are near-endless variations – the story evolves based on whether or not Stefan says properly medicated, a young man managing a chaotic home life. The process is challenging, and that’s without the possibility that it’s warping his mindset and activating PTSD from his youth. This builds to an eerie visit with Ritman. I really don’t care for Poulter as an actor, it feels like he over-indexes on tics. Guy’s face looks like a Midwestern toe. But he’s interesting here as a man who believes his game engineering is simply a machine within a machine, a man who thinks we’re all inside the matrix. He has a way of proving this that gives the movie one of its more compelling moral choices.

Of course, the technology to support this sort of storytelling simply isn’t here yet. Too often, “Bandersnatch” gives the viewer the illusion of choice, instead nudging them towards the decision that’s most obviously going to further the story. Maybe that’s the point, in a movie about a game that keeps asking who is truly in control. But if that’s the idea behind this, then it’s less of a movie and more of a prank. “Bandersnatch” has some fun with this – a few options lead you to a premature end, but one that’s often peculiar and surprising. One particular story strand takes you into the distant future, and another takes a meta approach that places you at the studio of a Netflix production. But this is the “Black Mirror” group trying to tell one story first, and trying to create a thousand variations on it second. The repetitive nature of being guided by an invisible hand feels like this is primarily a thought experiment. To be honest, the infinite choices kind of makes a Netflix subscriber want to pull out the old DVD player. Smooth move, Netflix!

Sometimes, you read something that perfectly encapsulates the many obstacles facing criminal justice reform, illuminating the corruption that keeps feeding itself and steamrolling justifiable opposition. In this case, we’re talking about the GEO Group, a private prison entity that has given hundreds of thousands of dollars, repeatedly, to Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns over the last decade. In 2025, due to an influx of new contracts, GEO Group collected $254 million in profits. In 2024, their profit margin was only $36 million. David Venturella retired from overseeing GEO in 2023 and since then has been advising on ICE detention strategy. He’s very specifically been pushing the use of former warehouses to house immigrant detainees as if they were dogs. As someone who used to be in charge of private prisons, you wonder how long he’s been holding onto that suggestion.

Venturella has just been hired to be the acting director of ICE. His appointment should not legally be allowed given his prior relationship with the government – GEO was responsible for providing several ICE detainment facilities – but legality is clearly just a suggestion to this administration. One hand will continue to wash the other as this current government continues to fund and re-fund ICE instead of abolishing an institution that has been largely in service of white nationalism. ICE is still a relatively new government agency, born out of the ashes of 9/11 to serve wildly different agendas from different presidents. But given the savage financial growth they have endured, we will have dueling government agencies – the DOJ and ICE – feeding each other in simply arresting and caging men and women to the detriment of society.