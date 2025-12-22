Merry Christmas! And happy holidays, too – I want to celebrate them all, but as far as movies, many of those holidays simply aren’t represented quite as much as Christmas, the holiday conservatives consistently tell us is “under attack!” Don’t worry, guys, this is a Christmas safe space, please don’t be offended if I occasionally break out the secular X-Mas designation, if only to honor a special person who provides happiness and love to all the boys and girls this holiday season, and by that I mean Professor Charles Xavier.

Anyway, I digress. Today we’ve got one of those movies that’s about five ideas stacked on top of each other, usually a deadly balancing act. But here, it works! “Anna And The Apocalypse”, despite its grandiose, Xavier-baiting title, is a Christmas movie! Young Anna is a high schooler trying to figure out her future while her school prepares their chintzy annual Christmas show. Everyone else has their own personal drama, particularly Nice Guy John, who is in that horrible Friendzone position: he’s the guy who can make her laugh, and anyone who has gone to high school knows that this guy is doomed in romance.

So it’s a coming-of-age story set in a small Scottish town with a lightly comedic tone and an honest but not overbearing R-rated honesty towards its young adults. But what if I told you that, like everyone else, Anna’s gotta SAAAAAAANG her problems? It’s a musical! This one’s for the theater kids. It’s songs are not genre-busting explorations of truth, but they’re catchy and, more importantly, they give us a solid sense of characterization. One of them, an overconfident boor with his own “kickass” anthem, tries a dramatic reprise during a key moment when his faith is shook, and finds that the accompaniment never arrives.

Of course, I’m just peeling onions here. It’s a Scottish coming-of-age musical, yes. It’s also a zombie movie! You don’t get a whole lot of zombies during Christmas. I’m not sure why – we’re all zombies once we tear open our gifts and drink too much egg nog while our MAGA uncle drones on and on about how all fentanyl fishermen deserve to be blown up without a trial, conviction or even arrest (lol “justice”). Here, there’s at least a little bit of acknowledgement that they’re going to be jacking some “Shaun Of The Dead” flavor. There is a morning-after scene where Anna leaves the house with earbuds so, like Simon Pegg twentysomething years ago, she doesn’t notice the zombie chaos surrounding her. It feels like a cheat, conceptually, until you acknowledge that she’s singing the entire time. Director John McPhail, openly trying to one-up Edgar Wright!

The movie never really connects all these ideas into a cohesive narrative, so it serves as a grab bag of mild entertainments. Paul Kaye is a highlight as a school supervisor with a barely-disguised disdain for the children, intensified by the ongoing zombie massacre. But mostly, the movie moves along a baseline level of enjoyment between every poppy song. The familiar subtext is unavoidable: directionless kids leaving school into a world that is ending. I don’t think “Anna And The Apocalypse” adds much to that conversation. But as far as zombie musicals, it’s superior to “Nudist Colony Of The Dead”.

Generally, I write about issues here in regards to incarceration. But the problem is that the current administration has ported over so many policies of the federal bureau of prisons and then enhanced them to deal with the current policy of kidnapping people suspected by having brown skin. Is that overdramatic? I can’t tell anymore. Anyway, the methods being used by ICE, thanks to supercharged funding coming from the spending bill of a few months ago in Washington, are just in the early stages of a wider implementation. It’s clear that expensive, complex technology will be used to observe and arrest people suspected of a crime.

Right now, ankle monitors are being used to surveil and track the movements of those scheduled for deportation by ICE, largely due to overcrowding at ICE facilities. This is a similar practice for those under house arrest. When I was at my halfway house at the end of my sentence, I had the option of moving into an apartment before my final release date, but the tradeoff would have been being on an ankle monitor. Several people in custody have to deal with it, though typically, there is an end date for the device. Those in ICE custody, however, are forced to wear the monitors for an indeterminate amount of time, causing damages both physical and psychological. They’ve gotten bigger and less comfortable than when Denzel wore one in “He Got Game”.

What is concerning are the new advancements in the field to give the monitors a more complex function. None other than Peter Thiel, a billionaire with an open, outspoken and explicit contempt for people, has used his company Palantir to create monitors that harness and compile information from various databases in order to give a full representation of who every immigrant in custody might be. It’s information-harvesting, a high-level attempt at surveillance that we’re meant to believe will only be used by ICE, until it is only used by law enforcement, until… I think you know where I am going with this. This is why I believe, even if somehow you don’t know anyone touched by the criminal justice system, you need to be aware of what technology is being used by them. Criminals and immigrants are just guinea pigs for the wealthy, a dry run for the future of incarceration.