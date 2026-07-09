I’m dating myself, but fortunately, I’m a very cheap date – when I was a young boy, my first biggest nerdy obsession beyond movies were the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. That mainstream incarnation of the heroes in a half-shell, which differed from the original comic book inspiration, seemed specifically designed to play to the lizard-brain of the average young boy, with the combat, the jokes, the unblinking absurdity and the fact that the Turtles were kind of monsters. I recall this period of collecting action figures and watching the series extend to a cinematic legacy. My brother had just earned his license when he drove me to see a part one that went way over my head. Subsequent films grew sillier and less mature, so by the time I was in a quiet, barren theater for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III”, I realized I had outgrown my then-favorite heroes.

But you know Hollywood. They are determined to capture your inner child even if you’ve left it behind. I tolerated 2007’s animated “TMNT”, which seemed designed specifically for that generation of kids. And one of the last movies I saw before my arrest was the Michael Bay-produced reboot, live-action but with CGI turtles, and it was proudly, defiantly loud and, from a storytelling perspective, absolute gibberish. But a funny thing happened when I watched 2016’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows” when I was in prison. It was… fun. Again, dismal storytelling and an expected overreliance on ugly special effects. But it was the first of any of the movies to acknowledge what I loved about the property – the universe, the weird New York City, the colorful villains and heroes, the allies and enemies. By the time I was out of custody and able to watch the animated “Mutant Mayhem” installment (which scratched a similar itch, but was actually fresh and funny), I found myself, as a middle aged man, thinking, “Huh. Maybe I do love being a turtle.”

So yes. The fighting foursome may not make me say “Cowabunga” any longer, but I am no longer indifferent to them. Which is what made me sample this chaotic crossover, the mutants arriving in Gotham City to cross paths with the Dark Knight. I simply love that the characters I cherished as a kid, no matter who they are, can sometimes survive so long that, paradoxically, they become their own stories, mythologies with an end. Because those ends are acknowledged but not illuminated, we can comfortably sit in the middle, aware of the history that’s past, and understanding there is so much in the future.

Which is to say that the Turtles have often seemed as if they were stuck in time (despite the presence of “The Last Ronin” storyline that illustrates a canonical end), but the Batman legacy has frequently stopped to remind you of the character’s humanity. While the caped crusader has often been surrounded by god-like figures like Aquaman and Martian Manhunter, there remain reminders that Bruce Wayne’s time is finite. When I was young, Batman was the story of a moody avenger of the night, trying to make sense of a quixotic campaign of justice across a lawless city. But the Batman depicted here, in this and other media, is a man trying to build a surrogate family. The legend of Batman is now the legend of the Bat-Family, the world’s greatest detective flanked by a father (Alfred), a daughter (Batgirl) and a young son (Damian Wayne, his only biological son, but the third or fourth Robin, depending on how you count).

This is a lot of justification for what is, essentially, a children’s film. There are no elevated plot reasons for the Turtles to go to Gotham. This is the matchup you always wanted from your childhood toys, with the foursome following the evil Shredder and his Foot Clan into Batman’s territory when they try to steal a magical doohickey. Batman is on the case, particularly during a nimble brawl with the Shredder. But you know the caped crusader, he’s territorial – when he glimpses the teenage troublemakers, he assumes the worst, and battles them to a standstill. While they are at odds, it seems certain they’ll realize that Shredder is making deals with the ancient Ra’s Al Ghul.

Batman tries to piece together where these odd humanoid animals have come from. But surely longtime fans will balk at the ease in which the Turtles infiltrate the Bat Cave, eventually learning his secret identity. This does raise questions as to how the Turtles, ostensibly from New York, have heard of Bruce Wayne but not Batman. But there’s no time – this is an 87 minute movie, and the thrill does not come from story, but from the comparing and contrasting of differing mythologies. Conveniently, Shredder seeks the power of Ra’s Al Ghul’s Lazarus Pit. In turn, Al Ghul craves the infamous mutagenic ooze that gave the Turtles their mutation.

So yes, this is fan service. You need someone to douse with the ooze, and Batman happens to have that giant rogue’s gallery. And because of narrative convenience, often they’re in the same place – Arkham Asylum. While the animation does a respectable job in staging and choreographing elaborate action sequences, everything is just a short road to animal version of the likes of Poison Ivy, Mr. Freeze and eventually Joker. Early on, I figured this was happening within the continuity of the 90’s Batman animated series (the second-greatest animated series of the 90’s, just so you know), because it sounded very much like Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill reprising their roles of Bats and the Clown Prince Of Crime. In fact, it’s veteran Troy Baker playing both parts, an impressive feat, though Baker has voiced both parts many times previously. The voices also include stalwarts like Tom Kenny, Tara Strong and John DiMaggio, but Rachel Bloom also brings some spunk to Batgirl, and Kyle Mooney lives out what was probably a dream as Michelangelo.

In other words, the aims of this story are modest. While it must be dispiriting for a storyteller to be given a list of mandates (I’m sure the creative team were told you can’t kill one of the Turtles and so-and-so can’t make out with so-and-so, etc.) it’s amusing to see a movie that’s only interested in playing with a certain mythology in a novel way. Ultimately it’s a departure moreso for Batman, as he’s fighting monsters, more or less. But you do get to see the Turtles wonder exactly why Gotham is filled with so many ready-made freaks. This doesn’t set up a movie series, it doesn’t require any past knowledge, it’s just meant to be cheap animated thrills, and on that modest level, it’s a success.

I have a common fear, a basic concern that has nothing to do with prison. It’s the concern that one day I will die at home, maybe I’ll fall asleep in the bath tub and drown. And for weeks no one will know, no one will be bothered, no one will be distressed. One day, weeks later, a neighbor will smell it. Pretty standard as far as what might scare you. I had a similar thought in prison, and it distressed me. Every time I considered suicide – which was often – I stopped myself. Because I knew that there’s a chance no one would find out for a very long time. And by then, the narrative will be controlled by the prison. They’ll say that I got into a fight, or I fell, or I lost my mind and had to be shot. Whatever outlandish tale they must tell to hide the fact that I was dying in front of them, and they made the choice to not act in any way.

The narrative of what happens to inmates is a narrative always under threat by captors. No one is actually entering the prions to specifically check on any specific inmate. Reporters aren’t allowed, and correspondence with the media is strongly discouraged – it’s very likely they will find out, intercept your communiques and punish you. When information about what happens in prison gets out to the public, and that information isn’t being released by the institutions in question, it is a minor miracle. The worry is that the institutions themselves are getting better about how much information they can control. And at the illegally-run ICE detainment camps, 98 of which choose to submit information regarding violence towards inmates over the last two years, 12% of those were occurring at one location – Krome North Service Processing Center.

What’s interesting is that the amount of incidents dropped sharply last year to still maintain that 12% level. However, the reports were less common and also less-through, reportedly containing less details and only superficial explanations. To an outsider, the outlook does appear that we’re dealing with a lot of quiet voices at an institution known for its lacking facilities and cruel living conditions in South Florida. This is about what they’re afraid to tell us. This is how ICE operates, of course, with a complete lack of transparency around even matters of lethality. They have been allowed impunity to lie with no consequence about their illegal actions, because again, they control the narrative (and, in many ways, they control the methods of sharing these narratives). All the while, people are brutalized and killed. Many of these people are innocent. So go ahead and imagine what happens to those who have committed a crime.