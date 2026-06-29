I’ve mentioned this before, but I would have to say the best show for anyone in prison is Cinemax’s cult favorite “Banshee”. Created by novelist David Schickler and screenwriter Jonathan Tropper (“Star Wars: Starfighter”), it was an off-beat genre show about a man who leaves prison to return to his former lover in Banshee, Pennsylvania and find stolen loot. But once he arrives, he’s mistaken for the new sheriff, and decides to play along with everyone’s preconceived notions while clashing with the colorful local criminals. We bootlegged all four seasons of “Banshee” in prison, each episode featuring a number of intensely-choreographed violent brawls and at least one R-rated sex scene, but also a program off-kilter and with enough personality that it didn’t feel like the junk that, well, it kinda was.

The “hero” of “Banshee” was played by Antony Starr, in the middle of an impressive TV legacy where he was previously in the insanely-entertaining counterterrorism thriller “Strike Back” (think “24” but R-rated and steroidal) and later the iconically-pathetic Homelander in “The Boys”. His main adversary in “Banshee” was esteemed Danish character actor Ulrich Thomsen, as a conservative but deadly crime lord emerging from Banshee’s active Amish underground. What’s fascinating to me are the bonds you form working four years on a show with someone. At some point, Thomsen was able to convince Starr to be the lead actor in Thomsen’s own directorial effort. The result is something odd, off-center, and yet strangely pleasurable.

“American Sausage Standoff”, which also goes by the name “Gutterbee”, follows Mike (Starr) as he returns home from a prison stint – exactly how Starr began “Banshee”, so Thomsen the writer and director hasn’t strayed too far. Gutterbee is also a made-up quirky town like Banshee, but Mike is just trying to lay low, having done a stint as a henchman to a highfalutin mob boss named Jimmy Jerry Lee Jones Jr. (W. Earl Brown). Jones seems to hold sway over the entire town, so whatever direction he wants this small contemporary western hamlet to go, they’ll go. Lately it seems as if he’s fond of bellowing “America first!” at local foreigners which feels less like an agenda and more of a snappy trend he’s following. You hardly ever meet a racist who is shaping the conversation, only following what came before.

Mike seems as if he’s expecting favors from Jones, given the spell in prison he did to protect Jones’ interests. His wishes are not met, and now he can only go, hat in hand, to Edward (Ewan Bremner). Ed’s the new German in town, which has earned him Jones’ ire. But he has no friends or allies, though he does have an empty chapel. He may not be the friendliest type – and Bremner’s a performer who prides himself on sounding marble-mouthed to others. But he sees Mike as a potential partner to spread love through the world, specifically by making delicious German sausages. The way to everyone’s heart is their stomach, which is why Jones goes easy on the quirky outsider. But now, Jones is going to enlist help from everyone in town to make their own delicious sausages and outperform Edward, sending him out of town.

At first, the surprises are light and jovial here, if not always rewarding. Edward is meant to be a goofy jokester until he teaches everyone to not mistake his kindness for weakness. Jones is brutishly Trumpian, but you do watch him quietly begin to grow a heart unlike his real life counterpart. It does seem like Antony Starr is the lead, but the movie forgets about him for long swaths of time, to the point where I was actively wondering where in town he could have gone. There’s a sheriff and a mayor in this small town, as well as an evangelist, and they’re all straight out of the Coen brothers playbook, big and silly and eager to make broad proclamations. And then one of them has intimate relations with a horse. I apologize for spoiling that, spoiling the inherent joy you would have otherwise received upon stumbling on a sequence where a man has intercourse with a horse.

“American Sausage Standoff” looks great, Oscar winning DP Anthony Dod Mantle creating surprising visual contrasts in the middle of a bright western desert town. Thomsen has wrestled with an uneasy tone, and I’m not certain he won, but it was a good fight to have. The set-up here definitely seems like “Banshee” except instead of an orgy of violence, there’s a not-entirely-humorous story of neighbors learning to live with each other, piling on quirks and sensibilities that can only come from a Danish guy writing an English language Trump satire about the American South. Thomsen as an actor has been in a number of inarguable international classics, like 94’s “Nightwatch”, the Dogme 95 epic “The Celebration” and the underrated Danish procedural “The Silence”, and working with acclaimed directors should ostensibly rub off. It doesn’t look like that happened here. This is his second directorial effort. His first was “In Embryo”, a movie I’m unfamiliar with. Letterboxd has only two reviews logged for that movie, one of which is just, “jesus christ.”

A while back, I mentioned a story of an encounter in prison where an inmate was caught with a contraband phone. In my earlier institution, it was believed that there was a phone quota for guards, in that they would enjoy some sort of reward for seizing the most contraband phones on the compound – many of which were likely smuggled onto that specific compound by the officers, though don’t ask me how I know this. So, every night, the c.o.’s would march into one of the dorms and chase down one specific inmate who they somehow knew had a phone. And that inmate would run, providing an opportunity to chase, because the officer knew he’d have to subdue the inmate with the phone. If the inmate disposed of it before he was caught, then you’re just placing another guy in the SHU with no evidence. In one specific chase, I recall a more athletic inmate bounding down the stairwell. When the heavyset guard took the same route, he tripped and fell down a handful of stairs. When they caught up with that specific inmate, he was charged with assaulting an officer. So much of what goes on in prison are just officers isolating themselves from blame or shame.

And now it happens on the outside. Marvin Aguilar-Garcia was scheduled to meet with his probation officer when instead he was ambushed by immigration officials. Aguilar busted out into a run, shedding his crocs and, in the chase, developing frostbite on his bare feet. Two officers that followed injured themselves in the chase, one fracturing a collarbone, the other getting a scratch on the eye. The government charged Aguilar with felony assault for the injuries the officers endured, the report stating that the weapon he used was a vehicle owner’s manual. A vehicle owner’s manual that, for some reason, no one can locate. The officers corroborated each other’s reports of a manual being thrown at them – a manual apparently made of adamantium to cause a broken collarbone, apparently. The judge dismissed the case, which otherwise carried a twenty year sentence. But now, Aguilar is in the custody of ICE. The government can’t even manage a basic set-up without hurting themselves. This is what an oppressor’s actions look like.