In our week of movies about Aging, we’re not always talking about the elderly. Sometimes, there are issues when someone is simply becoming a man. That’s the fate of Richie in “Age Out”, who finds himself on the outside looking in when the orphanage in which he lives has to part ways with him on the precipice of eighteen. Working, self-reliant, and with a reasonably level-headed perspective, Richie nonetheless realizes, what if I’m not ready to be an adult?

Richie spends the remaining days of his youth working odd jobs, though he’s fascinated by Joan, who lives in a nearby apartment complex. She’s a young woman, but a little older and more advanced. Richie is obviously attracted to this lovely woman – she’s played by Imogen Poots – but there’s more going on. She is a functioning adult, and Richie observes her like a creature in the wild. She is also a figure of tragedy – her mother was Richie’s fair-minded landlady (Brett Butler) until she was assaulted and killed in a robbery. Richie doesn’t share this connection between the two.

Richie has endured through this group home situation while maintaining a life on his own, not yet an adult but not considered a child. But he seems to be too inquisitive for his own sake. He asks questions and follows easily. He’s just begging to be led astray. Happy to do so is a local vagrant, Swim. Another memorably grody Caleb Landry Jones performance, Swim sees no difference between grabbing a cheap lunch and swiping it off the plate of another. Swim only needs a patsy – not exactly to blame for his crimes, but to add manpower, a watchman for his excursions, someone to establish a power structure. Swim is a manipulator, and in Richie’s eyes, this is about seeing a proactive version of a functioning adult close to his age. To the viewer, Swim seems like he’s just looking for a place to lay his head. But Richie sees him and figures, he’s got to have it all figured out.

Richie is played by Tye Sherdian, who I really expected to become a star at this point. While I was down, he scored a hell of a one-two punch, being cast as the lead in a Spielberg film (“Ready Player One”) and nabbing a major comic book role (“X-Men: Apocalypse”). Unfortunately the former buried Sheridan under an onslaught of computer generated effects. The latter role, unfortunately, was Cyclops. Now, between us lads, I can tell you I am a massive Cyclops fan, but I can also admit the movies seem to make an effort to marginalize and mock the X-Men field leader. When Sheridan popped up again in “Dark Phoenix”, he threatened Magneto and said that if he disobeyed an order, “I’ll f—ing kill you.” Did this moment excite me an irrational amount? Is Scott Summers’ father the swashbuckling space pirate Corsair?

Sheridan was unfortunately underutilized during this time period – I wonder if now, he’s aged into a captivating adult performer, haven’t seen him in a while. It seems odd to claim he gives a strong performance in this film. Richie is a largely passive character, a young man who hasn’t yet made peace with a chosen identity. A collector of experiences. The character is notable for the choices he avoids moreso than the ones he makes. Sheridan could fade away as such an unwilling participant in circumstances, but Sheridan gives him an affecting interiority. You worry for the young man. He is only performing as a man. He is still a boy.

“Age Out” has a very familiar visual style that buffs will recognize almost immediately. The movie has the same lenses and voiceovers you’ll see in the work of Terrence Malick – the characters captured by too-close handheld, the poetic musings in voiceover, the meditative focus on pastoral elements. Director AJ Edwards, unsurprisingly, is a former collaborator with Malick, and he’s made a movie heavily indebted to the master. I would argue this style of filmmaking met scrutiny when Malick started making movies that take place in the modern day, losing the poeticism implicit in the period settings of his earlier work. But I don’t subscribe to this critique, and I think “Age Out” works when we’re asked to lean forward into Sheridan’s whispered monologues. This is the ideal placement for such storytelling techniques. Richie is a boy without direction in a world determined to tell him he’s a man. He’s aged out of his old life, and is now lost, a rudderless boy in a capitalist society. You don’t need help getting older, but you might need help getting wiser.

Recently, the President made news when he finally reclassified marijuana. As far as federal classifications, there are Schedule I, II, III, IV and V with Schedule I being the most severe — most Schedule I substances are typically dangerous drugs, whereas marijuana is a plant that has been mislabeled by many, legal to use on a state level in several regions but still illegal at the federal one. Now, marijuana is classified as a Schedule III substance, which is a step hopefully towards legalizing it, but also opens up many avenues for a lot of budding (PUN) businesses. You’d hope this provides momentum to fully decriminalize marijuana and make it easier for medical patients to obtain it, but it’s very likely that the President’s wealthy friends will benefit first.

This is exciting news, but it doesn’t do a lot to untangle the problems with scheduling drugs. Classifications have little to do with legality — Schedule IV substances are typically approved for medical treatment and are not considered dangerous. Fentanyl (more on this in a moment) is Schedule II, because it is considered dangerous and addictive, but it also has medicinal properties. Tylenol is a Schedule III substance. Cigarettes and alcohol have no classification. The problems lie with the government prosecuting drug crimes with a substance that has not been classified. The Food And Drug Administration collaborates with the Drug Enforcement Agency to determine scheduling, but the DEA also operates independently to assist in the apprehension of drug dealers and the criminalization of emergent substances. In many drug prosecutions, because information on certain controlled substances is scarce (save for the most important elements to the DEA, that being lethal and addictive properties, respectively), what happens is that several substances get compared to other scheduled substances. You might be arrested for a specific amount of synthetic marijuana, only to be prosecuted under guidelines typically reserved for heroin.

The President has faced opposition on this issue, particularly because he signed a spending bill weeks ago that banned consumable hemp products. Never one to have any sort of ideological consistency (he has pardoned or granted clemency towards over 100 drug dealers since his second term began while also justifying the murder of Venezuelan fishermen by claiming, without evidence, that they were smugglers), he’s also made news for designating fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction.” The idea that a substance can be a Schedule II controlled substance and also a “weapon of mass destruction” is indicative of a drug classification system that has everything to do with arbitrary math and nothing to do with protecting victims and treating addiction.