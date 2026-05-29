I think it’s instructive to understand why some movies become popular. When I was in prison, I taught a film class called “Post-9/11 Popular Cinema”, and it was geared specifically towards superhero cinema. My argument was that, after that national tragedy, audiences developed a hunger for cleanly-defined, straightforward, and juvenile power fantasies under the guise of heroism. Much of the spectacular action imagery of those movies, not coincidentally, borrowed from what we saw on our screens that day. You could argue whether or not it’s insulting or flattering, but the point was that it was clarifying.

When Warner Bros. released “American Sniper”, surely they were confident the movie would be popular. They probably could not have anticipated the movie would collect $350 million stateside, with a worldwide total of $548 million. It’s an interesting result, happening during an era of peace, several years removed by the crash of the housing market. It was a 2014 movie, though it did not have a wide release until January of 2015, historically a dead month as far as box office. Of that year’s twenty highest grossing movies in America, it is an outlier – fourteen of the movies are IP, there’s one original Pixar film (“Inside Out”), an optimistic apolitical crowd-pleaser (“The Martian”), a music biopic that acts as IP (“Straight Outta Compton”), a Dwayne Johnson movie (“San Andreas”) and an animated movie I’m certain no one remembers (“Home” with the voice of… Rihanna?).

Like a handful of late-career Clint Eastwood films, “American Sniper” is built off a contentious and fairly recent event, the death of an Army sniper named Chris Kyle. Killed at a shooting range in an encounter gone awry, Kyle was honored and valorized by a media that wouldn’t have otherwise acknowledged him. His actions at war were touted like sports statistics, the awards collected, the deaths caused. It was an uncommonly-convenient death for a cynical reporter – Kyle died shortly after publishing an autobiography, the contents of which were unquestioningly regurgitated as fact. That same book also provides the backbone for the film’s narrative.

Kyle (Bradley Cooper) is depicted, initially, as a soldier trying to examine and pick-off a threat. He’s armored up, at a sniper’s distance, aiming at a rooftop, somewhere in the Middle East. Eastwood allows the silence to overshadow the scene, letting a false sense of moral ambiguity seep in. Make the wrong choice, and you’ve let a killer run loose, and you’ve killed an innocent person. And that innocent person might just be a child. There is no inner monologue – you are Chris Kyle’s thoughts. Of course, this is a sophisticated storytelling trick. That moral ambiguity is a type of flattery, one that places you in Kyle’s head. It’s as if you are suddenly just as capable as Kyle of making the wrong choice. Of course, the movie is called “American Sniper”. So the pressure of killing a fictional person doesn’t outweigh the thrill of the audience identifying with someone referred to as American Sniper.

Back in Texas, Kyle cuts a striking figure. Handsome and burly, he’s one of these thicc dudes who values stillness, so his body remains frozen and fixed as he speaks, as if it’s a soul emerging from a dark well. This is immediately appealing to Taya (Sienna Miller), whom he takes home and eventually marries. The way the two of them verbally parry is probably the classiest bar hookup in recent history. I would not besmirch Kyle’s name in this regard, but this was more than likely a fumbling, clumsy hook-up, not a Bogie/Bacall duel of the genders as depicted here. This is the Kyle that Kyle wants to be, for the record. Yes, charming and sexually appealing, but mostly thoughtful, and still, and pleasantly simple.

As he builds a life with Taya, however, he is called away for what ends up being a handful of tours in the Middle East. His skills are depicted as efficiency at the workplace. After each kill, there are plaudits, which Kyle accepts with a cordial but haunted smile on his face. Some targets are taken out during murky surroundings. Others are in the fog of war, and they happen as Kyle has just seen one of his own also fall victim to an attack. Eastwood focuses on the idea that Kyle was an earnest killer in the middle of a violent charade. It’s hard to see if Eastwood necessarily believes we should be in the Middle East. The film flaunts a poker face during a time when it was politically convenient.

