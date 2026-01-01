There is another world, perhaps somewhere BETWEEN WORLDS, where “Between Worlds” is a quiet, maybe even sensitive little no-budget indie with a different leading man of a certain age. Maybe not a George Clooney or a Don Cheadle, but a leading man who could use a leading man part, like a Matthew Modine or maybe even a Craig Bierko. And it’s director Maria Pulera’s vision that results in a creepy, low-key metaphysical ghost story that would end up going straight to VOD, and vanishing into streaming purgatory. Maybe, in that dimension, “Between Worlds” can be scrolled over.

Thankfully, we don’t live there, we live here, with Nicolas Cage! “Between Worlds” is a movie being held hostage by Nicolas Cage’s ego, so wildly out of tune with anything surrounding him that it’s as if everyone is performing while Cage is on a personal vision quest. Cage is usually a highlight because he’s giving a 3D performance in a 2D movie, but this is probably his most audacious, ridiculous work. This is the Cage they make fun of, the one who is completely out-of-synch with his fellow actors, more interested in chasing his own muse than he is making a real, interesting movie.

Do I believe that about Cage as a performer? Not necessarily. Do I think, after a career exciting, entertaining, and sometimes even titillating the audience, he’s earned at least one freebie, an ultimate For Me after a career of Mostly For Yous, just one movie to serve as a playground for his whims? I am okay with this. Because “Between Worlds” is both a story about reaching out to someone from the beyond and a front row ticket to the Nicolas Cage School Of Acting And/Or Trying Stuff.

“Between Worlds” begins in a way that immediately grabs your attention. A woman (Franka Potente – Lola from “Run Lola Run”!) is hooking up with a man at a truck stop when, to our eyes, he begins choking her. Cage’s Joe Majors runs in and performs an aggressively-theatrical chivalrous act by beating him up. “We don’t hit women in the south!” he declares, which seems like some strange regional anger – is gendered violence specifically something that happens in the north? Because I’m in the north, and if pressed, I would say it’s a south thing, but it’s a strange generalization either way. The woman, Julie, clarifies: if she is choked, she is better able to speak to the dead, which gives her a fighting chance to connect with her daughter, who has fallen into a coma. I want to emphasize this: this movie begins with Nicolas Cage discovering a beautiful woman at a truck stop who can speak to the dead when choked.

Joe takes Julie home and they engage in a sexual affair, with a not-insignificant amount of choking. The affair lasts days, enough for him to lose his job. Since his wife was killed a while back, this further establishes Joe has nowhere to go, so he lets himself be domesticated until Julie’s daughter wakes from her coma and comes home. And young Billie – an adult woman but definitely on the much younger side – finds a quiet moment to let Joe know that she’s not Billie. In fact, she’s Joe’s dead wife, reincarnated in Billie’s body. Which is how Joe Majors ends up having separate sexual relationships with both mother and daughter. But mostly, distressingly, daughter. Their acts of passion are captured in nearly every position. In one of them, they thrust into each other while he reads out loud from a book of poetry written, as per the cover, by one Nicolas Cage.

Julie becomes skeptical of Joe’s lack of trustworthiness, and Joe dares to question if Billie actually is the spirit of his wife. This plays out like a low-budget Southern gothic erotic thriller, Cage trying to seduce through gritted teeth, depicted as a man so impossible to turn down that entire family lines fall for him. This movie is written and directed by Pulera, but it feels like it launched right out of the deepest reaches of Cage’s brain. He hollers, he breaks things, he wears tight jeans – Cage is no idiot, he knows this is performative vanity, which explains the poetry. And so he leans into the world of this movie, he leans and leans, until the poor thing breaks. This is not a full movie, this is not a hinged experience. This is a “thriller” where Nicolas Cage gets to follow his muse. If that sounds enjoyable, well, what are you waiting for?

I wonder what prison would look like without bloodlines. I’ve read a lot about entire family lines reflected in prison sentences. I know no one in my immediate family who has done time, but I do have some relatives behind bars, struggling, people I never knew and may never know, sadly. Maybe it’s part of the lineage, maybe not. Perhaps I am privileged, because I cannot imagine allowing a close family member of mine to slip off their path and embark upon a journey taking them into captivity. It tears apart who you are. But, if one reads articles like this and speaks to people who have done time, they’ll realize some haven’t had that choice in these families. And the common denominator in those situations isn’t whiteness, I’ll say that. These are minority families being torn apart by incarceration.

I have gone on and on about how prison is, to many, a business. They exist to generate revenue, not to rehabilitate. A revolving door benefits them. But I have never heard of any activities or studies being done specifically on those who have seen generations of their own families do time. Is there a connective tissue? Does it have to do with bloodlines, with what we have in common? Or does it seem that law enforcement targets certain people, and often they’re part of a flawed family tree? There shouldn’t be disagreement on this, it should be clear that sending fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, cousins, in-laws to prison, shackling entire bloodlines, is unacceptable and should be avoidable. You worry that these sorts of studies would point out discrepancies that law enforcement does not want illuminated. But there needs to be a human face to these ongoing tragedies, and an effort to prevent families from building a legacy of being prisoners.