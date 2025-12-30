A lot of people aren’t aware of this, but the low-rent crime film “Arsenal” is Nicolas Cage exploring his own franchise of sorts. He’s a supporting character in the movie, but he’s actually reprising an earlier role. Cage fiends will recognize the fake nose and ridiculous hair from 1993’s “Deadfall”. Cage did that movie for the director, his brother Christopher Coppola, and bro just wouldn’t say “cut”. “Deadfall” is a largely generic crime movie, given life by Cage’s antagonistic Eddie King, a cocaine-fueled, hi-yah-screaming maniac.

It’s been a few decades, but somehow Eddie King, possibly Cage’s loudest and most obnoxious role, has returned. “Arsenal” is not King’s story, but in fact a tale of brothers, Mikey and JP. Mikey is the protective older bro looking after JP in their youth, and he keeps JP safe by volunteering to work for a local crime lord. This eventually sends adult Mikey into a world of crime, while JP ends up a “respectable” member of society. It doesn’t take long for Mikey to return from prison and reunite with JP. JP, of course sees this as a mixed blessing.

Mikey, of course, is an ex-con – like many of them, he’s only got one skill. He can’t wait for slow money to provide for his family, so he needs fast money. He uses JP’s cash, under false pretenses, in the hopes he can flip a massive drug shipment. Once this goes poorly, Mikey realizes that he’s probably lost that connect with his brother. So many people come out of prison and immediately abuse the trust of others. Knowing full well that they’ve committed a violation right off the bat, and not expecting any mercy to be shown an ex-con destined to relapse into bad behavior, they withdraw, they move inwards. In this case, Mikey turns towards Eddie King.

Now JP has to find his missing, wayward brother, who is being quietly puppeteered by King. JP finds support from a slumming John Cusack, who plays a detective suspicious of Mikey, but he’s one of those movie detectives, so he’s not working on anything else, he has nowhere to be, don't sweat it. And because he’s played by a hardly-committed Cusack, he seems like he could use a satisfying nap. By the way, if you needed to know that this was a straight-to-DVD-type picture, you should know the brothers are played by Jonathan Schaech and Adrian Grenier. You’ve got to go James Cameron-level deep on the casting possibilities before you get to those two.

The Eddie King role is not a major one, Cage mostly scheming in the background, dialed down for this role given his age. But it’s still a Big performance, with Big wardrobe and Big Cocaine Energy. The tension lies in Eddie King-flavored conflict. JP is worried that King has killed Mikey, but the viewer knows that King is manipulating that information. But the threat isn’t that King is going to actually kill Mikey, but that he’s unreliable and dangerous because he doesn’t know what he’s doing. It’s Mikey and JP as two witless fools batting a grenade around, hoping it doesn’t go off in their hands.

“Arsenal” comes from Steven C. Miller, who is what passes as an exploitation vet these days. It’s one of four Miller films released between 2016-2017, and it feels like it, every cut maximizing production value and first-take performances. Miller’s developed a solid career banging these out conveyor belt-style – for a while, he was Bruce Willis’ director of choice, banging out three of Willis’ geezer teasers during this period (a geezer teaser being a cheap action movie that has a major elderly actor in a small role and is clearly designed to employ said actor for a minimal amount of time so they can put them on the poster). Last year, he stepped up his game and got the goofy Frank Grillo thriller “Werewolves” into theaters, and I’ve heard good things about this year’s buddy cop comedy “Under Fire” with, woah, Mason Gooding and Dylan Sprouse? Ok. Hey, keep plugging along, Miller, and don’t lose Nic Cage’s number.

It is fair – not biased, not discriminatory, and definitely not inaccurate – to say that our criminal justice system is flawed. People get unfairly sentenced, they are overcharged. Appeals are unheard. Paperwork disappears, prosecutors are compromised. And within that chaos, men and women are charged repeatedly for similar offenses, and they are going back and forth from one institution to the next. There are innocent people who don’t belong in prison at all. And there are guilty people who should have been let go, but they are still there. These problems, these inaccuracies, are looked at as statistical anomalies, “reasonable” faults in a system meant to protect the public. But to those who are affected, these issues destroy lives.

