It’s a bit fantastical to consider the idea that everyone might get amnesia. That’s the premise of “Apples”, which takes a boots-on-the-ground approach to the idea. Which is to say, if a bunch of people lost their memory, would they really know how bad a problem it is? I would guess that losing your memory isn’t about a huge chunk of ideas dissipating from your brain, but rather the overwhelming sense that something is wrong, and you don’t clearly know what.

In “Apples”, which takes place in modern Greece, a man lounges at home listlessly before deciding to get on a bus. We’re not sure when it happens, or if it’s happened already, but this intense-looking man seems to have lost himself. The bus reaches the end of the line, and the bus driver does not know what to do with this man, who doesn’t know where he’s going, and lacks identification. It’s clear that this man has succumbed to this epidemic of amnesia. But how would he know?

Aris, as he is known, is picked up by a research institute. They wish to summon his identity and return him to his previous self. But that is difficult – they can’t ascertain his identity, and it’s a possibility he has no one else in his life. Either that, or they also have amnesia. How do you really know if you’re forgotten, or if you have forgotten? “Apples” follows on this uneasy tract for a good long while, as the institute decides what to do with him.

In a plot development that would remind moviegoers of Yorgos Lanthimos, Aris becomes something of a guinea pig. They experiment on him, hoping to learn the nature, the manifestation of this amnesia. Along the way, it becomes rather time sensitive – do you assist someone in finding their true self, or do you help them create a new persona? The scientists attempt to do both, reteaching him the nuances of regular society while hoping to exhume the person buried beneath this identity. Apples become a recurring motif, as they’re meant to improve one’s memory.

Of course, does Aris WANT the apples? The scientists give him recordings and videos and advice to live a normal life. Some of the instructions involve casual information, like shopping, riding public transportation, being friendly at work. Some are more specific, usually involving more intense social behavior based in a social trust. Much of what we do in public is about trust and understanding. If we understand a good friend has gas problems, then he or she is going to burp and fart at the table and we have to accept it. If we don’t know someone, and they’re burping nonstop at the bus station, they’re just going to seem like a creep. If we’re told to be sexually active, and we don’t know anyone, what exactly does that mean?

“Apples”, from executive producer Cate Blanchett (!), has a few dry laughs to that extent, in that it’s establishing how scientists, for the sake of discovery, might be trying to assume what a society is meant to look and feel like. Aris becomes a curious puppy, wondering exactly if he’s re-learning old information, or picking it up for the first time. The sensation, and the uncertainty, makes Aris sometimes put down the apple. Of course, by following the scientists’ instructions, is he following his own free will?

“Apples” is cold and sterile, and Aris is more of a curiosity than a character. The film makes you feel as if you’re a part of this experiment, you’re observing Man In The Wild, particularly as he engages with others. Is he befriending people aware of his condition? Or are they possibly trying to fight the condition themselves? And at a certain point, when everyone is together, is there a condition, or is it merely people getting to know each other, and then developing their own identity through a relationship? “Apples” is not short of thoughtful provocation, both in what it asks of you of this world, and also what it means to exist in ours. Part of Aris’ assignments involve stopping his actions to photograph his progress and achievements. It’s a sobering reminder that sometimes, our lives require evidence.

Finding an identity proved to be difficult for me throughout prison. I came to that world defeated and lost. When I was arrested, they placed me in solitary for nineteen days. By the time I got out, I was tattered and ruined, sunken eyes and a massive beard. I was placed in general population, and the guy who I was meant to live with took one look at me and motioned to the guards, “No, no, hell no.” We ended up getting along pretty well, but that’s because he was showing kindness to a broken man. As prison went along, I built myself up, stronger and more confident. But dumber and not well-protected. Years later, I took a thorough beating, and it knocked the confidence out of me. I had to learn how to be, again. I came out of that thinking like Sensei Sergio, promising myself, “No fear.” I changed habits, I became severe. I turned ugly. I was abusive towards those I disliked. I was a bully to some. It was a survival mechanism. I hated who I was.

When I got out of prison, and I began to interact with regular people, I realized that I had been giving one performance after another, playing all these people. All of them had seeped into me, and I was trying to figure out how to utilize the best version of each. I still am. I’ve had to relearn how to speak to people, and understand that not every situation need be adversarial. But all of that was in prison. I didn’t remember the person from before prison. I remembered who they were, but I didn’t recall how to be that guy. I didn’t recall what I shared with him. It’s all another life now. I don’t remember what led to being that guy. I don’t want to eat an apple.