I’m just gonna start off and say that Salma Hayek is a queen. So, you know, we’re not gonna entertain any ideas to the contrary. Either confront and accept this truth, that she needs to be celebrated and protected, or you might as well resign from the human race. I don’t make the rules, except for the times I make the rules, and unless you’re Bolo Yeung, you’re gonna follow the rules. I still remember the final gag in “Grown Ups 2” being Adam Sandler farting on Salma Hayek. His reckoning will come. The audience I was with who laughed at this? Same.

“Beatriz At Dinner” is not the type of film that would have been made fifty years ago in Hollywood, it would not have come out in 1963 or 1949. Because it addresses a Hollywood third rail, an issue reflecting a certain allergy within the industry – class division. Not the obvious kind, what can be depicted in a cartoon, like the rich man in an ivory tower and the day laborer, unseen, toiling away at his job. “Beatriz At Dinner” is about the casual moments when these people interact, the common 9-to-5 professional who takes pride in their work, and the absentminded capitalist who looks down upon anyone who isn’t at his status. They interact a lot more than media would care to admit. And that’s because their conflicts are complicated, and when they occur, the capitalist rarely looks good. Fortunately, the capitalist usually owns said media.

Ms. Hayek is Beatriz, a practitioner of alternative medicine, she treats well-off customers though the profit margins are slim. You get the sense someone could do well financially in Beatriz’s position, but she seems to choose her own hours and gives generously to others. Her kindness is put into motion by a client, Kathy, who requests a personal session at her extravagant lakeside mansion in Orange County. Kathy is kind to Beatriz, you get the sense Kathy is always kind to the help. Kind enough, but also blind enough, to offer Beatriz a seat at a fancy dinner once Beatriz’s car stalls and she can’t get assistance until the next day. Kathy somehow thinks a dinner invite won’t alter the dynamic between them.

Kathy, who is only a couple of degrees removed from your average Karen (and is played by Connie Britton, to hammer the point home), might actually be the kindest person at dinner. Kathy’s husband Grant (David Warshofsky), meanwhile, seems a bit thrown off by the arrangement, possibly because he’s a horrible racist/classist/catch-all-ist, but also because, unlike Kathy, he can read the room, and can forecast hostility towards Beatriz. Beatriz, who is under-dressed and, technically, is also the help.

“Beatriz At Dinner” becomes about a series of escalating conversations between the haves and the doesn’t-need, white guests of privilege not connecting to someone who just may hold different values in their heart, a weirdly-common affliction among white Americans who are somehow still walking into conversations in 2025 asking, what about me? And, look, I’ll level with you – this could easily be a Good Latina versus Bad Whites movie (which some probably think it still is), particularly because the white characters are played by recognizable character actors, but the Latina is played by Queen Salma Hayek. This would have been a one-dimensional approach, and I would have accepted it, because it’s Salma Hayek, and I would just assume we’re talking about cinema verite or something. I would expect you would all follow suit, and if not, who are you people?

I appreciate the additional dimension, however, provided by the film’s main conflict. Firstly, the loudest and richest (redundant?) guest is a famous real estate magnate named Doug Strutt (A+ name). He’s played by John Lithgow with a level of sleaze that’s both loathsome and recognizable. He never ruins the dinner party, he’s not here dropping the N-word or sexually harassing anyone. But he is boastful, he is a braggart. He believes in the value of his wealth, which has come from recognizing assets and taking them. There is no context required, there is simply justified taking. There is a key moment when he begins showing off photos of the rhino he murdered on safari. Personally, I don’t think the bigger crime is the murder (which is still murder, mind you) but the mindset that he can brag and showboat about this because he does not comprehend that anyone could disagree with his own moral absence. He recognized an asset. He took it. Is there controversy?

Beatriz is appalled by this man, early on for predictably superficial reasons, but soon for very personal reasons. At this point, even with Empress Hayek playing Beatriz, the viewer has to acknowledge that she is, in some ways, just as culturally blind as Doug. She expects everyone else to recoil at Doug’s uncouth beliefs and mannerisms, not understanding that this might be status quo all over her adopted country. The only difference is that Beatriz expected better from everyone around her, and Doug expected worse. Beatriz’s reaction, sloppy, is to let her emotions and her argumentative nature get the best of her. But then she gets sloppier. And then she gets drunk.

It’s interesting to me that a viewer coming to this movie today will come from a very specific angle. The writer, Mike White, is the creator of “The White Lotus”, a show I have not yet watched (I know, I know!). It is my understanding that this film, which is a little less than an hour and a half and rather tightly-paced, is something of a dry run for the show as far as approach and themes, though it does seem like “The White Lotus” has a lot more sex in it (there is no sex that I can recall in “Beatriz At Dinner”). Still, fans of the show will probably want to check this out.

I came at the movie seeing it as a collaboration between White and director Miguel Arteta. It’s been a fruitful partnership – it seems odd that Arteta did not work on “The White Lotus” since he collaborated with White previously on the television shows “Freaks And Geeks”, “Cracking Up” and “Enlightened”. Though Arteta is a rather prolific television director, this is the third film he’s directed from a White screenplay. The second was the dark Jennifer Aniston/Jake Gyllenhaal sorta-rom-com “The Good Girl”. But the first was the incendiary no-budget “Chuck And Buck”, where White also starred as a guy who has never gotten over a childhood friendship and who begins stalking the object of his missed affections. Arteta’s last few gigs have shown he’s not above taking a paycheck or two, but when he’s united with White, it’s been an unusually fruitful partnership. This might be their finest hour together.

I’m not sure if being considerate is a form of code-switching, at least not in “Beatriz At Dinner”. This is a movie where some characters can’t begin to comprehend someone might not have a six or seven figure salary, and it’s also a movie where one person cannot fathom a worth where you have considerable means and you never give back. It’s the sort of thing you see a lot in prison, particularly in the feds. When I was in holding, it was a local jail, so you had everyone coming off the streets, streets that I more or less knew. But the federal prisons bring together people from everywhere. They’re supposed to house inmates from the local area. But, inevitably, people ping-pong across the system for a variety of reasons. Some need to be sent away. I remember living with a guy who was several states away from home, and who was petitioning to be close to home. The problem was, he was an ex-cop, and he was fighting to go to an institution that probably housed people who knew who he was, or may have even been arrested by him. The feds were probably saving his life.

There are very few opportunities quite like prison to interact with people from different ways of life. People with money, people who never had any. People from the north and the south. All ethnicities. People from outside the country. It was important to keep this in mind and to understand that ideals they found important were not necessarily ideals they felt were important. And you have to be prepared for the fact that they don’t realize this, so they might feel some type of way and create conflict with you. I briefly attended a prayer circle in prison. You can imagine how that went, since guys were coming to prayer from completely different angles, some a long time ago, some newly. I spoke out loud and prayed for someone with a drug addiction, speaking in general about how it was a disease. Another man interrupted the prayer circle to tell people it was not a disease, it was a choice. I knew him, so I knew this was, in my eyes, ignorant — not the garden-variety ignorance that comes from suburbia, but rather a completely different, and unusual, background of a far-too-colorful life. Of course, it was a rude and disrespectful thing for him to say, particularly in the manner he said it. But this was the social experiment. Everyone believes in something different, and you have to be careful about it, because some of them will be jerks about it. You learn a lot in prison you wouldn’t normally learn outside of it.