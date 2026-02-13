I gotta wonder. Randall Park and Ali Wong are two terribly endearing and funny performers. In Nahnatchka Khan’s “Always Be My Maybe”, they’re a couple of childhood friends who have grown apart over the years, and who reunite under the electricity of awakened romantic tensions between the two of them. The two of them have undeniable chemistry – in real life, they planned this collaboration for a while, and even co-wrote the script (with Michael Golamco). So, uh, guys… what’s the deal? It’s Valentine’s Day, 2026… why are you not yet a couple?

Ah, look at that, I’m shipping. Do people still ship? I guess this is a nice place to start. “Always Be My Maybe” is a pretty traditional romcom, working efficiently during an age where people think you “can’t” make romcoms anymore, because everyone thinks people are more antisocial than they are when in fact everyone still wants the exact same connection as always. These movies don’t need to reinvent the way we think, they just need to give us the dopamine rush that comes from meeting someone we like on an intimate level. Filmmakers feel like they’ve forgotten that, but not Park and Wong. So, again, why are they not yet a couple?

After a late-coming aborted teenage hookup, Marcus and Sacha go their separate ways, largely out of embarrassment. As adults, Sacha is now a superstar cook attached to a handsome Korean restaurant magnate (Daniel Dae Kim), making food in massive kitchens in New York. Marcus is more of a working class type, working a 9-to-5 with his father in San Francisco and playing gigs in a pretty-good jokey bar band. Sacha breaks off her engagement and returns to San Francisco, surprised to find out Marcus is still living in their old home town. He’s also involved with Jenny (a very funny Vivian Bang), a cartoonish New Age dope that is wearing a sign on her forehead saying, “He’s Going To Leave Me”.

Sacha and Marcus get back together as friends, and it’s only a matter of time before they end up in each other’s beds. We know this. We’re not dopes, and no one is calling us dopes. So the movie needs to spin its narrative wheels. The biggest issue comes from their very different lives, the class issues that somehow never arise in movies where men with money seek out broke women. She’s some version of a celebrity, particularly after separating from her globe-trotting fiance. And he’s still doting after his aging father, a widower who, unsurprisingly, doesn’t need as much help as he looks. The movie has a cast of ringers, and there are several strong jokes shared by Park and Wong, but the movie still doesn’t shy away from the question of authenticity in regards to class and Asian Americans with different but familiar upbringings.

This leads to a mixed blessing cameo that is nonetheless the film’s highlight. At one point, Sacha ends up dating Keanu Reeves, which fits in with a multicultural but heavily Asian American cast, including Indian character actor Karan Soni and Filipino/Korean performer Lo Mutuc (Reeves has Chinese and Hawaiian roots). Reeves shows up freely mocking his touchy loving dreamer reputation, before allowing it to curdle as a passive-aggressive brat who lords his fame over everyone. He sticks around for a couple of scenes, adeptly recreating what is probably everyone’s worst expectation of him. It’s a little disappointing because, as the years go by, everyone is going to remember this slight romcom as the movie where Keanu Reeves makes fun of himself.

“Always Be My Maybe” is a great example of why there’s still life in the romcom. Leslye Headland’s “Sleeping With Other People” is why it’s nonetheless struggling on life support. Though it also stars two likable personalities and also features a cast of ringers, it’s a more modern example of this genre, at least in intention. Because the whole joke seems to be that all of these people are excessively, disgustingly horny. This is a movie where two people known for their sexual promiscuity show up at a children’ s birthday party on ecstasy and everyone just goes, “Aw shucks, no problem here.” Look, I may roll with that, and I know some of my readers roll with that, but are we really gonna pretend everyone rolls with that?

Right off the bat, the premise is wildly out of pocket. Jake and Lainey (Jason Sudeikis, Alison Brie) lost their virginity to each other in college. Years later, they bump into each other at a Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting. And, look, a romcom ensues, but we are just handwaving something wild. He’s here because of “commitment issues”. She’s here because she cheated on her husband. The former sounds like the least-offensive explanation as to why someone would be in a Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting. The latter comes from her cheating on Adam Brody, and come on, I get it.

I was in prison with a lot of sex offenders. These were men who largely committed computer crimes involving pornography, it didn’t sound like you had many physical abusers. They were suburban white guys, they liked to talk about sports, current events, whatever. They had favorite shows, favorite action movies (A lot of them liked anime, but whatever). They were normal guys you see at the supermarket, shopping for groceries next to you. People waiting in line at the post office. The guy at work who sells you some pot. People you know. But they were also people who had an outspoken negativity towards women. A woman would be a sexual object, or she wouldn’t exist. She’d be a prop, a means to an end. Boundaries wouldn’t be an issue to them, consent would be a drag. These were the heterosexual men. The gay sex offenders had a near-virulent response towards women, as if women were placed on this Earth to be an obstacle.

They weren’t all like this, and I’m sure you meet different types all over the country. But I met hundreds of them, and there was a lot of shared DNA. These people need help to control their urges, they need treatment, and they need support in their treatment. I write about sex offenders and people at Sex Addicts Anonymous in the same discussion because there’s probably a lot of crossover there – as I mentioned, the guys getting caught for this stuff are pretty normal, plain guys. I am not saying that everyone at a Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting is a sex criminal. I’m saying that it probably doesn’t take a lot to be a sex criminal in America.

