Welcome to Week 2 of Dangerous Women! Olivia Wilde seems like an interesting personality. Obviously very attractive, it seemed as if she was pursuing roles in interesting films where she was nonetheless the “babe”, the “eye candy”. The humiliation is that sometimes, an actress gets to work with people as diverse as Joe Swanberg, Spike Jonze and Paul Haggis, but most viewers remember her as the artificial girlfriend in “Tron: Legacy”, a synthetic character in an entirely-synthetic movie. Seizing her opportunity, she took an active role in her career and began to develop a few projects of her own. But even after her breakthrough directing debut “Booksmart”, she showed up in a controversial role as a fictional honeypot reporter in Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell”, and in a thankless part as Gozer in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”. During that period, she was taking meetings at Sony to possibly direct a $100 million tentpole (supposedly “Spider-Woman”) while also being asked to play window-dressing characters.

In 2017, Wilde took on the lead role in “A Vigilante”, jumping on-board as a producer as well. It’s a role, and a job, with a high degree of difficulty. Wilde is the one notable name in the cast, the camera is on her nearly the entire time, and she’s got to be jacked for a physically-demanding part. I am certain that precautions were taken, but it’s hard not to imagine that when Wilde bleeds in Sarah Daggar-Nickson’s directorial debut, some of it is indeed her actual blood. Wilde didn’t want to play a girlfriend, and she didn’t want to play a sexpot. Instead, she’s gone for hardcore ass-kicker.

But Wilde’s Sadie isn’t just some cool avenging hero of sorts. This is a character, with the title profession, who operates with a single-minded seriousness and more than a few tortuous memories and scars. It answers what’s always a favorite nerd question – what would it mean to be a vigilante hero? What would it look like to fight crime? You’d naturally go after the people who have power, but abuse it – law enforcement, by its nature in America, is structured to protect those people, because it is also a structure built to abuse power. So Sadie instead hunts and tracks abusive men, by request. Women too weak to leave, too broke, too leveraged and compromised, out-hustled and out-negotiated by a man with considerable resources on his side – these women reach out to Sadie. And Sadie, in return, offers men a world of hurt.

We also see Sadie in her quiet moments. Alone in quiet motel rooms, exercising, punishing her body. Pacing, her eyes darting, seeking a meaning or an explanation. She is not a person with jitters, she is jitters that have attached to a body. When she manages to compose herself, she ends up in therapy. There was once a man, like many men before him, who got together with her and tried to shape the narrative. Wrapped up in his beliefs, she left it all behind. He still haunts her. There’s a memory of abuse –it seems difficult to argue with, through our lens, though we’re not entirely sure about the degree of severity. We do know that Sadie is pissed.

There are very few concrete events that occur in “A Vigilante”, which is a genre movie stripped to the bone. Sadie deals out vengeance to a few men, and unfortunately (and realistically) they come from central casting – men in suits with an overweight sense of their importance, who have used violence against women not by strength or skill, but by size. Sadie, who trains her wiry frame to inflict damage with speed and precision, is unchallenged by their physical threat. The movie acknowledges there is a certain pleasure that comes from seeing these abusive goons brought to their knees. Sadie, fueled by a sense of righteousness but also with a bit of sadistic satisfaction, explains to these men that they continue breathing out of her own sense of mercy. In isolation, this sort of violent wish fulfillment is exciting in ways we don’t want to admit. But given how scarred Sadie is inside, it’s clear that the scenes are meant to serve as unhealthy fake therapy to Sadie. Sadie wants to destroy these men. She also wants to destroy herself. It almost feels like she’s waiting for one of these men to be overprepared for her.

Wilde, as usual, is a mesmerizing presence. She has those large expressive eyes, and they’re never being utilized correctly. Here, they move with fear – worried that Sadie may be caught, worried that there’s a second assailant, worried that she’s an innocent soul trapped in a self-destructive body. “A Vigilante” appropriately captures the fear in being involved in physical combat, the idea that your surroundings are unfamiliar, or that you may make a mistake. It’s not at all an easy watch – Daggar-Nickson’s nervy camerawork contributes to the general sense of unease. The story’s resolution proves ultimately unsatisfying, but “A Vigilante” isn’t a movie much interested in your satisfaction. There is no victory in Sadie’s violence. It’s only a natural repercussion.

“I’m sorry. That’s all I can say. Thank you.” These words ring in my head. They’re the last ones from a man who was put to death a short while ago, the first man this year to be executed in Florida. It shows remarkable grace for someone who has been held prisoner inside a savage system for over thirty years. Forty seven people were executed last year in America. Nineteen of them were in Florida, under Governor Ron DeSantis. It’s supposed to be protecting society, the idea that you’ve kept a man in a box since the early nineties and only now you’ve finally taken his life. We’re supposed to be grateful.

The whole idea of Last Words seems to be a product of a concession from a different time. It was the one moment where a man, about to be murdered, would be granted a grace note. His final words would reveal a certain humanity, allow him in the afterlife to have a shape. This doesn’t seem to matter any more. Last words are now one of several footnotes. The man who we’ve lost now has a narrative shaped by the media and the state, allowing them to call him, in this case Ronald Palmer Heath, a murderer. His last words, inevitably, are dwarfed by the last words everyone else employed to describe him, people who are still here, who get to stand over his corpse and call it victory, call it justice. This is how we preserve law and order in America.