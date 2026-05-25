Welcome to MEMORIAL WEEK at From The Yard To The Arthouse. This week, we’ll be honoring movies about soldiers at war. In America, Memorial Day is meant to honor fallen soldiers from the US armed forces, but I hope to add a more universal approach to the idea of armed combat as well. I am an American, but I don’t play favorites, you know. War is hell, unless you’re an elected official who believes it’s the default. It’s a dark world we live in right now. Do you really need any further commentary? You get it.

Today we’re going back to the 1940’s with director Robert Zemeckis. While Zemeckis has a resume that speaks for itself – “Back To The Future”, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”, “Used Cars” – I’m in the minority in that I’ve never been a terribly big fan of his work. I feel like there’s a meanspirited conservative streak in some of his movies. Please don’t get me started on “Forrest Gump”, which won him a couple of Oscars. What’s made him stand out in the 21st century is a willingness to experiment and try different ideas. Specifically to a point where it has severely torpedoed his career, an almost-willful self-immolation.

It was fascinating to see him go all in on unpopular motion-capture animation with “The Polar Express”, which was followed by “Beowulf” (actually hilarious) and “A Christmas Carol” (completely unnecessary). I thought, with “Flight”, he made a really strong Denzel Washington vehicle, but his loss of nerve in the final ten minutes of that film feels a lot like Roy McAvoy at the end of Ron Shelton’s “Tin Cup” willingly hitting the ball into the water repeatedly on the final hole– a true devotion to a clearly-bad idea. And “Welcome To Marwen” was both squeamish and grotesque about its subject matter, probably the one American movie from the last decade with the most aggressively-unrecognizable human behavior.

His string of hit movies let him play fast and loose on a studio dime, which leads us to “Allied”, a World War II drama that, save for some foul language, could have plausibly been made decades earlier. Brad Pitt is Max, an Air Force pilot sent to France on espionage duties. His mission involves pretending to be the spouse of Marion Cotillard’s Marianne, but the two of them very quietly, but very quickly, submit to their desires. This is a nice throwback touch – in many modern movies, you are told about the attraction between two people because the camera is closing in on the actors, telling you what body language to observe, one match-cut at a time, with plenty of shot-reverse shot. Here, as it would be in an older movie, you just watch two sexy moviestars, the best-looking people in the room, subtly undress each other with their eyes.

The mission is successful, and the two of them quickly elope– why not make your work wife your actual wife if you’re involved in spywork? It’s years later, with a child, before tensions set in. Max receives a piece of information that suggests Marianne is posing under a false identity, and is actually a German spy pretending to be French. Of course, it’s not as simple as asking her (or, as in “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”, firing weapons at her). So begins an investigation, finding those who might know of Marianne’s true identity. There are stakes beyond selling out your wife, of course – Max is operating under the possibility that having been found to be shacking up with a German spy during WWII would be treasonous on his part. He ends up interrogating more than a few people, who can only send him down dead ends, none of them confirming his worst fears. At a certain point, Pitt plays this desperation as if he honestly wishes that she were a traitor, because the absence of proof will never let him sleep comfortably in bed next to someone who sold out his country. Alternately, Max suspects this could be a long-game test provided by his superiors.

Pitt, to his credit, is fairly good at playing to this desperation. He has improved as an actor, though he still has limited range – his moments of curt professionalism with the supporting cast come across as stiff and unconvincing, making this a performance of extreme polarities, one of which conveys no electricity. It would be a very modern touch were we to get to know Marianne a bit more before the allegations, though an experienced screenwriter would have been able to fill in blanks with only a few lines. Here, acclaimed scribe (and sometime director!) Steven Knight keeps her a cipher, which is meant to be a strategy playing off Max’s paranoia, but instead creates a female character whom we are only told is hiding a shadow self. The movie gives us nothing, through the screenplay or performance, to suggest we might suddenly be watching a hypothetical secret Marianne, hiding away from Max. In other words, this isn’t a two-hander, it’s a Brad Pitt film, and a not-that-eventful one.

Zemeckis, usually a risky storyteller, can’t enliven a story about a professional trying to weed out corruption. Max’s approach starts to reach scorched earth territory in that he starts forcing others to place their neck out on the line to confirm his household suspicions. But this is mostly accomplished between one gentleman and another, and the temperature only rises when we see others experience the ramifications of his investigation. It’s a compelling idea, the beleaguered professional forced to offer sacrificial lambs in order to procure the truth. But Zemeckis can’t find a way to make this visceral without abandoning this restrictive period-friendly shooting style. Surely a film buff like him would know Steven Soderbergh tried this sort of thing with “The Good German” years ago, with a little more commitment to the bit.

I genuinely like acting and actors, I enjoy watching most of them, and I can respect when a consistent, unglamorous character performer shows off their talents. But when you’re watching a movie from start to end, you need a cast that compliments each other and who can draw some chaos out of the material. You don’t want to be stuck with an entire cast of “professionals”. “Allied” takes on an episodic structure, which means Pitt’s going to confront one new character after another, and they’re played by the likes of Jared Harris, Simon McBurney and Matthew Goode. I like those actors just fine, particularly the first two. But they’re hardly the type to jumpstart a dry, lagging film like this, where most of our time is spent with Pitt’s furrowed brow.

The closest this movie comes to spontaneity emerges from the arrival of Max’s sister played by Lizzy Caplan. In addition to giving Pitt someone with an anachronistic energy to throw him off, Caplan’s Bridget is actually an out-and-proud lesbian. Sadly, she’s absent for most of what the climax is (a melodramatic showdown that is admittedly effective and affecting). Now, imagine a WWII movie where Lizzy Caplan is a lesbian who finds out her brother is married to a spy, but revealing that information would expose her brother to prosecution as well as blow her cover as straight-presenting? I would prefer to see THAT.

I’ve written plenty about the understaffing at prisons, how it’s entirely avoidable, and how it results in lockdowns that keeps inmates in their cells and rooms, denied the necessary recreation to stay healthy and remain sane and functional. It’s cruel and inhumane to deny inmates a chance to move about the compound, seek education and self-enrichment, and keep them from spending their entire day in bed. Which, by the way, is not a concern of the staff – as long as you stand up for count every day, you can be on top of your mattress twenty four hours a day, and no one will come to check on you. Of course, it’s irrelevant if they’re understaffing, particularly if it’s on purpose in order to pocket extra cash.

This is a fascinating case about how Mississippi prisons were being staffed by a company out of Utah, who used taxpayer funds to hire employees for several institutions. Except that those c.o.’s were never hired, and these prisons remained understaffed, leading to lockdowns and institutional violence, all the while checks were cashed. Now, an independent adjudicator is requesting that $7.4 million be paid to the taxpayers who were billed for nonexistent services at three separate prisons. The company in question has been in trouble before, and yet, they continue to draw these state contracts that they quite obviously do not fulfill. This is just one of many reminders to the general public: when there is corruption and mistreatment of inmates in prisons, it very directly means that YOU’RE the one, on the outside, being exploited.