Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NickS (WA)'s avatar
NickS (WA)
8h

I haven't watched "A Wrinkle In Time." I liked the book, I don't remember much from it, and I've checked out the movie a few times and always decided that I wasn't in the mood for it.

But, FWIW, John Scalzi's praise for it is enough to keep it in mind as a movie to watch at some point: https://whatever.scalzi.com/2018/03/11/thoughts-on-a-wrinkle-in-time/

Reply
Share
2 replies by Decarceration and others
Ellen from Endwell's avatar
Ellen from Endwell
36m

I just knew that you are extremely goodlooking and incredibly humble from your writing! (That line made me laugh out loud.)

It's a problem when movies preach rather than show. In a recent post a woman wrote about how watching Princess Leia hold her own with the guys had an enormous effect on her. There are movies that have done a great job of empowering black girls, and they've done it by showing her be or become empowered, not by telling you that over and over. That's just bad movie-making. I loved Ava Duvernay's 13th, so I'm guessing this was a bad script.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decarceration · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture