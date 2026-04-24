When I was in prison, the public perception seemed to be that there were certain periods of time where people were losing their minds. They were angry at everything, every issue was a tribal issue, there wasn’t an opportunity missed to take a side on mundane conversations that didn’t matter. It became easy to bait people, and that didn’t mean people stopped getting baited, instead leaning harder into their preconceived notions and territorial stances. Once I got out of prison and was able to recalibrate, I realized that this wasn’t “people”: it was men.

So there was a little talking point about “A Wrinkle In Time”, made by a Black female director, starring a Black female lead, that it was not being properly evaluated through the right lens. I know Brie Larson (who is unaffiliated with this movie) mentioned something, possibly in regards to the film’s general negative reviews, that pointed out that the demographic for film critics was generally suburban, sometimes urban, and often white males, and that’s maybe not the most reliable lens to use in order to see this film. And you know, if there’s anyone who hates being told they’re not relevant, it’s men. Usually white, but as a Latino, I can attest to this silly tribalism taking root in other forms.

So yes, a bit of humility is in order. I am a Latino male, middle-aged, extremely good looking and also deeply, incredibly humble, and therefore I do believe there is greater value in a female, specifically a Black female, talking about Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle In Time”. I also believe this considering that I am not a child, nor do I have children, so there are nuances I am missing. That is ultimately the spirit in which I tackle movies on this Substack. I’m writing about movies that came out on an Earth that I didn’t experience. I am talking about how an American film, released in 2018, somehow reflected certain parts of the culture, during a time when I was not at all a part of that culture. I’m not fit to discuss any of these movies. But I’m gonna try my best. Unlike a professional critic, I am going to acknowledge my blind spots. And even if I do resent the criticism, I’m not going to seek revenge and run for President to soothe my frail ego. Even though the office is notably more accepting of actual convicted criminals lately.

Meg (Storm Reid) is a teenage girl who misses her father, gone for the last four years. Dad (Chris Pine) was a physicist, and thus he science’d way too much, earning a trip to the Science Vortex In The Sky where great mentors often go in the prologues to stories like this. Though she has inherited dad’s intellectual curiosity and scientific acumen, she gets into fights at school, responding to bullying, not only of her but against her vaguely Damien-flavored little brother (Deric McCabe) – we’re supposed to like him. Her only compatriot in school is cuddleable Calvin (Levi Miller), which is where we have to stop and realize that this young Black girl’s entire life pivots around an absent white Dad, a cute white love interest, and a white-presenting brother. It’s entirely unclear why Mom (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is not really a major player compared to these three. I’ve reviewed two other Mbatha-Raw vehicles here so far – “Beyond The Lights” and “Fast Color” – and I like her more each time. But Hollywood need to give her more to do.

Meg earns a visit from three magical beings, the Goop-coded Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), the mantra-quoting Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), and the wise, ancient Mrs. Which (OPRAH). I read “A Wrinkle In Time” when I was little, and I remember really enjoying it. But I also thought of it as this massive, galactic journey into the metaphysical, where Meg’s meeting of these astral beings itself warped the nature of time and space. Here, for budgetary reasons or perhaps limits of the imagination, these three abstract concepts, played by well-known actresses/influencers, take physical form to walk within gardens, among backyards, and around rocks. Seems a little beneath a being that has traveled light years for this – they can’t fly? Glide? Because they’re gonna look really stupid if they phase through various galaxies just to get here and sprain their ankles. And their wardrobe combines the flimsy craft of dedicated LARPers with the sartorial discomfort of the “Eternals” – I assume the latter are never returning to the MCU because they couldn’t figure out how to use the bathroom in their ridiculously uncomfortable getups. Same concept here.

The trio has a message for Meg – Dad is out there, and they’re going to help her find him. To do so, they find a seer played by Zack Galifianakis, playing the type of delicate flower child he used to mock in his earlier comedy work with the likes of Tim and Eric – really, a terrible performance. To find Dad, there’s an evil force that must be vanquished, one that threatens to commandeer and pollute Meg’s already-suspect brother. Along the way, they find themselves confronted by a trickster played by Michael Pena, in a part that does what many of his roles don’t – they remind of his unfortunate associations with the Church of Scientology. This is a movie that recruits some of Hollywood’s strongest talent and then reduces them to their worst variant.

Again, it’s unfair to compare this movie to the book, since each should stand alone. But it always seemed like the journey in “A Wrinkle In Time” should be an outlandish, gravity-defying adventure that is at least more than a little scary. Here, it feels like they’re making a trip from one terrestrial destination to another – there’s always somewhere to stand, and sometimes there’s somewhere to sit. Every trip takes them from one familiar-seeming place to another. Many scenes have characters standing in front of surprisingly-shoddy green screen, illuminating what looks like a cubicle drone’s screensaver. The effects in this film are not only tragically ugly and unconvincing to look at, but it feels as if they overwhelm the storytelling. The effect is one of visual oppression, the requirement that the viewer surrender to a mandated sense of awe at the chintziest pixels you can imagine in a big budget film.

