Welcome to a week of Fantastical Fantasy! This is going to be a deep-cut week over here at From The Yard To The Arthouse, so I hope you’ll allow a few new titles and experiences, maybe not to your liking. But perhaps a new experience, something that can broaden your horizons. As such, I am utilizing a gateway element that everyone knows and appreciates: Batman.

This is a pretty wild movie that I wanted to sample, though I was wary given certain associations. While Batman has been active on the big screen for years in a more palatable form, I know the character has been seen animated in shows and movies pretty regularly for decades now. Warner Bros. has until recently had a long-running animation branch for their DC heroes, and while it gives them a chance to road-test the various superheroes within that universe, there’s a heavy over-reliance on Batman. They’re able to make so many of these for a reliable demographic because they’re affordable: the voice talents return from one project to another and the animation is fairly cheap and limited.

Many of these directly adapt arcs from the comic books, though they rarely, if ever, recreate the visuals from the source material, still stuck in this Saturday Morning house style. It becomes depressing after a while, since animation, like comics, is a medium where you can create any visual you’d like. I recall watching one of these “Crisis On Infinite Earths” adaptations, — reality was fracturing, and visually it was depicted as a random wormhole opening up on a generic city street. Dozens of dinosaurs poured out, but it was really only the same three, over and over again. In animation, that is shameful.

I do believe, and apologies if I get the terminology wrong, that “Batman Ninja” is an anime, made by the Japanese for theatrical Japanese distribution. Already, it’s a step above the usual animated fare, so I figured it would be different enough. In fact, it’s a specific type of anime, an isekai – that’s a subgenre where familiar characters are transported to a land of magic and fantasy. There was a “Suicide Squad” isekai show a short while back where those characters were transported to a medieval territory with dragons and wizards, but I didn’t get much mileage out of it. Many of these anime dubs are too wonky with the dialogue, which wears on you when everyone is so chatty. There’s only so much I can tolerate of stuff like, “It’s time I have to do it, and wouldn’t you know, that’s the very thing I’m going to do!”

In “Batman Ninja”, the Caped Crusader is merely fighting baddies on a typical schedule, specifically the lumbering genius brute Gorilla Grodd. Grodd’s got a time doohickey, however, that accidentally sends Batman back to feudal Japan. Because of time travel nonsense, Batman soon learns that several denizens of Gotham City have been sent back, and due to some form of temporal gobbledygook, they’ve been there longer than he has. Christopher Nolan’s Batman interpretation, to use one example, assumes that as a costumed vigilante, Batman’s emergence leads to escalation, and an overproliferation of maniacal terrorists. In “Batman Ninja”, he’s the last person to arrive in a world already overrun by the corruption of costumed baddies.

Comic fans will recognize this as, basically, an Elseworlds story, with a number of popular characters reinvisioned and recontextualized. It’s at this point where I have to actually wonder… when “Batman” came out in 1989 (blowing my mind as a young child, by the way), Batman was considered a character, an IP. He was Bruce Wayne, and he had a ward, Robin, who helped him fight crime. Sometimes he worked with other heroes, but he had a healthy rogue’s gallery exclusively coming out of Gotham City. As it was, and as it seemed like it would be forever – the 80’s was also a time of experimentation with the character in the comics, though alternate, lauded visions stood alongside the accepted Batman mythos.

That was more than thirty years ago. Now, we have to reconcile with the Batman “story”, which has evolved over that time. As it seems to be understood, the Batman story, ongoing for almost the last ninety years, is that Bruce Wayne has tasked himself with cleaning up a city rife with corruption partially caused by his father, decades earlier. During his quixotic journey, he has built a family, with three adopted sons (Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake) sharing the mantle of Robin until an eventual birth child, Damian Wayne. Catwoman has gone from a frequent adversary to something more than a work spouse. “Batman Ninja” takes place in this world, where we have to accept a middle-aged Batman who is not the same curmudgeon of the live-action movies. He trusts people. He doesn’t take risks that would endanger the Bat-family. I wonder if stuff like this just plays like a different Batman to those who have only seen the movies, where he is a brooding loner? The one attempt to reconcile with Bruce Wayne building a surrogate family, “Batman And Robin”, is, uh, hardly a favorite among the fanbase.

In a superficial aspect, this is familiar territory for Batman fans. The hero must band together with the Bat-family (and a local Bat-clan, because even in ancient Japan Batman is inevitable) to stop the combined forces of Two-Face, the Penguin, Poison Ivy and Deathstroke, all of whom have taken over entire swaths of Japan. The mystery is whether the Joker and Harley, who seem to be amnesiacs, are actively involved, though, c’mon, movie, that’s a bad bluff. But you’re not here for the plot dynamics, you’re here for giant mechs. Look, if you’re gonna complain about giant mechs in this thing, you’re not the intended audience. And if you’re gonna complain that the mechs can often form one giant mech, I dunno, you’re complaining about the wrong stuff.

The animation style is sleek and violent, lots of sharp edges, and there’s a particular amount of fun in seeing each characters’ respective looks altered to fit the timeframe, albeit with a steampunk ethos. I watched the English dub, which features a number of familiar pros. Kevin Conroy’s golden pipes weren’t on-hand for Batman, but what a delight it was hearing Tony Hale of all people as the Joker. There’s an excellent and eclectic score from Yugo Kanno as well (no relation to Yoko Kanno, apparently?) that solidifies this as a high level production, even if tropes like the mechs suggest a niche audience only. I would say if you think any of this nonsense sounds like fun, then you should definitely check it out. There’s a sequel, by the way, “Batman Ninja Vs. The Yakuza League” that begins with a literal “Yakuza Hurricane”. I don’t think any more needs to be said.

As it should be obvious by now, I’m a big Batman fan. I’m also an ex-con, and I’m not delusional. I’ve been thinking a great deal about a Batman logo I saw as a tattoo on a c.o., it’s an image that sticks with me all these years later. It’s interesting to see a Batman movie where he’s in-between costumed villains and realize, oh, he’d be chasing me if I was in Gotham right now. As a convict, you believe in the lie that Batman only chases the REALLY bad people, just as, if you’re not a convict, you believe in the lie that whomever is apprehended by Batman is given a fair trial by the police. Either way, it’s a fiction we’ve been indulging in movie after movie, show after show and decades of comic books.

But what did it mean to see that familiar insignia on the body of a c.o.? Presuming they had a life beforehand, maybe in the armed forces. Still an unlikely comparison. You were out there cleaning up dirty streets with extralegal vigilante behavior? I’ve referred to Batman as a mythos, and also as a story, but let’s not get cute – it’s a power fantasy. The idea that there’s going to be an easily-recognizable evil, and you get to punch it out of existence, and then… not fill out any paperwork, not have any burden to provide proof of wrongdoing, not have to confront that you’ve confined someone to a life afflicted by the criminal justice system. Is that who these men and women think they are, providing a sort of clean, unencumbered justice for everyone else? Year by year, we confirm costumed superheroes, but especially Batman, as a lie. In the eighties when that goon Curtis Sliwa sent Guardian Angels onto the streets of New York City, searching for every day criminals, to the point where they had to invent it. During COVID, where everyone wore a mask but we still recognized who everyone was.

Whatever the post-modern concept of Batman might be, I still go back to seeing that image on a c.o. Every day, he looks in the mirror and he sees himself branded with the symbol of the Dark Knight Detective. Is he living up to the standards of the Caped Crusader when he finds men in custody and puts them in cuffs to escort them to other parts of the prison? Is Batman on his mind when he’s walking through prison dorms, seeing hopeless men stare off into the distance, wasting their lives in custody? Maybe they tell men to drop their underwear and bend over, and then spread themselves open to check for contraband, and they think that’s something Batman does. Why would a grown man in the world of criminal justice continue to endorse the lie to the point where you think your life bares a similarity to this power fantasy? No matter who you are, Batman makes a lot less sense when you’ve been through the system.