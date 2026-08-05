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Bettina Rolyn's avatar
Bettina Rolyn
26m

Yay for AI-free zones

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Ian Winter's avatar
Ian Winter
1h

Little typo – you refer to Riggs, not King, a couple of times in an early para.

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