There is one visual that sticks out, that will be with me for a while. It’s a noted visual homage to Alejandro Jodorowsky’s “The Holy Mountain”, easily one of my favorite films of all time, and a bewildering reference for a movie like this. It is reductive to try to synopsize “The Holy Mountain” but it’s basically about the metaphysical champions of each planet – champions of war, commerce and sex, among other ideas, each one something of a deity – who come together to traverse the earthly plane and climb the Holy Mountain to seek enlightenment. If the characters in this version of “A Wrinkle In Time” were to appear in “The Holy Mountain”, their getups would be ridiculed and torn, their philosophies would be spit on (amidst other scatological acts) and their words would be treated as profane jokes, perverse in how they promote spectral ascendence via rhetoric. “The Holy Mountain” was made to mock New Age thought that promised a higher enlightenment. Clearly, “The Holy Mountain” lost, because now these ideas are in a big budget Disney film.

And now we get to the Brie Larson of it all. Because, in essence, “A Wrinkle In Time” is about a young Black girl in the world of STEM. The argument is that, by giving Meg a cultural identity (arguably she does not have one in the book), you are acknowledging the harsh social structures of the real world. Because there is a shortage of young Black girls in STEM, this movie ostensibly seeks to uplift them – in realms like STEM, not only does it seem as if a minority girl/woman has to work twice as hard for the opportunities of men, but she also has to constantly prove herself to the doubting patriarchy that questions how a Black girl might arrive in that position in the first place. There is value to this type of uplift, and a movie like “A Wrinkle In Time” should be commended for it. And maybe it’s more important to provide that societal uplift than it is to craft some four-quadrant crowd-pleaser.

I was around many young Black men when “Black Panther” came out – we bootlegged it immediately in prison. Some of these guys were excited for any new movie. But to a large contingent of Black men, disproportionately represented in prison, chastised and demonized their whole lives, they were used to enjoying exciting movies about heroes that celebrated white faces, with a small space carved out for a token minority or two. It wasn’t as important to these audiences that “Black Panther” made sense, or that it had subtext, or that it fit within the larger MCU. It was that they were being represented, foregrounded, heroes without any help from white people, no need to be sidekicks. Representation, and elevation, is important, it has value. It shouldn’t be so uncommon. And I agree, in this context, that it’s huge to have a $100 million movie directed by a woman, about a young girl in STEM.

The idea of “A Wrinkle In Time”, however, is a cosmic journey that broadens the reader’s horizons. Even without knowledge of the book, this should be the aim of the film, given the scope and breadth of the story. But this feels too much like a tale of Meg, a character that reads as a cipher – for every flash of character she shows (much of that courtesy of Ms. Reid’s performance), there are two or three lines reminding us that she is capable, talented and bold. And a galaxy-spanning adventure really isn’t the place for something like this, particularly in how it ties self-actualization to an ability to navigate interstellar travel. Yes, you could argue Chris Nolan is guilty of something similar in “Interstellar” also, and I wish more of “A Wrinkle In Time”’s detractors acknowledged this. If this were a story about Meg’s personality and aptitude, then the approach should be to shrink the scope considerably, go inside her mind, and give her more agency over this story instead of letting her discover and follow not-terribly-complicated clues (and save money on the budget!). But while this story is focused on boosting Meg’s positive qualities, it’s still beholden to these cheap blockbuster storytelling tactics that laboriously take us from one crap greenscreen to another, as overdressed actors trade zen koans and the cast waits, in an almost Brechtian manner, for something spontaneous and interesting to happen. It doesn’t happeen.

Many of the problems in the world of criminal justice involve inevitabilities, circumstances and situations that are slowly (or quickly) deteriorating, problems that are prolonged for the next hypothetical competent person that will never show up. Also slowly or quickly deteriorating? The actual inmates! There are a number of elderly inmates in prisons nationwide, and evidence suggests that many states are not in a rush to release them via compassionate release. Studies have supported the common-sense idea that accelerated age dovetails with declining crime rates, so it makes sense that we would make an effort to give the elderly a clearer path home without the fear we’re risking public safety.

Should we have mercy on the elderly, many of whom are no longer capable of participating in the same crimes they may have committed decades ago? Of course, that’s what a human would believe. But this doesn’t need to be about compassion when it can be about practicality. Most people in custody only have to afford a small co-pay in order to receive medical services, because it’s a service covered by taxpayers (mine was always only $2). And the older a person gets, in an unhealthy environment where movement is limited and they can’t diversify their diet, medical care becomes a regular necessity. So if you have inmates over sixty and over seventy, those medical bills add up. And they add up not for the inmate, not for the institution, but for you, for me, for all of us. Imagine how much money a little mercy can save us.

On Monday, we start a week of Independent Horror!