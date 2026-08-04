Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George R. Galuschak's avatar
George R. Galuschak
5h

I grew up in Northern New Jersey and in the 1980s and it was notorious. People called it 'Traction Park.' I once saw a guy land on someone's head on the Tarzan Jump, and supposedly people drowned in the Wave Pool, although I don't know if that's true.

Reply
Share
B-Movie Tea's avatar
B-Movie Tea
10h

So, you actually went on the waterside with a loop? I heard they only had it open one summer because all the crazy injuries. Apparently people lost teeth on it and then other people got nasty cuts from sliding over teeth that were embedded in the slide!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decarceration · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture