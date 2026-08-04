I grew up in New York. When I was a kid, my family would always talk about Disney World as an ideal destination. Next year, maybe we can go to Disney World. When I grew to be a bit discerning, I started to make eyes at the nearby Six Flags, Great Adventure. I wanted rides, not just attractions. I was a big boy, I needed roller coasters dammit. But when I reached a certain age in my preteens, I realized, hold on – the real big boys went to Action Park.

I was into theme parks for the violence, for the aggression, for the bodily thrills. Roller coasters sped up the heart, and you feared for the possibility you’d just fall out. But I had heard people were actually getting hurt at Action Park, coming back with bruises. Returning with proof. My family wouldn’t take me. I found a friend’s friend of the family to take a few of us. Those rides knocked me around like I was in a pinball machine. I still remember bumping against the top of the waterslide tubes. Paddling like a weakling against the tide of the surprisingly-aggressive wave pool. One waterslide sent the rider straight down, before supposedly falling into a flat sliding position, shifting ninety degrees upon theoretically-safe impact – on that slide, I flat-out landed on my tailbone. For several days, I walked like an elderly man. I couldn’t tell any authority figure that Action Park kicked the crap out of me. What if they didn’t let me go back?

I didn’t realize that my experience was pretty familiar to a lot of Action Parkgoers. The park shut down amidst several legal issues and lawsuits, and even a couple of deaths. People have only recently been willing to tell the story, one you can hear in the excellent documentary “Class Action Park”. But, to no one’s surprise, the entire chronicle appealed to Johnny Knoxville of “Jackass”, who saw in the tale of the tortured attractions a vehicle for his own brand of stardom, built entirely around self-harm and onscreen idiocy. You kind of wish, given Knoxville’s charisma and willingness to endure pain over the years, someone would have written him a narrative to make an actual accomplished comedy. “Action Point” is that attempt.

Despite the fact this is a silly mainstream comedy, names were indeed changed to protect and maybe shield some participants. It’s why the founder of “Action Point” is Knoxville’s DC Carver, and not Eugene Mulvihill, the creator of Action Park. Carver is a huckster in a cheap suit who owns a piece of land he’s been using for a bunch of rinky-dink rides he calls a theme park. The offices where he works with his staff make him look like a sheriff for a town with a police department of three cops. In other words, he has authority, but a flimsy, unconvincing type. His staff? Untrained teenagers who pester him with one question at a time, death by a thousand cuts. But they’re cheap, and it’s not like there’s a union to worry about here.

This is largely a tale of mischief. In real life, Action Park had to compete with their million dollar neighbors Six Flags, so here the competition is Seven Parks. Carver’s idea is to make the park more reckless and dangerous, and so they begin field-testing various new and unsafe attractions, much like some of the ones I was on back in the day. Obviously, this gives Knoxville, increasingly older, a chance to fly, catapult, fall and land with alarming levels of violence. Some of these stunts are fairly impressive, though obviously, they’re somewhat safer as they’re happening on full movie sets. Knoxville can withstand some shrapnel in the eye, maybe, but that’s not what any supporting players signed up for.

In spirit, befitting the film’s time period – the eighties – this becomes kind of a slobs vs. snobs affair. Carver faces down attempts to shut the park from safety and land regulators. There are scenes where a bunch of cherubic-faced children look on as Carver jaws with a loan officer played by Dan Bakkedahl, a veteran comedic performer known for playing more than a few bureaucratic hardasses. Think “Bad News Bears” but without even the pretense of morals or responsibility. Not that they aren’t well-represented, but that they don’t even seem part of the equation – “Action Point” floats blamelessly in a judgment-free world where the only virtue that matters is the right for kids to self-administer brain damage. Not that I entirely protest, but it isn’t the sort of thing you’d loudly cheer for.

The plot’s familiarity – largely involving Carver bonding with his wayward daughter – is really just a scaffolding to hang Knoxville’s antics. And all respect to what Knoxville has accomplished, but it isn’t enough. Removed from the other ”Jackass” graduates, Knoxville needs a stronger gimmick to keep the audience invested when he isn’t getting concussed. “Bad Grandpa” did this by trapping him in prosthetics and playing off the in-film audience’s empathy towards the elderly. The best they can do in “Action Point” is bringing Chris Pontius aboard to work with the kids on the staff. Much has been made of the adventures of the underage, untrained and frequently-drunk staff of Action Park, maybe to fill their own movie. But in the movie, despite casting ringers like Johnny Pemberton and Jack Haven, they’re mostly there to gawk at Knoxville.

Without knowing the true story, nevermind the accompanying deaths, you’d be right to assume this was an overly-generous remembrance of history. This is yet another story of a white man who abused his undermanned workers to create a product that actually hurt people. I’m not so much of a stick-in-the-mud that I don’t see the potential dark humor in that. But this is trying to be a real movie. You’re meant to care about the benevolent Carver, even to an affectionate old age post-script. It’s Knoxville and company, including director Tim Kirkby, going soft on us, perhaps to honor Mulvihill, under another name, as a pioneer in the field where “Jackass” succeeded. But I sincerely disbelieve the idea Mulvihill was so eager to activate new rides at his park that he willingly jumped in and beat himself to death. Well, okay, maybe he did it once, I don’t know.

There’s been a lot of confusion and disagreement about the role of ICE officers, particularly as some claim they’re making arrests – illegal ones, really – and others saying they’re committing kidnappings. These sorts of fundamental disagreements tear away at the firmament of what we consider law enforcement in this country, so it’s important to note this. When armed hooligans come for whomever they’d like and call it “justice”, what does it make you if you resist? “A criminal” they’d say, right? So it’s important to keep pressing ICE, in public, in writing, and to your elected official who keeps funding them, as to what their job and what their mission actually is. Greg Bovino, the former head of ICE, claimed it was to deport one hundred million immigrants from the country, which is less about policy failure, and more about the insufficiency of Mr. Bovino’s schoolings, because that’s a cartoonishly-large chunk of the American population right now. Though I get the sense Bonvino only sees the world in terms either miniscule, or cartoonishly-large. Please forgive our ignorant overlords, they know not how much they count.

ICE has recently done their part to muddy the waters of their mission by letting influencers tag along on their activities. This article focuses on Ben Bergquam, a podcaster who has been riding along with ICE, posting arrests/kidnappings online which manage to blur the faces of officers while not blurring the faces of the people being apprehended. Technically, empathy works in the opposite way, but we’re well past that, I assume. He makes these videos while wearing ICE gear with ICE officers, the implication being that he’s one of them. The messages he posts? I don’t need to tell you that they fall short of professional. He is a hypeman. This is promotion. If ICE were indeed serving as law enforcement, why would they need a hypeman? And why would he insist on blurring out their faces? Bargquam, for the record, in addition to being an ICE mascot, has also repeatedly praised the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, who I suppose are now allies of law enforcement, tying uniformed officers to white supremacy in far more explicit ways than before. I want you to know, however much you’re outspoken about these issues, as a society, we are essentially telling people like Bargquam that they are right. That’s a sign, like many others, of a broken system of criminal justice.