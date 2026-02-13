From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte Simmons's avatar
Charlotte Simmons
17m

Hear you 110% re: time. Even growing up a certain way or simply facing the right (wrong?) set of long-term circumstances, you really come to notice how severely some people take the presence of others for granted. I find it nauseatingly obnoxious and immediately suspect bullshit of any film that shows this without comeuppance. SWOP sounds like one of those films.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decarceration · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture