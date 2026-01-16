Early in David Wain’s “A Futile And Stupid Gesture”, veteran actor Martin Mull walks in and introduces himself as Doug Kenney, one of the founders of National Lampoon’s magazine. The movie is more or less about his rise and fall, and he half-heartedly narrates. The gag, which I’m going to spoil, is that Kenney never lived to reach the age that Mull is, so it’s a pointedly inaccurate representation, all for the sake of a late film “twist” for those who don’t know Kenney’s narrative. As far as twists go, it’s fairly mild stuff. Because this is Wain, one of the most irreverent comedy filmmakers of his generation, tackling the rare type of person he considers a hero.

This is, in essence, a sticky marriage, given Wain’s sensibilities versus the subject matter. Kenney and Henry Beard, who created the Harvard Lampoon in college, were two of the most influential comic minds of their era, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that anyone telling a joke today owes a little bit to the mainstreaming of casually-disrespectful counterculture jibes, the kind found in the pages of the National Lampoon. And we’re talking about David Wain, one of the men behind legendary sketch comedy troupe “The State”, the director of “Wet Hot American Summer”, “Role Models” and “They Came Together”, a storyteller with a perverse disdain for anything that might move the plot forward. He’s best when breaking the rules. But it’s a biopic – a format where breaking the rules is arguably much needed. And also a biopic about a guy Wain likely holds a deep respect towards.

So the narrative clomp clomps along, from the foundation of the Harvard Lampoon, to the National Lampoon, to winning over people skeptical about a comedy magazine. Then there’s the drugs and the sex, the massive success, the leap to the movies, “National Lampoon’s Animal House”. There’s the beginning of “Saturday Night Live”, which freely poached from the Lampoon’s guidebook as well as their writer’s room. And through it all, there’s the ebb and flow of the relationship between Kenney and Beard. You also get a conveyor belt of notable appearances, impersonations and cameos. There’s Natasha Lyonne as Anne Beatts, the lone woman in the early Lampoon writers’ room. There’s Thomas Lennon screaming through a predictably eccentric turn as reckless scribe Michael O’Donaghue. In an amusing broadside, Joel McHale appears as young Chevy Chase, the man he hated when the two starred on “Community”.

I do want to say something about performance, however. I think, in acting, there has to be a sort of cruelty to the craft. In an ensemble, not all parts are created equal. And when two actors share the screen, but their parts are disproportionately pleasing, and their talent as well, one actor has to show humility to allow his partner to command the frame. Now, the superior actor’s decision to command the frame can be viewed as a selfish act. They know their actions will overshadow their co-star, and for the sake of the work, they have to do so. But a performer with skill still makes the choice to subvert and force their will upon their acting partner. Since it did make headlines recently, an excellent example is Paul Dano and Daniel Day-Lewis in “There Will Be Blood”. Dano, a skilled actor who delivers a powerful performance as Eli Sunday, nonetheless finds himself on the backfoot constantly against Daniel Day-Lewis’ more interesting, more dynamic Daniel Plainview. Daniel Day-Lewis made the ugly choice to usurp his co-star’s exposure and authority on that project, and the result was, well, “There Will Be Blood”.

Will Forte and Domnhall Gleeson play Kenney and Beard, respectively. Not only are the actors separated by more than a decade, but they play their characters from their college years into their thirties. Further complicating the divide between the performers is that Gleeson has some comedy experience, but Forte is one of the funniest people on planet Earth. And look, I have to say… Gleeson is not the performer that Forte is. I’m not entirely sure Forte can be a legitimate dramatic actor. He’s been strong in several movies, but he also comes across like a lot of comedians when they do drama. They just kind of tighten up like they’re actively clenching. It just feels like you’re getting less from some of them when they can’t make people laugh.

But Forte can play this guy. His Kenney feels like he’s trying to break the fourth wall of reality. He plays the man as if his own existence is a laugh, like he’s looking at the entire world anthropologically. It’s the one performance that seems the most like someone winking at the audience, without ever once actually winking at the audience. I know very little about the real Kenney, though I’ll bet he was a lot like this.

But something caught my eye – Forte, a seasoned comic performer, sometimes feels as if he’s going half-speed here. It feels like a concession to Gleeson, who is not as naturally funny and who is playing the much less showy comic role. Forte doesn’t have that selfishness, that meanness in him, the kind that actors like Day-Lewis might. He could easily sprint away from Gleeson with this movie. He’s choosing not to. So he’s generous instead – he gives pregnant pauses to Gleeson in their exchanges, he transparently tees up punchlines for him. And it’s because Gleeson is a utility player – I’ve never been much impressed by him, just another unremarkable white guy who stands there while other people act around him. Gleeson had a similar dynamic with Oscar Isaac in “Ex Machina”, but Isaac doesn’t have the same kindness as Forte. In that movie, Isaac eats him alive.

Forte’s performance is worth sampling the movie, but his chemistry towards Gleeson – conciliatory – is part of a larger problem with the movie. It’s too kind, too generous, too reverential. It pokes fun at the era, and at the genre, but it does so while still underlining (and maybe italicizing) the important points being made by this narrative. This is a chronicle of comedy history. Wain and company show the endeavor enough love to keep it frozen in amber.

A companion piece of sorts is “Drunk, Stoned, Brilliant, Dead”, a documentary from a few years earlier covering the same ground (“Gesture” is actually based on a book with which it shares its title). This soup-to-nuts chronicle has less obligations to a certain form and is thus a helpful guide to this tumultuous period in history, and the antagonism Kenney and company showed towards those who would stand to profit from their achievements. You could probably stand to see only one of these two projects unless you were a completist. Seeing both will at least grant you access to an incredible list of interviews from a lot of the people involved with that era, much as “Stupid Gesture” features a number of loving surprise cameos from varied figures in current comedy.

A passage in the doc that stuck with me, however, recounts the Lampoon gang segueing into the world of cinema. It’s impossible for a film person to not glom onto this, considering the seventies was such a fertile era for American cinematic storytelling. There is a moment where Kenney is riding high, having just been part of the gang who led “National Lampoon’s Animal House” to blockbuster success. Kenney was listed as a co-writer on “Caddyshack”, but before that film was released, Kenney was able to catch the new movie “Airplane!” It’s morbidly funny to know that Kenney, a neurotic mess, apparently felt completely defeated, knowing the truth: that “Airplane!” was much funnier than “Caddyshack” and “Animal House”, and that he and his Lampoon gang were no longer the only irreverent comedic geniuses in town.

