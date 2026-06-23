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C. C. Simmons's avatar
C. C. Simmons
2hEdited

Were the off-colour jokes to do with Maxine's queerness? I've known bisexuals who responded to pressure to prove their queerness by coming onto high-signaling lesbians in a pressing and so ultimately off-colour manner. As for Maxine, her response echoes a scarcity mindset in the sense that a dating pool for lesbians and gay men is simply way smaller than one for straight people (or queer people of more fluid sexuality); take what you can get etc.. Sounds like a roided off-shoot of a trauma bond, in any case.

(third!)

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JHong's avatar
JHong
4h

First!

💯

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