It’s emphasized that Kyle is being pulled in two directions. On one side is his expanding family which could use a father and a husband. On the other side, there’s the military – Kyle blames himself whenever his fellow soldiers die on their shared missions. It’s clear Kyle is making a choice – allegiance to his fellow soldiers over his own family. On philosophical grounds, I oppose this. But it does feel like the movie is suggesting he’s selecting both, which oddly places Taya and the government on equal ground. There’s also the matter of making the choice to build a family – too many Hollywood movies promote the false conservative suggestion that, when you find a mate, kids just spew out of women, and a family is just a natural endpoint. No, these are conversations, negotiations, And when there’s the suggestion Kyle did not have these conversations with Taya, the movie inadvertently makes Taya pay for Kyle’s choices.

Which takes us to a ghoulish finale that foreshadows Kyle’s eventual death, a last, affectionate moment with family. It’s the warmest domestic sequence of the film, depicting Kyle as the romantic husband and tender, affectionate father. As he makes small talk with Taya, he’s about to head to the shooting range. Waiting in the distance is a basic bearded bro with a thousand mile stare, a man who looks, most charitably, as bar sports talk, as long truck rides, as quiet resentful Sunday fishing outings. The credits inform us that this is Eddie Ray Routh, who murdered Kyle that day. By keeping Routh silent and unknowable, it’s like a story about a sailor where you see a storm on the horizon, or a pilot who doesn’t see his faulty wing coming apart in the background. It suggests that Routh is just something that happened. A lot of the movie is like that.

Depicting Kyle’s story, as a man pulled in different directions by his own obligations, seems like it could be rewarding. But the question as to what type of movie Eastwood was making is different from the conversation as to what people were watching. There’s no question that moviegoing has shifted in the last couple of decades, and many believe that it’s been in a direction that discourages people from coming to theaters. The kneejerk reaction has been about an allergy towards the onslaught of IP and sequels, which is true to an extent, but doesn’t tell the entire story. Because the appeal of all great art, particularly popular art, is that people came to see a movie they expected, and emerged afterwards with an entirely different response. IP flattens that, but so do a lot of other movies – faith-based films come to mind, and biopics are known for this lack of imagination and nerve as well.

“American Sniper”, however, is about a man who performs sanctioned kills. We’re told that it’s for the government, that it’s for America. It’s notable, and somewhat chilling from Eastwood’s perspective, that we never see the lasting effects of these kills. We never see how the government has decided that we would benefit from Chris Kyle shooting people from hundreds of feet away. But is the audience for a movie like this going because they want to ask questions of the institutions that allow and sponsor killings done in other countries? Or are they going in order to embrace this darkness? Because they like the government acting as a shadowy, unknowable force, feeding us the possibility that this is all for a greater good we’re too ignorant to understand? Do they like the idea of being an audience of people in the stands watching, and maybe applauding “American Sniper” because they enjoy this idea of a global superpower recruiting Chris Kyles (and maybe Eddie Ray Rouths) to kill people for unexplained “patriotic” reasons, flying in the face of Eastwood’s nuanced but non-committal direction? I was in prison, so I was not a part of this America. Maybe that’s for the best.

I want to remind people that, for as distracted we got about a criminal presidential administration’s daily actions today, it’s easy to forget about their ongoing violations. And one of this group’s glowing neon signs of corruption has been Alligator Alcatraz, a brazenly-illegal detention center in Florida. Last year, the facility was ordered to be closed because of environmental lawsuits, but two weeks later it was re-opened on appeal by judges who, let’s face it, favor bureaucracy and procedure over actual human lives. As has been reported here and elsewhere, abuse and mistreatment continue.

It’s important to make certain distinctions when we talk about these things. These detention centers are being operated like prisons, but they are not prisons — they are detention centers. Men and women get arrested every day, and they are held in detention centers as they await legal representation and an eventual sentencing. The men and women in ICE detention centers are NOT being arrested, they are being kidnapped, and in Alligator Alcatraz, they are literally being held in cages. Legal counsel and medical treatment is denied. Because, again, ICE centers are not only being inappropriately utilized as prisons, but as prisons for the most severe and violent inmates, with barbaric treatments like “the box”, where men are shackled and kept in the sun for hours. This is every day, and this is what we know of, what we’re told. Do not let ANYONE try to provide some sort of “acceptable context” for this because there is none. This is savage behavior, and it is illegal behavior.

On Monday, we return for a week of ECCENTRIC WOMEN!