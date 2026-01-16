From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward Douglas's avatar
Edward Douglas
30m

So bummed I'm not going to Sundance, knowing that David Wain and Ken Marino have a new movie there. I first met and interviewed them at Sundance when they were there with The Ten.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decarceration · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture