Gugu Mbatha-Raw looks more beautiful than maybe anyone has looked in a movie in “Beyond The Lights”, and I say that knowing the weight it conveys in a movie like this. I am a man who understands my complicity with the patriarchy (from which I benefit), and I appreciate that “Beyond The Lights” hopes to interrogate it further. Because fame is, naturally, gendered. We revere the men who obtain glory and acclaim. But as men, we take ownership over the women that become as popular as Raw’s Noni in this film, a pop star who we meet showing off her body in a song that objectifies her within the lyrics as a “masterpiece”, a song on which she sings but does not even get the main credit.

But we can go back to our actual first introduction to Noni, as a child in a car dutifully watching her harried mother find a “solution” to her hair. There’s a talent show, and the girl is going to perform a Nina Simone song, but her hair just isn’t “glamorous” enough for an event held in an auditorium. The subtext is interesting – the girl is Black, the problem is her hair, and her mother is the very white Minnie Driver. The era-appropriate music playing on the radio is Jamiroquai, a British band known for their multiethnic jazz-rock fusion. They have a white lead singer. The talent show is won by a white girl doing a corny soft shoe routine. Noni’s mother, Macy, stomps out, furious. Perhaps rightfully so.

As an adult, Noni is a world-famous popstar, even with her thick caked-on makeup and artificially-dyed hair. Despite her level of fame, she is depicted, in and out of her music, as an accessory to a vapid white rapper named Kid Culprit and played by the well-cast sliver of graffiti we know as Machine Gun Kelly. To her, all this is empty. She doesn’t belong to herself. This is why she decides to kill herself. Fortunately, a handsome cop intervenes, and this becomes a love story, a fairy tale. Well, that, except everyone still has a little acid in their veins.

The very handsome police officer is Kaz, played by the very problematic Nate Parker. I don’t know the full details, but I know Parker was outed as someone who faced credible sexual assault allegations while in college, and the victim subsequently took her own life. This coincided with the release of his directorial debut, the risible slave exploitation picture “The Birth Of A Nation”, which proceeded to perform poorly at the box office. In an era where endless people have complained about “cancel culture”, it’s curious how it doesn’t heavily affect white performers quite as much as people of color. Tenoch Huerta also faced sexual assault allegations after appearing the main villain in the $859 million-grossing “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. I just glimpsed him in a minor speaking role exclusively in the final throwaway scene of “Caught Stealing”. Josh Brolin, who was charged in a domestic abuse case two decades ago, remains one of the most in-demand leading man names in Hollywood. Probably a coincidence.

Which is to say I’m not here to defend Parker as a human, which I know nothing about. But he’s quite good and subdued as an interesting character in this melodrama. He’s a police officer, but he has another job, he has to be a front-facing part of his father’s (Danny Glover) political career. So when Dad is speaking to Kaz about this new relationship with a pop star (who he pulls off a ledge in that movie-way where, in real life, you’d dislocate a shoulder at the very least), he’s speaking about demographics and constituents. When certain associations that Kaz makes lead to his father losing evangelical support but gaining a youth vote, his father rolls his eyes, never once interested in his son’s happiness. It’s interesting that Parker never comes off as more than a professional adult male in this scenario. In movies from fifty years ago, a character like him would never be seeking his father’s approval, he’d be his own man. I could see how someone could critique this, but they’d be telling on themselves – the bigger issue is how characters, and people, like his father are still too preoccupied, at an accelerated age, with being the center of attention, with being an important member of society despite being seven decades into what should have been a fulfilling life.

Ultimately, that is one of many takeaways from “Beyond The Lights”, a romance that, in essence, is about why people don’t make many romances any more. It’s because earlier generations can’t stop stealing credit, they won’t stop ceding the spotlight. Macy is the momager from hell, knowing that the best move for Noni’s career is to keep making disposable, misogynist pop with the vulgar Kid Culprit. One song in particular calls back to the infamous R. Kelly/Lady Gaga duet where she sang to the infamous sex trafficker, “Do What U Want”. Even leaving out the baggage from the former Robert Kelly, that is a song about dubious consent with a lecherous sexual partner. It’s a questionable gesture from a woman who supposedly has agency. But of course, in this story, Noni would have absolutely featured on “Do What U Want”. At least the two artists were on equal footing in the Gaga/Kelly collaboration – much of Noni’s work makes it seem as if she’s a contributing artist to Kid Culprit’s songs, a callback to the many female singer/male rapper collaborations of the 00’s with questionable credits borne out of gender politics.

Though it’s probably common, the movie also deals with the power dynamic between a famous woman (who is nonetheless stalked and chased by a parade of male paparazzi) and a “commoner” of a man. There’s a moment when he’s on the job, conducting an arrest, and she stops by and asks for him to finish his shift and come with her. Because she is doing this in public, among adoring fans, it’s not a request, but more of a demand. You can see how he feels a bit disrespected by the notion. This scene has been re-enacted in many movies and shows with the genders switched, and when the man swoops in to pluck the female from her job, it’s “romantic”. Later, she blindfolds him and leads him onto a plane. When she removes the blindfold in midflight, it’s a surprise to him, and he’s alarmed because he’s terrified of flying (... how did he not know?). He freaks out, and immediately you’re aware that this was a manipulative strategy, almost a violation. But how many movies have featured men coaxing terrified women into doing something dangerous for their benefit? “Beyond The Lights” is unquestionably a romance, but there’s far more going on beneath the hood.