The idea that these characters meet again in Sex Addicts Anonymous and decide to get together again? Years after they lose their virginity to each other? If you are in treatment, you should probably take it seriously, and that’s the absolute least-seriously one can take that. Now, the characters are probably just not taking it seriously that they are sex addicts (and the fact that one sex addict is a riffing Billy Eichner is a pretty good tipoff). But if so, and if the characters are not really going to talk about Sex Addicts Anonymous again (they clearly stop going), why have the characters meet there in the first place? Just to make a joke out of sex addicts? A not-particularly good one? I looked it up, and apparently Headland was actually trying to make a sincere movie about sex addiction. After seeing this movie, that sounds absolutely absurd.

It seems even more egregious because these characters love talking about sex, or talking specifically about not having sex. Lainey doesn’t feel as if she’s ready for a physical relationship, so for reasons that are entirely lost on me, she begins a friendship with Jake while opting to sleep with other people. Not celibacy, just celibacy with one guy she likes. I had to rewatch this to see if I missed some elaborate explanation, but no – both people, who share a sexual history and are good looking people who are sexually attracted to each other today, now (and who also miiiiight be sex addicts), decide to be only friends. At that point, just sleep with each other. There’s literally no reasonable obstacle, and you like each other. And hey, guy, my bias is showing, but we’re talking about Alison Brie. Look, you should probably seek treatment. But if you’re not gonna do that, sleep with each other. It’s ok.

This is one of those minimal issues, but again, seeing what I see, feeling what I feel, you start to see your life differently. I lost a lot of time, time I’m never getting back. I’m not necessarily an obnoxiously assertive person, but I’m very cognizant of my time, and I don’t have a lot of it left. If there is someone special to me, and I get along with her, and I have emotional and physical chemistry with them, I’m not going to waste their time. So I don’t want to see a movie like this, where two good looking people come up with the most contrived reasons to sleep with people other than the person they transparently like the most, despite having zero plausible obstacles in their way. If you need treatment, seek treatment. If not, go for it now, today. Don’t ever regret telling someone that they make your heart sing. And don’t make a stupid movie about how you won’t do it.

I have been writing and observing criminal justice trends for a short while now, but you don’t have to be paying attention to notice a serious change in what we as a country view as crime. Just recently, we’ve had murders happening at the hands of ICE officers — not self-defense, not “law enforcement”, we’ve had filmed, recorded, observed execution-style murders. One of those men had a gun on him, a gun he legally owned in an Open Carry state, and the government claimed he was using it as a weapon despite all evidence revealing he hadn’t ever taken the weapon out. We previously have a wealthy and well-known gun lobby in league with the very-powerful NRA to establish that a gun owner was in the right in carrying a firearm. But the murder victim was a have-not. And the have-nots are no longer earning the benefit of the doubt from those in power.

In the first year under Donald Trump’s current term, pro-business practices have resulted in a gain of one trillion dollars for the fifteen most wealthy people in America, a twelve-month asset gain of 33%. $8.1 trillion in wealth is currently spread among 935 billionaires, a dozen of which actually work in this presidential administration. The rich are getting richer, and all billionaires just experienced an increase of their wealth by 21% in a single year. While the US Agriculture Secretary, by the way, is going on live TV to pitch Americans on a $3 meal that wouldn’t feed a child at kindergarten. If you tried to tell me in person that this was acceptable American capitalism, I’d have to slap you in the mouth.

That observation doesn’t necessarily make a concrete connection to criminal justice. Until you realize that the Department of Housing And Urban Development has been at work under Donald Trump to redefine who is or is not homeless. This goes back to when, during his first term, Trump hired Ben Carson, a doctor, to run HUD – a man whose job was to build homes, but who once opined, “Poverty is a state of mind.” People at HUD have access to a number of stats and academic studies about America’s housing issues, but instead they are offering policy changes based on anecdotal opinions and judgments with no statistical backing. Proposals currently in place involve people with housing issues to be forced into psychiatric hospitals and halfway houses against their will.

This, combined with the increase of wealth, points to only one logical conclusion: the coming criminalization of poverty. In an administration ruled by grift, dishonesty and flat-out murder (to say nothing of the Epstein cover-up, and it is transparently a cover-up), we are redefining what is or is not a crime, and now it’s poverty. It’s a chance for those wealthy benefactors of policy to be the ones that control and profit from the institutions that shackle and imprison people for the crime of being poor and/or homeless. It’s not going to happen overnight. This will happen through one piece of legislation after another, minor shifts in policy that work overtime to avoid being labeled “class warfare” when that’s plainly what it is. This is not a conspiracy theory, but in fact the hopes of every cocky billionaire who openly speaks of disdain for the underclass without ever offering a policy to assist them. This will become a country that shoots people in the streets and jails the same people living on those streets because they can’t afford to survive. The midterms are coming later this year. You know what to do.

