Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jaime Asri's avatar
Jaime Asri
3h

You have a great writing style, I was hooked and moving from paragraph to paragraph so fluidly. Also you make your points in such a subtle but powerful way that respects the readers intelligence and allows them to naturally make inferences based off your observations!

Gonna subscribe to you for sure, I do nostalgic movie reviews where I find hidden truths. Would love for you to check it out and possibly sub/follow back if you so choose :)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
Daniel Carrapa's avatar
Daniel Carrapa
5h

Hollywood movies have become part of a propaganda machine, that sells war as a coming of age story for young adults. American Sniper may not be the worst offender in this, but it is still unable to portray "the other" as a human being. The iraquis - men, women or children - are defined only in regards to the conflict that they are a part of, and ultimately as a threat and a danger. Their inner lives are a blank page, and if their humanity was acknowledged, the entire narrative that allows the "hero" to ride towards the sunset in the end, would collapse.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decarceration · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture