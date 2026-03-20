Some movies are cohesive and complex narratives, with many characters who have diverse and contrasting motivations. Some movies have structures that are confusing and confounding, meant to recontextualize a familiar story or theme. And then some movies coast on the vivid, pregnant sights found therein. Which is likely why you wouldn’t be able to shake the image of a woman in a hijab rolling by on a skateboard on the streets of Iran in Ana Lily Amirpour’s “A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night”.

The girl in question has no name, and because of what we know about Iran, we are concerned. She walks through the late evening, features hidden, eyes sharp. She is unaccompanied, a loaded concept moreso in some areas than others. We know it’s a complex image, a woman in an environment that oppresses her, unprotected as the darkened sky swallows the small homes and vast horizon. We should be scared for her. By how we identify with movies, we should be scared for ourselves.

The girl is no victim. She is a child of the night, she is a vampire. In this particular tale, one of gang members and partygoers, she is the common denominator. The men in this movie, many of them handsome and striking, intimidate one another, they preen and pose, they bare their teeth within the movie’s fictional Bad City. One of them, angular and amorous, wears a tattoo across his neck that spells out “SEX”. It’s more of a threat than a promise. Many of these broken alpha males are just looking for a target. The girl is not that target. She also understands that some of them are not ready for prime time. Not everyone should be a meal tonight. Who will be delicious tomorrow?

Most of “A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night” is not in a rush, as the title suggests. It’s not “A Girl Sprints Home In Case Something Awful Happens”. Characters sit and stew and look gorgeous in the black and white photography. The music is largely local with a little punk rock thrown in, and characters use it to soundtrack not necessarily their lives, but their thoughts. As such, the film has a groove, a wavelength to which you must surrender. If you’ve followed the cinema of Jim Jarmusch, you’ll understand. Movies like this are not about the incidents that drive a life, but the quiet in between, the moment of reflection collapsed into the anticipation and worry of the future.

There are ways to break down the momentary reflection within each small segment of film, characters gazing out the window, searching for an opportunity that refuses to come. But sometimes you just surrender to the flow. Much of the film centers on the proper ownership of a cat, a special fuzzy fellow with a perceptive gaze and a big ol’ caboose. The furry creature is a charmer, and though he is the first character introduced in the film, initially he comes across as an impartial observer. Slowly, we begin to learn his plot significance. And the cat, predictably, mews and purrs and softly blinks. Yes, this is about me now, I suppose. The appeal of watching such a character react, or not, to his surroundings is one of the small pleasures of this movie. And a small movie like this reminds you exactly what larger, less attentive directors are failing to show you.

Since we’re headed into the weekend, I wanted to leave you with this fascinating multimedia project I’ve just learned about. In Japan, there are a series of videos and songs under the umbrella The Milgram Project. This interactive ongoing experiment involves developing narrative that details the lives and experiences of several fictional characters, all of whom are depicted as being in prison. Each convict, suspected of murder, explains their crimes through song (professionally-crafted and performed pop songs), with accompanying animated music videos and “voice dramas”. There is one drop of content, and then the audience is allowed to vote once a day as to whether the performer is “innocent” or “guilty”. After the vote, the “prisoner” crafts a response, through song, animated video and voice drama. There is a second vote, and then a third and final drop of content followed by the final vote.

There’s an air of theatricality and sadism to the material, which does discomfort me – the audience is meant to be a “prison guard” who is somehow responsible for these inmates’ ultimate guilt. And the use of Arthur Milgram’s name suggests this is partly a put-on serving as a creative exercise, with each “character” responding to each vote with more outlandish behavior and boasts through music. One character responds to the votes, in prison (“prison”) by killing a doctor. Another character is pretty transparently guilty, to the point where questions of morality are not necessarily germane to the topic. The songs and stories also often delve into risible melodrama, storytelling decisions sometimes stretching the audience’s credulity.

But this multi-year campaign gives people a chance to understand a specific type of criminal as a more complex persona. We prosecute criminals based on a system of laws, laws that get updated frequently but were otherwise written a long time ago. Here, you have a chance for average people to reflect on what makes someone a criminal, what makes something a crime, and learn the totality of their experience. There’s a portion of one video where the warden of this hypothetical prison rolls his eyes and claims that the process is a waste of time, a “hassle”. That character is personifying what current criminal justice representatives believe – any sort of judicial process gets in the way of the purpose of the institution, which is to incarcerate and torture. Innocence is irrelevant to them, as is rehabilitation. Here, you have a fairly unconventional approach towards understanding people who have committed heinous crimes, understanding and not sentimentalizing the acts they commit in a fit of rage, passion or even love. It leaves me imagining what such an idea would resemble in America.

More Dangerous Women, coming this Monday!