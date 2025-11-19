Gints Zilbalodis was the animator who stunned Hollywood a short while back when he directed the stunning Latvian animated feature “Flow”. The film, a wordless odyssey about a cat traveling through a mystical world populated only by animals and experiencing a cataclysmic flood, went on to gross $30 million worldwide on a slim budget, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Film over much more costly American fare, films from major studios with big-name voice casts and meticulous craftsmen behind every frame.

Wondering about the origin story for such a huge victory? Years earlier, Zilbalodis debuted “Away”, a much more elliptical debut from their home county of Latvia (the land of Kristaps Porzingis, not Dr. Doom). Again, this is a movie with no dialogue, but it does indeed have humans. One, to be specific. At the start of the movie, he wakes while strapped to a parachute, hanging from a tree. It’s a desert, and this is the only tree one can see across the barren landscape. He comes to, and is greeted by a towering gelatinous humanoid in the distance. He grows the more he approaches from the horizon. Our human hero wrestles in fear with his chute, but the goliath snips the cords, and the young man falls from the tree.

He flees in terror, and ends up in a cave. There’s a motorcycle, even though none of this is familiar as far as human civilization. At this point, the conclusion can be drawn that the young man is displaced, and hopeful to escape. He seems to be under the impression that simply riding the motorcycle into the horizon is an inconclusive plan. He is followed by a stranded little chick who imprints on him and follows him, not finding a kinship with any of the surrounding animals in this landmass isolated from human civilization. As we see the young man engage in opaque problem solving, we also see how the small chick is struggling to stay away from predators lingering on the periphery.

The central suspense from this slim narrative (which barely runs 75 minutes) is whether this guy can either escape, or learn to survive and settle in this new environment. Not helping his decision-making is that this giant shape-shifting beast lingers, watching him, threatening him with a visage that is simply eyes on top of sludge. Sometimes he lowers his head, and becomes a glistening creature of sentient ooze. It somehow feels like an aggressive gesture. Despite the ambiguity of that opening scene, it’s clear this creature wants our lead.

“Away” is animated in a style similar to “Flow”, if less advanced. Some of the facial animation is less vivid than the expressions given to the animals in “Flow”, and the backgrounds have less personality, there are a lot of sharp angles with little definition. For those of you seeking a similar visual artistry as in “Flow”, unfortunately this is still going to look like a gorgeous cut-scene from a video game. But the manner in which these visuals tell a story catches the eye a bit more, the idea that this environment is claiming the young man, ruthlessly trapping him, warping his reality. “Away” feels more like a mood than a story, with the viewer in no rush to see this unrealized man find his way out. But that ends up being a strength of the film, particularly considering the moody, dramatic score courtesy of Zilbalodis, who, more or less, completed this film entirely on his own. Knowing movies, I feel like that can’t be true, but seeing his name all over the credits for this film certainly establishes someone with considerable storytelling passion, something confirmed in every frame of “Away”.

It’s important to remind people that the Bureau of Prisons is a business, and when it comes to providing relief to the men and women they’re torturing, and catering to a business, they’re always going to choose the latter. Last year, amidst the embers of the Biden administration, the Martha Wright-Reed Act, which was designed to cap the amount that prisons could charge inmates (and, thus, inmate families). Considering the amount spent on phone calls – I generally spent $3.15 per fifteen minute call, but other institutions charged more – this was massive, limiting the price to six or seven cents.

Well, someone complained! Only a year later, NCIC has stated, with very little evidence, that the new regulations crippled their prison telecom program. The FCC also claims that the new caps have made it impossible for some prisons to function, but they only cited a jail in Alabama that claimed the commissions received for calls weren’t substantial. This takes the rate up to ten to fifteen cents a minute, which is lower than it would be before the Martha Wright-Reed, and yet still a middle finger to Martha Wright-Reed herself, who provided the inspiration for the act because she had to discontinue her medicine payments in order to afford phone calls for her incarcerated son. To reiterate, an old lady who can’t afford her medication is somehow less pressing than a telecom company that, by their own admission, apparently can’t keep the lights on without said old lady foregoing her medications. Never forget this system doesn’t exist to rehabilitate, it exists to milk people out of their cash.