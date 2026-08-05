I’ve been having difficulty writing about documentaries on this Substack. Initially I wanted to cover a lot of them, and there’s a big list. But I am not a film critic. I find that, when I write about docs, I often end up writing very little about the movie’s methodology and more about my own opinions about the topic at hand. There’s a Steve Bannon doc I’ve been thinking of watching. Not only would I hate the world at the end of it, but I’d write a piece that only reflected my views of Bannon – for context, obviously he’s a gentleman and a scholar, and how could we ever think otherwise gag spit gag.

The narrative engine of “Battle Of The Sexes” is built upon the idea of equal rights, something that somehow remains controversial today as men with no backbone allow uninformed misogynists more seats at more tables. Because I was in prison for so long, I felt like I wasn’t on planet Earth, so it’s easier to imagine I have returned to the world as if I were an alien seeing everything with fresh eyes. The idea that people are still pooh-poohing the possibility that women who work just as hard, or even harder than men, and sometimes generate the same revenue, still have to campaign for fair pay is one of those concepts that would make an alien look at civilization and ask, “Guys, are you doing this correctly?”

So it went for Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) in the seventies, who was drawing the same crowds as the top male tennis players, but making well less than half of their earnings. Taking the top women players with her, King starts what would become the Women’s Tennis Association, earning retaliatory treatment from the men in charge of other tennis outlets because, I guess, men were big fat babies back then, I don’t know, I wasn’t alive, just a guess. This is a good place to digress regarding the fact that I’m not actually a good writer, guys, so I feel like I need to add a lot of stupid asides like this to prove that I’m not using A.I. to write some of these pieces. If you needed further proof, well, Elon Musk is a cowardly scumbag, and somehow all the money in the world can’t buy him a single ounce of charisma or likability. See, now you know. This is an A.I.-free zone.

The new women’s tour has to crawl before it can walk. There’s a subtle tension between the female players who now have to rely on each other even though their job is to destroy each other on the court, an intriguing combination of the social behaviors of athletes and the prickly nature of one-size-fits-all feminism. There’s already positivity tinged with a slight electricity before King brings her hairdresser Marilyn (Andrea Riseborough) on the road with her, the two of them suspiciously close in the eyes of the other players. King is, of course, dealing with this major professional upheaval by having a same-sex affair, quietly, in plain sight.

All the while, like the Joker overlooking Gotham, Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) stirs. He’s been retired from the men’s game, though his outsized personality has driven him to gambling and making bad investments, straining his marriage. Of course, gamblers are just people who see an opportunity, and we don’t want to admit that, sometimes, very very rarely, their instincts are right. With the women struggling and his marriage floundering, he proposes re-emerging from retirement to offer a match between himself and the top female player. What does he have to lose, he figures, counting the dimes in his pocket.

There is more than a little gamesmanship, but gradually, King can’t ignore the chance to compete with Riggs and re-ignite interest in the women’s game. These scenes very succinctly lean into the business of the sport and its relationship to media, in an era where it was increasingly certain athletes could no longer just put their head down and compete. You can see a little bit of what the WWE would become with Riggs’ defiantly sexist and obnoxious promotion of the match, where he threatens, in slightly different words, to set feminism back decades. Carell has a lot of experience playing a middle-aged buffoon too old to be acting like the insecure baby that he is. But this is also Riggs leaning into the persona. At a certain point, he pulls King aside and lets her know that he’s just playing up the misogyny for the cheap seats to generate maximum interest in the match. It’s interesting how she hears him, but doesn’t fully accept him. Even if she were to indulge his grandstanding, King is a different person. Stone properly captures King’s thoughtful stoicism, emphasizing that it was mostly maturity, but also a bit of genuine fear, considering how her loss might damage the womens’ game. Stone draws you in, so you end up wondering whether Riggs’ performative distaste for women in sports aided or poisoned the discourse. It’s a separate point from the film seriously worth contemplating.

As of now, this was the last film from music video pioneers Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, as the duo has since worked in television. They made their film debut with “Little Miss Sunshine”, which probably explains why reteaming with Carell here results in one of his loosest and most surprisingly-warm performances, even if the camera brings out the absolute worst in Riggs. There’s an emphasis on documentary-style realism, with a lot of talking heads and several dialogue moments that double as asides made when the characters’ cameras have been steered in a different direction. Of course, this was also a “hot project” in Hollywood, attracting dozens of huge names involved with the movie, so as the footage goes digital and grainy, it’s also registering a number of extremely familiar faces in small roles, from “SNL” comedians to award-winning character actors to… holy cow, is that Tom Kenny, the voice of Spongebob Squarepants?

“Battle Of The Sexes” seems like it was supposed to be a moment. The film was shot during the 2016 election, when many people seemed to think we would have our first female President. And then it was quietly released in September, 2017, almost a year after the country decided to select a rapist instead. I would assume people saw this as a movie with opportunities for big, broad Oscar moments, but Dayton and Faris veer from this. Firstly, the movie is geared more heavily towards King, and Stone gives a performance that is, for the runtime, reticent to tip off the audience as to her inner turmoil regarding her sexual identity. Secondly, in the film’s third act, it feels as if it commits to becoming a film specifically in the sports genre, following the titular match down to even the smallest details, somehow generating suspense for a historical outcome of which we already knew. Larger points about the politics of the era fall by the wayside. This is period-specific recreation of a precise moment of time. A moment of time that, more than fifty years later, may have never passed.

The biggest story in mass incarceration are the abuses being committed by ICE and the blurring of the line between inhumane ICE conditions and the treatment of millions underneath the Department of Justice – I’ve written about that quite a bit. The second biggest story is about how law enforcement are beginning to employ shady, dubiously-funded and inefficient A.I. technologies to commit more arrests – I’ve written about that here, but I’ve revisited it a few times as well. But probably the third biggest story involves the unprecedented treatment of a notorious sex criminal, Ghislaine Maxwell, who seems to be the first sex criminal in the modern history of criminal justice to be housed at a camp, a minimum-security prison that historically has not allowed inmates with a violent history – sex crimes are considered crimes of violence under this criteria. She was switched from a medium-security institution to minimum-security – skipping over a low-security institution – after an interview with Todd Blanche, formerly Donald Trump’s lawyer, and somehow now the acting Attorney General. Stop me when this sounds in any way normal. Perhaps coincidentally, despite President Trump signing the Epstein Transparency Act, making his justice department legally obligated to release all six million pages of the files, only 3.5 million have thus far been made available to the public. Blanche has since openly violated the act by stating that the remaining 2.5 million files will never be released. You didn’t stop me, I see.

Lawmakers have been making visits to FPC Bryan, because the stink of that arrangement even reaches Washington, a place famous for not recognizing unusual smells. The reports have been considerable, detailing how Maxwell is receiving preferential treatment, how there is a gag order on staff members who watch over Maxwell, and how inmates who have spoken up about the difference in treatment have been punished, shipped off to another institution. There’s a way to file a complaint against an undue transfer from one institution to another, if you must know, but the burden of proving malice is extraordinarily high, and prison officials are trained to not leave a paper trail – for the record, they’re not trained well, but they are trained. The rumors have not ceased, and it sounds as if during this latest visit, the warden did nothing to assuage anyone’s concerns. There is a lie about Ghislaine Maxwell being told here. What Washington officials are doing in this situation is acting on the pretense that everyone is telling the truth. We shouldn’t be so foolish.