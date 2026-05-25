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Liam Palmer's avatar
Liam Palmer
1h

I think every acting choice Brad Pitt does in this movie is on purpose. Sometimes when he doesn’t want you to like him in something he tamps his charisma down so far he resembles a handsome mannequin with shiny rocks for eyes. Does it in Ad Astra and F1, as well.

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1 reply by Decarceration
C. C. Simmons's avatar
C. C. Simmons
13h

Does it make sense when I say that my first thought after watching Flight was "This would make quite the double-feature with Juror #2"?

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1 reply by Decarceration
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